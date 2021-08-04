Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Tips for New Entrepreneurs

With the latest pandemic, many people plan to start a business whether they need to replace jobs or secure successful retirements. However, starting a business is not an easy undertaking and can take a lot of time and investment. If you're interested in becoming an entrepreneur and starting your own business, here are some tips

Tips for New Entrepreneurs - Scott Cathcart

With the latest pandemic, many people plan to start a business whether they need to replace jobs or secure successful retirements. However, starting a business is not an easy undertaking and can take a lot of time and investment. If you’re interested in becoming an entrepreneur and starting your own business, here are some tips to enhance your chances of success.

Write a Business Plan

A business plan is your primary blueprint for success. It details every aspect of your prospective business, including a detailed list of all the products and services you plan to sell. Some standard components of a savvy business plan include a detailed description of your company, a detailed analysis of your market and potential customer base, your marketing plan, and a five-year sales forecast, according to the U.S. Small Business Administration.

Start Part-Time

Whenever possible, start your business on a part-time basis. This ensures you continue to earn an income as you invest in your business. Once you generate enough revenue to replace your current income, launch your company full time.

Know Your Customer

Knowing your key target audience and providing it what it needs is paramount to succeeding as an entrepreneur. According to Entrepreneur, the late Dave Thomas of Wendy’s claimed that having familiarity with his customer base was one of the three keys to his phenomenal success.

Hire the Right People

Once your business starts to burgeon, you’ll need to hire more people. Besides sheer experience, the key to hiring good people is selecting individuals that can complement your skillset. For example, if you’re a financial whiz, it may behoove you to bring a marketing guru aboard early on — one who has experience with internet marketing and data analytics.

Be Prepared for Change

No business exists in a vacuum. If you’re having success selling widgets, others will want a piece of the pie. Learn how to counter strategies implemented by new market entrants. Stay current on the legal aspects of your business as well as any new technology. You’ll also want to survey customers periodically to ensure you’re still offering everything they need and want.

Spend a considerable amount of time planning your business, mapping out the markets you want to serve, and preparing for your growth and continued success. It will significantly enhance your chances of becoming a prosperous entrepreneur.

    Scott Cathcart, CEO / Co-Founder at Cathcart Strategic Advisers

    Living in San Francisco, California, Scott Cathcart is a skilled and driven entrepreneur, investor, startup cofounder, and C-suite executive whose career specializes in the intersection of consumer products, technology, cannabis, entertainment, and lifestyle industries. In his career spanning more than a quarter century, Scott Cathcart has distinguished himself as a multi-national business leader with experience in global business development, finance, corporate development, technology, marketing, licensing, and new product launch.

    Alongside Scott Cathcart's entrepreneurial endeavors, he hones his competitive spirit and fuels his drive through athletics, particularly triathlons. For more than twenty years, Scott has been training for and participating in triathlons. He appreciates the competition and physical fitness components to triathlons as well as the overlaps they share with entrepreneurship in terms of fortitude, drive, and ambition. As of 2019, for 23 years in a row, Scott Cathcart has participated in the Escape from Alcatraz Triathlon, held in his home city of San Francisco.

    Learn more about Scott Cathcart, his professional career, and his athletic accomplishments by visiting his website and checking him out on social media!

