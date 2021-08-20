The first day at a new school is always a nerve-wracking experience for parents and children alike. As a parent, you want to help your child have the best possible first day. It’s essential to prepare your child so they do not feel too overwhelmed or scared when they arrive at their school. Here are some tips for preparing your child for a successful first day at a new school:

Be Available To Talk

The most important thing that parents can do is talk with their children on the morning of their first day. You may not be able to alleviate all of your child’s fears, but providing reassurance and answering any questions will help him feel more comfortable.

Get Plenty of Rest

The night before your child’s first day at a new school, make sure they get plenty of sleep. Some children may have trouble falling asleep the night before their first day, so you should make sure that you talk with them and help them feel more comfortable about going to a new school.

Arrive Early

On the big day, get your child up a little early. When you arrive at school before the bell rings, you can talk to them and go over their morning routine.

Equip Your Child With A Bag

Ensure that your child has all of the supplies they will need for their first day at a new school. Allow your child to bring a favorite book, or toy with them to school for comfort.

Arrange To Meet An Adult For Your Child

If your child is still nervous about going to a new school, try to arrange for an adult at the new school to help facilitate interaction with other students when you drop your child off on the first day.

Help Your Child Feel Positive

Your child will be nervous before their first class at a new school. To make them feel better, tell them about all the things they can look forward to most about going to a new school.

While the first day at a new school can feel overwhelming, following these tips will help your child feel more at ease as they begin a new chapter in their education.