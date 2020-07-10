Tips for Dating Someone New

So, you are all ready to dive into your next relationship? You can’t wait to have an ideal love life? You have never dated anyone before and you’re anxious about it? Or you fear that this will be your next heartbreak? We are here to help you!

Before you put yourself out there, here are a few tips for a successful dating experience with a new person:

Relax

It’s totally normal to experience a bit of nervousness when it comes to seeing a new person for a relationship. On your first date, you’re likely to feel anxious about your situation, worrying if you’ll make it or break it. Don’t let fear control you and turn your excitement into anxiety. Instead of worrying if this relationship will go further or not, it’s better to keep your composure and be cool, calm, collected.

Letting stressful thoughts take over your mind may spoil your current moment. So, avoid jumping on to conclusions since this is just the beginning and you should take your time to understand each other. Believe in yourself and take small steps at a time to strengthen your bond.

Don’t Rush

When a person is interested in someone; they might want to fasten up the process of getting to know each other. After your first date, you might get carried away into concluding that this person is your soulmate and you will never find the same joy with some else. Similarly, you might as well start concluding that if you two have different choices in terms of favourite movie genres, you both will never get along. In such cases, you need to remind yourself that it is possible to have a meaningful and fulfilling relationship even if the starting days of dating seem boring. There’s a lot more to explore about each other and with time, things get better.

Focus on your present

It’s true that your previous experiences shape your perception in life; however, when it comes to dating, you should make a conscious effort in eliminating all negative thoughts in your head and be fully present to your current situation and person you’re interested in.

Many people unintentionally start comparing their current partner with an ex who exhibited toxic behavioral patterns. Likewise, some people get flashbacks of their past dating experiences while they should be focusing on their current game. In such situations, remember that it’s okay to feel like that. Leave your past behind and have an optimistic approach when meeting someone new for a relationship.

Maintain healthy boundaries

“Ignoring red flags because you want to see the good in people will cost you later.”- Unknown.

It’s very common to get caught up in finding mutual interests and activities that resonate with your personality but it’s equally important to know where you should draw a line and respect each other’s boundaries.

A lot of times, people end up ignoring negative patterns of their significant other that could potentially create issues in the near future; and yet, they want to focus on strengthening the bond without having tough conversations.

Some of the common red flags are:

Uninvited sarcasm that puts you in a bad mood, but you’re obliged to perceive it as comical

Not putting in effort and blaming the other person as needy or clingy

Patronizing attitude towards you or people from a different social class

Showing interest in other men or women to date

Look out for a person who matches your energy level and feels motivated to invest in dating you. If you notice traits and habits that instantly make you feel uncomfortable, you need to sit down and have a discussion about their problematic behavior.

Choosing the right person for yourself as a love interest can be very tricky. Therefore, Matchbox has made it easier for you to bond with an individual who matches your preference in terms of religion, sect, culture, habits, etc, so you don’t need to worry about unexpected red flags.

Be yourself

The early stages of dating can be very exciting. You’d want to put your entire focus on spending quality time together. You’d want to skip your hang out plans with friends. Instead of finding time to keep up with your interests, you’d want to indulge in scenarios where you could meet your significant other. But at the same time, it’s extremely crucial to stay true to yourself and invest time on hobbies that bring you joy.

If you’re passionate about fitness, keep hitting the gym. If you have been practicing a new sport every day before you started dating, don’t neglect that because your love interest doesn’t like sports. Spending time doing what you love will help you become a much more confident person and help you build more fulfilling relationships. So, don’t try too hard to hold on to your significant other that you forget your own identity.

If you’re going to date someone new, just know that it can be a very beautiful journey if you are with the right person. You deserve to be happy and Matchbox has got your back so don’t worry and live your life to the fullest!