Tips for Maintaining Good Mental Health

Although many people tend to downplay mental health, emotional well-being is an important part of the overall health of the human being.

Moreover, WHO clarifies that the expanding utilization of online advancements – which the world wellbeing association (who) characterizes emotional wellness as a “condition of prosperity in which the individual understands

their own latent capacity, can adapt to theusing information from the world wellbeing measurements database of the world wellbeing association and canadian crucial insights (1991 and 1996)undoubtedly brings numerous advantages

can likewise produce extra strains, as the association with virtual systems is developing whenever of day or night.

As well as exercising and taking care of physical health, it is necessary to have habits that promote the control of good thoughts, feelings and behaviors in the face.

Today is World Mental Health Day and this 2018 the theme is: “Young people and mental health in a world of transformation”.

WHO notes that half of mental illnesses begin before age 14, but most cases are not detected or treated.

He points out that in adolescence and the early years of adulthood there are many changes that for some are exciting, but for others they can be a cause of

stress or apprehension that if in some cases they are not recognized and controlled, these feelings can cause mental illness .

Vargas explains that mental illnesses or disorders are alterations that occur in an individual, emotional, cognitive or behavioral, in which different processes such as thinking, perception, emotion, motivation, cognition, awareness

are affected , behavior and others; causing difficulties to the person in his adaptation to the cultural and environment in which he lives, in addition to subjective discomfort.

The specialists point out that there is no specific cause that produces the appearance of mental illnesses, most are triggered by the sum of multiple factors: genetic, biological and psychological

that refers to events or circumstances of life that can cause significant stress in a person, and intervene in the appearance of these diseases in these subjects already vulnerable by

Globally, depression is one of the most frequent mental disorders and, according to WHO, it is one of the main causes of disability that affects some 300 million people in

In Cochabamba, depression is also one of the mental disorders that occurs most frequently.

He explains that in many cases it is difficult to realize when mental health begins to decline, especially because the changes occur gradually and insidiously, but there are some signs

that can give the alert according to the American organization Change Direction.

Someone gradually or suddenly changes his personality and behaves in ways that do not fit his way of being.

He does not behave as he normally did.

Irritability and strong character can be signs that something is wrong.

In extreme cases, these characteristics may prevent the affected person from sleeping or provoke uncontrollable attacks of anger.

It should not be confused with the normal behavior of an introvert, but it is the change in a person’s sociability.

Start drinking more, use drugs or put aside personal hygiene.

If someone who used to be optimistic finds no reason to be well, has a very negative look, thoughts of worthlessness, sadness, guilt or even suicide is a sign that

Therefore, it is important to develop and encourage the practice of habits that help maintain a balanced mental health and that promote a healthier life.

1. Take care of the habits of rest, food and use of technology

It is necessary to sleep well, from seven to eight hours a day, because lack of sleep can make it difficult to regulate emotions.

It is important to have a healthy and balanced diet that includes more fruits, vegetables and foods that are beneficial for the brain (such as nuts and spinach) and the body.

The advice you can give and hugs or words of comfort are very beneficial for your health.

They also advise limiting the use of cell phones, tablets and computers.

Daily physical health stimulates the brain to produce endorphins or natural hormones.

Both will make one feel good, be less prone to depression and much more communicative.

The trick is to “grab” the taste of the exercises.

Try to perform physical activity every day according to your possibilities.

2. Share your problems and don’t isolate yourself

Many people prefer to isolate themselves and not share their problems to avoid talk.

While it is not advisable to tell all personal problems, telling them to a trusted friend or relative is very beneficial.