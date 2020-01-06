Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Tips for Improving your Public Speaking | Bennie Fowler Sr. | Detroit, Michigan

Public speaking has to be one of the most common fears aside from the fear of height and having a fear of the dark. There is much to be said about people’s fear of speaking in public and why some people avoid it. A lack of confidence does contribute significantly as to why some people […]

By

Public speaking has to be one of the most common fears aside from the fear of height and having a fear of the dark. There is much to be said about people’s fear of speaking in public and why some people avoid it. A lack of confidence does contribute significantly as to why some people fear public speaking. They feel vulnerable due to this level of exposure. Aside from fearing judgment, others just deal with an anxiety on a more subconscious level. Needless to say, public speaking is pretty inevitable if one is attending college or a business conference. Therefore, a person should overcome their fears of public speaking by trying some of these tips.

Start Small

Some people’s anxiety escalates with the amount of people they are in front of. This can be common for those dealing with social anxiety as well as they tend to avoid large groups of people. However, this is completely psychological and can be fixed through consistent effort. A person should try speaking around small groups of people first, preferably people they are familiar with. This will make them feel much more comfortable and lessen the stress that may come when it’s time for them to speak to a larger crowd.

Record Yourself

As stated, this issue is psychological and can greatly affect one’s speech. Those struggling with public speaking due to anxiety likely experience stuttering, sweating, mumbling, or other disturbing outbursts. To overcome this, one can record their speech or presentation on a voice recorder and play the recording back. This is the best way to hear coherency and identify what parts of one’s speech need modifying.

Breath Control

There is so much for one to think about when they are up giving their public speech or presentation. These inquires can fuel the anxiety even more, creating more dissonance in the overall presentation. A person shouldn’t think too much about the process to avoid psyching themselves out. A person should bring their awareness back to their breathing, ensuring that they can refocus their attention back to the topic at hand.

Presentation Confidence

Some people are just blatantly afraid to use their voice. Perhaps they don’t feel qualified to speak on certain subjects and want to avoid looking ignorant. This can definitely play a role in one’s fear to speak among other people. To combat this issue, one should foster confidence in their ideals and in sharing their views. When a person is confident about what they have to share, they are more likely to use their voice and project that message.

    bennie fowler sr. logo

    Bennie Fowler Sr., Trusted Entrepreneur

    Currently located in Detroit, Bennie Fowler Sr. is a trusted businessman and mentor with over 40 years of experience to his name. Throughout his career, Bennie has maintained a firm work-life balance, as he believes the true key to success and fulfillment is keeping one’s priorities in line. So, when he is not working, Bennie thoroughly enjoys spending time with his wife, two sons, and two daughters. Some activities the family will participate in together include cooking, dining out at new restaurants, and traveling. Bennie is especially passionate about traveling, as it affords individuals the opportunity to learn more about other cultures, immerse themselves in new traditions, and experience new cuisines. To learn more about Bennie Fowler Sr., be sure to visit his website!

    The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    A symbol of getting to the root of the fear of speaking
    Community//

    Why Is It So Hard to Get Rid of the Fear of Public Speaking?

    by Verena Potočnik
    Martial-Arts-Public-Speaking-Javill-Byron
    Community//

    Martial Arts and Public Speaking | Javill Byron

    by Javill Byron
    Wisdom//

    Do You Have What it Takes to Be a Great Public Speaker?

    by Kit Pang

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.