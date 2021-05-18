Tips for Mental Health During a Pandemic by Manish Sharma

2020 was one of the most challenging years. Covid has been experiencing the worst flu season in recent history.

People are going through a tough phase and with many ailments severe. The increased instability in the country has made it difficult for every citizen to find mental peace, especially during a pandemic.

Students have been struggling to cope with the mental health toll the epidemic has taken on them, and many more are worried about their families.

Here are some tips to help you stay healthy and sane during times like these:

Maintain a routine – Whether it’s drinking green juice for breakfast or exercising, what we do every day affects how we feel. Stay aware of your own needs and resist the temptation to drop everything if you’re feeling overwhelmed.

Sleep well and eat right – You might think the world is ending, but it’s not. To avoid drastic diets and feel good in your own skin. It might be a good time to start that cleanse you’ve always wanted to do.

Keep track of your mood – Try writing down how you’re feeling after each interaction or stressful event. If possible, keep track of how you felt before the event happened and during as well.

Find support – Talk with someone who can listen to what you have to say without passing judgment.

Socialize – Socialize with friends and family when you don’t feel like doing anything else.

Get out of your comfort zone – If you’re feeling overwhelmed, it might be good to make a plan on how you’ll handle the next stressful situation.

Make sure you get enough sleep – Sleep is essential for our brains to function and stay healthy. Getting enough sleep helps reduce stress and helps us feel good throughout the day.

Covid-19 has affected many people and has left a mark in the community and also on the individual level. Although it is hard to say how much, we are going through in this situation, there are still things that we can do to keep our sanity.

Let us remember to share the love with everyone around us. Let’s start with ourselves and have a healthy mind when dealing with situations like these.