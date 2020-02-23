Tips For Losing Postpartum Weight

Receiving a newborn is the greatest gift to a mother. Adjusting to the new mom’s life, new routines and childbirth come with its share of difficulties and one of the biggest being weight gain. Most women all over the world struggle with postpartum weight and most wish to lose it.

This article gives some insightful tips on losing the baby fat.

Keeping Realistic Goals

The baby fat is gained over a period of time, it is thus not realistic to think it will disappear overnight. It is important to take it slowly putting the wellness of the baby, in case of a breastfeeding mom, first.

Social media tends to give false and unachievable goals to mothers, who most of the time bow to pressure, and decide to use unhealthy methods in order to lose weight. Losing the postpartum weight might be difficult as the mother might lose 10 pounds in a year, even when they are eating a healthy diet and exercising consistently.

At the end of the day, the most important thing is to be healthy and fit, no matter how long it takes you to lose weight.

Breastfeed Your Baby

It has been proven that breastfeeding moms can lose an average of 3.8 pounds in a span of 6 months after delivering, compared to none- breastfeeding moms.

Apart from weight loss, breast milk has massive benefits to the baby including, the provision of nutrients that the baby needs to grow, it also provides antibodies that help the infant fight diseases. It also helps the mother fight diseases and helps the uterus contract back to its normal size before childbirth.

Eating Healthy

Eating healthy is not only beneficial to the mother but also to the baby, this will provide essential nutrients to the baby through breastfeeding. Incorporating a healthy diet in your day to day meals will help prevent excessive weight gain. Healthy foods include white meat, fruits, and vegetables, legumes and nuts.

Exercising Regularly

Exercise and eating a healthy diet is the best way to lose weight, cardio workout like jogging, taking a walk, cycling has been proven to burn more calories. You should also take it easy especially if your childbirth was through the cesarian section, as the wound needs to heal properly. You can also include resistance workout like weight lifts which helps burn fat and retain muscle mass. Resistance training will help with weight loss and increase heart health.

You should exercise with moderation, depending on which way you had the child.

Have a Support System

Having a support system helps the weight loss journey become easier. You could get support from your husband, parents, siblings, friends or even join a workout group.

This might not work for everyone but to some, knowing that there is someone supporting them could be beneficial.

Bottom Line

It is okay to gain a few pounds after childbirth you should not be so hard on yourself. It is also good to keep a healthy lifestyle and be fit. If you follow the above tips, you will be more healthy and at the end of the day, be able to enjoy motherhood better and spend time with your baby.