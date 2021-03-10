Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Tips for Crafting Great Lesson Plans

Creating a lesson plan at any grade level can be a daunting task for some teachers. Writing lesson plans allows you to address the requirements of the curriculum and allows you to plan out how you will address your students needs. Some school districts use specific templates when creating lesson plans, but you can also create your own or use lesson plan templates found through a simple Google search. Whatever your lesson plan layout preference is, make sure you are creating something that is engaging for both you and your students!

Gather Materials

What do you need to teach your lesson? Create a materials list that will allow you to gather supplies before teaching the lesson. The list should include everything down to the technology your students may need to have access to. When it comes to the day you’re teaching the lesson, make sure that you have everything ready to go and situated before your students arrive. Having your resources ready ahead of time saves valuable class time and will put you at ease when the lesson to your students.

Know Your Objectives

What do your students need to get out of the lesson once it’s finished? This should be the first question you ask yourself as you prepare the lesson plan. This should also be communicated to your students at the beginning of the lesson and posted in a visible location. Communicating learning objectives both verbally and in written form helps motivate them to work towards a clear goal. The objective should be the focus of the entire lesson and can be maximized through learning outcomes and SMART objectives (specific, measurable, attainable, relevant, and time-bound).

Instructions

The instructions are one of the most important parts of a lesson plan. Not only is this where you are presenting them with a new concept, but it’s where you are preparing your students for success. You should also speak clearly and concisely when delivering this information to a classroom full of eager learners and be sure to take your time so that your students fully understand the concept.

Incorporate All Styles of Learning

At the beginning of the school year, it is hard to accommodate every learning style because you’re just not familiar with your students. But the further the school year goes, the more your lesson plans should accommodate all learning styles. Knowing how to accommodate different styles will help equip your students for future academic and professional success and give them each a sense of belonging in the classroom.

    Shannon Burton, New York Educational Professional

    Dr. Shannon Burton is a High School Principal and Professor of Education with experience in business, healthcare, and Mathematics. He is a sought out educator with a vast amount of experience training future teachers throughout the state of New York.

    Dr. Shannon Burton got his educational start as a public school math teacher in Yonkers, New York. After 8 year successful years in that position, he moved into the role of Assistant Principal for Mathematics and Public relations. In addition, Dr. Burton has also served as a middle school principal in inner-city New York. In this role, Dr. Burton worked to help close the achievement gap. With his help, students graduated from 8th grade with over 9 New York State Regents Examinations completed.

    Dr. Shannon Burton has also spearheaded the opening of a new middle school which is currently under candidacy for the International Baccalaureate Program. He also serves as a visiting professor for a variety of local universities in New York. In this role, he teaches a variety of graduate and undergraduate level courses in business, mathematics, and education.

