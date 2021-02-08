Tips for Creating an Environmentally Sustainable Business

Eco-business sustainability is more than a trend. Generation Z is committed to stabilizing the climate and improving the global environment. This generation will likely carry their cause into the future, making it important for businesses to develop a long-term, environmentally sustainable culture. There are several ways your small or medium-sized business can embrace a sustainable, environmentally sound culture.

Find Your Identity

At this point in your business venture, you have likely established a clear mission statement and industry niche. Your business’ environmental plan should complement your business’ identity. For instance, if you are running an accounting firm that relies on large, digital data storage then look into web hosting and data centers that limit their energy usage. If you are a law firm that relies almost exclusively on paper products, start investigating digital infrastructure. If your business is in the service industry, consider investing in e-vehicles for transport. There are myriad ways a small to mid-size business can make long-term adjustments.

Make Goals Achievable

You might find that there are many ways your business can reduce waste and consumption. It could be through a leaner supply chain or donating unused food products to local food pantries. Stick to one task at a time. It might be tempting to go all-in on every solution, but instead, designate a green team to oversee one project and determine its success before adopting additional changes.

Establish Accountability

Creating a green team is one way to establish accountability because it provides key players with a sense of ownership. Accountability can extend to other individuals outside the team through the use of award programs and incentives. One such popular, incentive-driven eco-challenge is bike-to-work weeks. In order to make such an incentive sustainable, the challenge can extend to a year or more with multiple prizes scattered throughout the duration.

Create Partnerships

Small businesses find accountability easier when partnering with others in their industry or geographical area. Creating a partnership to recycle shipment packaging or to carpool are some ideas. Your organization can also find a more experienced eco-sustainable business to act as a mentor to your developing project.

Small steps can lead to lasting, environmental benefits. These outcomes will also build your business’ reputation in the eco-conscious community.