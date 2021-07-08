Tips for Creating a Meditation and Inspirational Yoga Room

Yoga should be practiced in a holy, peaceful environment that transports us to a quiet state of mind away from the stresses of everyday life.

Whether you’re searching for stress relief, a sweaty workout, a spiritual connection, or all of the above, a unique yoga setting sets the stage for you to achieve your goals.

A dedicated yoga room has all of the benefits of a yoga studio but none of the costs, commutes, or traffic. Your home yoga studio is a one-of-a-kind environment where you may express yourself while also connecting to your objectives and ambitions.

Yoga Room Decorations for an Inspiring Home



Organize the Space

For reaching a tranquil, relaxed state of mind, yoga studio organization is essential.

A cluttered environment leads to a cluttered mind, therefore get rid of everything that doesn’t have a purpose. All decorations save those that are inspiring or functional should be removed. This can help you feel less stressed, and it might even motivate you to practice yoga more often. Organize yoga and meditation books on wooden shelves, yoga mats and towels in a woven basket, and straps and accessories on hooks.

Plants and natural elements should be included.

Plants or a terrarium can be used to bring nature inside. Low-light choices include trailing golden pathos vines, potted succulents, and mossy glass terrariums. Air cleansing and variety are provided by snake plants, Boston ferns, and English ivy.

Bring in some lovely branches or driftwood, pebbles or crystals, or even dried flowers if you don’t have any nearby windows to encourage Mother Earth’s healing energy.

Colors for a Yoga Studio

Colors that are muted and peaceful are ideal for any relaxed environment. Sage green, gentle lavender, pastel blue, blush pink, peach orange, or crisp white are some of the colors to consider. Avoid hues that might create worry or tension, such as red or bright yellow.

Lighting for a Zen Atmosphere

Many yoga studios are now using colored light therapy to activate certain brain areas during different portions of a yoga flow.

During high-intensity ashtanga postures, red and orange illumination motivates. For long stretches and yin yoga, pink and green lights are more relaxing. Blue light is good for deep meditation and concentration.

Choose from color-changing mood lights and dimmable LED strip lights. Warm hanging lanterns and Himalayan salt lights will give your area a magical feel.

Essential Oils, Candles, and Scents

Scent has a strong anchoring effect. Have you ever noticed how the smell of certain foods may bring back childhood memories? When we enter our yoga studio, we may utilize the same psychology to educate our brains to attain a state of serenity.

Diffusers of essential oils and natural candles, such as taper candles are essential in a yoga studio. You may also employ smells that correspond to various chakras or objectives. The head chakra is related to jasmine and lavender, whereas the root chakra is associated with patchouli and cinnamon.

Instead of endangered white sage, use a burning bundle of medicinal herbs to smudge or purify the energy before your practice (which is usually used in most sage bundles). Use sagebrush, incense, rosemary, or other fragrant plants native to your area instead.

Inspirational Posters & Tapestry

Mandalas, patterns, and photographs of natural locations will give your yoga sanctuary a whole distinct atmosphere. Posters might help you stay motivated throughout your practice. Tapestries, or hanging textile art, take it a step further to create a wonderful ambiance in the space. You may create a private yoga nook by hanging tapestries and curtains from the ceiling if you don’t have a complete room dedicated to yoga.

Treasures, Statues, and Crystals

No yoga studio is complete without the energy and beauty of crystals. Choose gems that will assist you in achieving your practice goals. Amethyst, for example, promotes stability and patience in the surroundings, while jade promotes peace and tranquillity. Citrine is linked to plenty and prosperity, while rose quartz is linked to compassion and self-love.

Create a tiny shrine of crystals, miniature sculptures, and other treasures for the spiritual yogi to spark the soul and provide fresh vitality to asana practice by taking the décor one step further.

Mirrors to Ensure Proper Alignment

It’s critical to stay aligned throughout asana practice to avoid injuries and improve stability. Mirrors complete the yoga studio environment for a fraction of the expense. Even the slightest corner feels more open and free-flowing with them.

Design with Purpose

We’re overjoyed to hear about your beautiful new yoga studio! We recommend that you determine your goal. Make a list of the main outcomes you wish to achieve in this space. Do you want more time to yourself? Is there a place where you can disconnect? Stress-relief? Back pain is reduced?

Close your eyes and picture the wonderful place you’ll create and how you’ll feel when you step into it once you’ve identified your objectives on your mat or meditation bolster.

Take a few deep breaths and go to work on your design. This is YOUR creative outlet, where you may let go and flow.

Namaste!