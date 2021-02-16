Tips for Designing your Room into Office while Working from Home

Are you thinking to attach a home office to your home? Whether your home office plan will be located in an annex, a bed-chamber, or just the rim of a room, there are a few necessities you will want to explore. If you spend the entire work week there you wouldn’t be worn out. Your home office must be a congenial and tempting place to spend time and to get your work done efficiently.

1. Prefer a Location that Fits your Working Style

Julian Raby, Founder of Coffee-works suggests “When designing a home office the primary perhaps the most important element to consider is where it should be located. Consider your way of working and the nature of your work, and also the needs of the people you live with”

Julian further added “If your work requires complete isolation and needs a soundproof space, a garden, garage, or loft may become an appropriate place to design your home office. And if you own a small business and can work while keeping an eye on children, you may need your workspace near the kitchen, sitting area, or anywhere within their approach”

Even if that doesn’t work for you, a spare bedroom or a corner of the living can do the trick nicely, if well planned.

2. What do you Need in your Home Office

While composing the idea of a home office ask yourself a group of questions to find out what is needed in your work area:

How much desktop space do you require? So that you can fit your table accordingly. How much area do you need? What are your printing necessities? Add a printer or scanner if required to your list. What types of equipment do you use? Do you need a hard drive, headphones, or anything relevant to your work? Do you need a library in your home office? Do you have frequent use of files? Then a shelf/drawer would work better for you.

3. Always Design your Home Office with Tech Needs in Mind

Gregory Sanders, Owner of Crom Weld says “You need to plan the smartest way to attach a bunch of wires into a plug. If your table is placed in the middle of the room, plastic cable trunking will be an efficient idea. Invest in a power pack for charging your home office tech, which can be hidden beneath the desk. Buy a desk lamp with a wireless charger”

Identify how many power points you will need and where do cables need to go. You may need a lamp, computer, printer, TV, music system, and charging points.

4. Selecting a Desk and Chair

Andy Griffith, CEO of Garden Furniture advises “The desk should be chosen wide enough to keep a laptop or a computer, and also some other essentials such as stationery, a note pad, and maybe a decoration piece. Your desk should preferably be a minimum of 48″ (120cm) wide. And if you need just a laptop on your table, you can compose it accordingly. Never choose a desk that is too high. It should be of approx. 28″-30″ (70-75cm)”

Andy further added “You must choose a comfortable chair which can hold your neck and back. Also, it can easily move around the table”

5. Keep Track of your Goals with a Noticeboard

Linda Chavez, Founder & CEO at Seniors Life Insurance Finder suggests “The best way to remember your mission is to visualize to the max. Noticeboards help you keep things in the notice which are to keep track. Whether it’s about deadlines, to-do lists, planners, or your achievement”

6. Get Home Office Lighting Right

Alex Thompson, Director of Festoon House advises “When planning the brightness for your home office layout, remember to let natural light into the room blend in with your selected interior”

Alex further added “A desk lamp is a must-have for a purpose-designed home office, but producing the right aura in a home office is essential, and smart lighting is crucial to achieving. Soften unrelenting light with a lampshade to inflect and, if space is at a premium, pendant lighting is a good way to ornament a room without jumbling it”

7. Choose Practical Home Office Flooring

Robin Antill, Founder & CEO of Leisure Buildings says “Hardwearing engineered wood parquet or laminate flooring are both good options when making a home office. If you do want to add interest to the room with a partial floor covering rug or runner, choose one that is smooth and sleek in texture and dense in pile”

8. Consider the Color

Environ yourself with tones that encourage and motivate you. Worried for ideas? Blue, a conventional 2020 color of the year pick, is a striking shade while remaining approachable and calming. Or, identify a favorite tone from a rug, throw pillow, or a bit of art, match that shade to paint color, and put it up on your walls.

9. Accessorize and Personalize

Jerryll Noorden, CEO of We Buy Houses in Connecticut says “The best part about working from home is that you can customize your home office the way you want it to be. Synchronize your home office design with one of your home”

You can design it the way that inspires you. It can be beautiful wall hangings, a well-organized shelf, a piece of artwork, refreshing wallpapers, or a collection of decoration pieces. Whatever that suits your style. It will make you feel …at home.