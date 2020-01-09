Tips for Communicating Effectively as a Leader

As the leader, you will have the greatest responsibility of any group. The success or failure of any project or undertaking lies on your judgment, decision-making, and, as your title suggests, leadership. You do not work alone, as you are the leader of a cohort of subordinates. So while this is a team effort, they will still be looking to you for guidance. This is where the importance of communication comes in. Getting across your ideas so that your team understands is incredibly important, and barriers in communication often result in failure. Here are some tips as to how you can communicate effectively as a leader.

Keep It Clear

The worst thing you can do when communicating as a leader is to be unclear. When you communicate with others, make sure you do so with conviction and clarity. It is always better to be simple, but clear as opposed to confusing and complicated. Engaging the audience of your peers is an incredibly important skill that leaders have to master. Ensure that whatever message you have can be understood by those you are communicating with.

Understand Where You Fall Short

You may be a leader, but odds are you are not going to be an expert on everything. Being clear with your message also entails making sure you let everyone you come into contact with know that you do not have expertise in everything. Do not fake or pretend to know something that you do not. Otherwise, your team will begin to catch on and potentially cause mistrust. It will actually help you when you can acknowledge that you do not know something because it can show others that anyone of any position has room to grow.

Be Authentic

Communication begins and ends with trust. This means that whatever you say has to come within and has to be authentic. This is the first big step in earning trust. Sometimes, being honest can come off as brutal, but depending on your audience, you can adjust your delivery so that they may still absorb the message without having any lingering feelings of resentment towards you.

Communication is what sustains any business, and leaders are incredibly vital in the process. Communicate effectively with all these tips.

This piece was originally posted on KellyHoggan.com.