Tips for Crafting Great Lesson Plans

Creating a lesson plan at any grade level can be a daunting task for some teachers. Writing lesson plans allows you to address the requirements of the curriculum and allows you to plan out how you will address your students needs. Some school districts use specific templates when creating lesson plans, but you can also create your own or use lesson plan templates found through a simple Google search. Whatever your lesson plan layout preference is, make sure you are creating something that is engaging for both you and your students!

What do you need to teach your lesson? Create a materials list that will allow you to gather supplies before teaching the lesson. The list should include everything down to the technology your students may need to have access to. When it comes to the day you’re teaching the lesson, make sure that you have everything ready to go and situated before your students arrive. Having your resources ready ahead of time saves valuable class time and will put you at ease when the lesson to your students.

What do your students need to get out of the lesson once it’s finished? This should be the first question you ask yourself as you prepare the lesson plan. This should also be communicated to your students at the beginning of the lesson and posted in a visible location. Communicating learning objectives both verbally and in written form helps motivate them to work towards a clear goal. The objective should be the focus of the entire lesson and can be maximized through learning outcomes and SMART objectives (specific, measurable, attainable, relevant, and time-bound).

The instructions are one of the most important parts of a lesson plan. Not only is this where you are presenting them with a new concept, but it’s where you are preparing your students for success. You should also speak clearly and concisely when delivering this information to a classroom full of eager learners and be sure to take your time so that your students fully understand the concept.

At the beginning of the school year, it is hard to accommodate every learning style because you’re just not familiar with your students. But the further the school year goes, the more your lesson plans should accommodate all learning styles. Knowing how to accommodate different styles will help equip your students for future academic and professional success and give them each a sense of belonging in the classroom.