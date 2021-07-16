Tips for Organizing a Volunteer Day

Recruiting board members or volunteers can be a challenging but important part of your volunteer responsibilities. And, as we all know, great board members/volunteers are important to the lifeblood and success of any non-profit organization. If you’re up for the challenge but not sure where to start, here are a few tips on successful recruitment.

It’s never too early to recruit

You should always be recruiting, or at the very least, on the lookout for people you believe would complement the needs of your organization.

To read more, visit Rita Mansour’s blog