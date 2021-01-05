Tips for Parents of Children with autism in covid-19

The Pandemic Covid-19 has caused much destruction to everyone. But mostly to those patients with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD). Children with Autism were already fighting a battle and this pandemic Covid-19 made it worse. Parents and children are bound to stay home away from their regular activities. Children with autism faced severe complications as they already go through severe complications such as paranoia, asperger’s syndrome, learning difficulties, seizures, fragile X syndrome, Mental retardation, and autoimmune disorders.

Not only that they are faced with health issues but also complex behavioral changes that make children autism difficult in coping up. Parents are in many hassles as the Covid-19 safety measures oblige them to stay home and deprive children with autism of the therapies.

To that aspect, we have briefly explained tips by our professional medical guidance to cope with two obstacles. To be safe from pandemics and deal with autism parents must understand various measures to be taken with the support of therapists. Here are a few tips that will help you deal with autism whilst of this pandemic Covid-19.

Provide awareness of pandemic

As this pandemic is going out of hand and everyone is vulnerable to it. Especially children and those already having a battle with Autism. It’s essential to teach and practice all the covid-19 measurements like

Should maintain social distancing atleast 6 feet

Wear mask

Wash hands frequently

Avoid unnecessary outgoing

Plan your Activities with your child

Parents are more worried and frustrated with the scenario due to the pandemic. Parents and children must be in quarantine. It will be helpful for children with autism if they plan a schedule of activities.

For example, you can simply write down some activities to be done for productivity. For most it is beneficial and you can even take pictures by pasting them on the wall he or she is likely to go through.

Visualize Learning

It is high time that parents take step with visual learning. This is very beneficial to cope with the social behavioral challenges faced by ASD children. Moreover, you can simply schedule time to time activities with a reminder that the child eventually learns to overcome the situation.

Be more social

Children with Autism are more likely to grasp things from a social perspective. Parents can simply consult a therapist for better social story strategies. But there are plenty of social stories on the internet. The purpose of telling your child with a social aspect to provide a clearer understanding visually with pictures. Covid-19 scenario and how to maintain safety measures through such activity.

Adjust time and schedule

This pandemic has made routine quite messed up. But Children with ASD are supposed to follow a proper schedule so that they maintain timely activities. For instance, sleep early and wake up on time. This will help the child with a normal life whilst of the pandemic. Give your child a free hand to his desires. Like, tell him to do his task when he or she is n the mood or simply just let him or her have a favorite breakfast or lunch. With such alteration, children with autism will cope with anxiety.

Help with calming strategies

Covid-19 has made everyone anxious, afraid, and in a lot of fear. To that aspect, it is very effective that parents speak to their children about their feelings or circumstances that develop an understanding between them. In this way, they will be emotionally stronger and deal in a better way. Children with Autism face severe complications when it comes to controlling their emotions. He or she might be very out of hand but with proper guidance, there are ways to calm the child. For instance, you can simply let your child sit or walk, indulge in other activity like exercise or watch his favorite show or even drink water with deep breathing will assist in that.

Family support is first

In times like these, the only family comes first whether it’s social or moral support. A single child in a family with Autism might not be easy for other family members. But what matters the most is family is always there to support the child and understand him which no other physician or health care worker can do.

Analyze Behaviour

Children with autism must have behavioral changes that affect them a lot. Children with Autism might not every time express but there are ways you can notice changes. You can simply look for their sleeping routine or eating habits. To that account, you must keep an easy understanding to express love and affection to cope up together. Consulting a therapist or health care worker will be great if not handled properly.

Evidence Based Autism Treatment

Children with Autism or diagnosed can be recovered with these ‘’Early interventions EI’’ with effective learning. Evidence based autism treatment shows very good results in treatment. Till now there no proper cure for ASD but there are lots of interventions to deal with the behavioural and emotional social disturbances The guideline by Missouri Autism in 2012 summarized the intervention to treat Autism.

Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA)

Pivotal response training (PRT)

Discrete trial teaching

Early Start Denver Model (ESDM)

Lovaas Model

Speech therapy

Occupational therapy (OT)

Physical therapy (PT)

To that end, Children with Autism are special. Yes, they are special they need extra care, affection, and understanding. Whilst in this pandemic Covid-19 it is a great opportunity for parents to cope up with that. Appreciating your child will improve intelligence and a healthy environment to help deal with ASD.