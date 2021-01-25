Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Tips for improving the quality of life during the pandemic as provided by Hani Zeini

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
Individuals need to take a break from their robotic routine and pick up healthy habits. It will take care of their physical and mental well-being. You have to pay attention to your health so that you can build on your immune system. Since a healthy immune system is essential to fight coronavirus, you must attain the goal.

Psychologists state that regular exercise, and nutritious food is all that is required to keep mind and body together. It helps in managing stress levels, anxiety, and depression during the pandemic. According to Hani Zeini, well-being comes with constant growth, balance, and acceptance. Also, experts provide tested and practical ways that will help you in improving your well being.

Hani Zeini stresses the following points to have a healthy existence

People must be cautious of their physical and mental well-being to lead a healthy and happy life. Hence, it is imperative to take a detailed look at the following points

Proper sleep: first and foremost, make sure that you get at least seven to eight hours of sleep. Adequate sleep helps in building the immune system and looks after the overall well-being. Rest is essential for the healing process and providing the person with renewed energy. It is crucial for mental and physical activity throughout the day. According to Hani Zeini, sufficient sleep also regulates the hormones related to emotions and mood. Whenever you feel an emotional imbalance, take a small nap of ten to twenty minutes, you will wake up with renewed energy and confidence.

Balanced diet: along with sleep, a proper diet is essential for ensuring the quality of life. When you eat healthily, you confirm that the body receives enough nutrients. Moreover, it helps determine emotional health and mental illnesses, like depression and anxiety during Covid. When the body lacks vital nutrients, it results in serious health problems. You may face emotional distress and depression.

Sunlight: exposing the body to sunlight helps it gain vitamin D. Keep in mind that Vitamin D deficiency results in several problems and seasonal affective disorder. According to Hani Zeini, by exposing yourself to sunlight, the body releases endorphins called happiness hormones responsible for the productivity of the central nervous system.

Dealing with stress: it is not easy to avoid stress. With the distressing news of coronavirus, and self-quarantine measures, imposed by higher authorities, it is widespread to develop focus and anxiety. However, it is imperative to learn how to deal with stress effectively and smartly. You may avoid the situation, which may cause stress. In case the emphasis is unmanageable, get to the cause of it, and take steps for rectifying it.

Apart from this, regular exercise, staying away from alcohol and smoking, and becoming social are other ways of looking after your well-being. Keep in mind that the quality of life depends upon your perspective and approach. You may find and practice new hobbies that can give you a sense of relaxation.

    Hani Zeini, founded Sientra in 2006 and has since held the position of President and Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Zeini has over 24 years of relevant healthcare experience in Pharmaceuticals and Medical Device industries, and is an 11-year veteran in the Aesthetics and Plastic Surgery market https://www.crunchbase.com/person/hani-zeini#section-overview

