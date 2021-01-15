Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Tips for Leading a Virtual Office | Alan Rasof

It would be an understatement to say that 2020 presented more than a few challenges. One of the hardest adjustments for many was the concept of working from home. It has become likely that working remotely will last longer than expected, and people have had to make adjustments to the new normal. In addition to existing […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

It would be an understatement to say that 2020 presented more than a few challenges. One of the hardest adjustments for many was the concept of working from home. It has become likely that working remotely will last longer than expected, and people have had to make adjustments to the new normal. In addition to existing businesses, there are thousands of startups founded by eager and enterprising entrepreneurs operating under the reality of an increasingly popular flexible workspace industry. 

Virtual offices are one of several flexible workspace options for the employee or CEO of the future. From a company standpoint, there are many benefits to no longer requiring a brick and mortar building. Most startups fail within the first five years due to a lack of capital. Budgeting is vital to the survival of a new business. Aside from paying leasing or ownership costs, companies with physical offices typically spend monthly allowances on food and beverage, internet access, parking privileges, cleaning services, maintenance support, and utilities, in addition to paying higher workers’ compensation premiums. This adds thousands of dollars to the real estate costs. A company can still tap into its most significant resources with a virtual office – the employees – without the need to spend more than necessary. A lack of a commute will mean less wear and tear on their transportation, their mental health, and their wallets for employees. 

The first and foremost tip for building a productive remote team is choosing people who will be a good fit. Look for self-starters and people of action, as well as ones who possess talent. Not only will you need to trust your remote employees, but you will need team members who can work on a remote island just as efficiently as a city cafe. 

Many companies use proprietary virtual office software to communicate with each other. Slack is an example of a top-rated communication platform that uses IRC features such as direct messaging and chat rooms organized by topic. Regardless of where your team is located, they can check in to work and communicate.

The impression of a united, robust company is essential. In a virtual world, there are tips that can instill that confidence. Set up a phone system that enables easy transfer from one team to the next, regardless of physical location. By putting an on-call schedule into the phone system,  the next person is notified if someone is unreachable. Another alternate is having a virtual receptionist, either machine-based or human, to keep the team abreast of deadlines and projects. 

This article was originally published at http://alanrasof.net/

    Alan Rasof, President & Humanitarian at Amigo Managing General Agency, LLC

    Alan Rasof is a seasoned insurance professional and the President of Hallandale, Florida-based Amigo Managing General Agency, LLC. The company works hard to match independent insurance agents and insurance customers with the best plan and prices for their individual needs for personal insurance.

    Outside of work, Alan is a passionate humanitarian who is actively involved with multiple charities, including March of Dimes and the Susan B. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation. Additionally, his grandson, Elijah, was diagnosed with Cerebral Palsy and, as such, Alan dedicates a large portion of his free time connecting with his grandson.

    To learn more about Alan Rasof, please visit his website.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Future of Work after COVID-19 8 Work Trends to Expect.
    Community//

    How will the Future of Work be Shaped after COVID-19 : 8 Work Trends To Expect

    by Shihab Muhammed
    Coworking
    Community//

    3 Possible Effects of COVID-19 on Co-Working Spaces Post Lockdown

    by Aanya Rachel
    Community//

    4 Reasons Why Coworking Is on the Rise

    by Charlie Gilkey

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.