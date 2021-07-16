Tips for better concentration while essay writing

It sounds sufficiently basic, yet we frequently battle with concentration difficulties.

In this post I’ll be sharing a portion of the propensities and strategies that have assisted me better my concentration – especially when writing essays. Don’t worry much about those that might seem contrary to you.

Regardless, I hope that the discussed tips will help improve your essay writing concentration.

Right away, here are my top tips for bettering concentration while essay writing:

Get in the mix

Getting in the flow basically means that you are completely focused and drawn towards writing your essay or whatever else that you’re doing. When you’re totally immersed in that mix, it means that your brain is engaged only to mean that you can now write fluently and naturally. To build on it, all you have to do is to train your brain to focus more on the task at hand – which is writing in this case.

Avoid multitasking

On the other hand, the inability to think can be highly inefficient. On the other hand, performing multiple tasks alongside writing makes you clumsy in general. It’s a common misconception that we can handle multitasking sometimes so don’t fall into this trap especially now that you need all your focus to go into writing an amazing essay.

Know your disruptions

Interruptions impede progress as it derails your focus and makes your attention to meander. Acknowledge it. Whenever your brain wanders off during writing simply stay back, take note of whatever distracted you, and name the beast. Knowing your disruptions helps your brain to register them as interruptions, making it simpler for you to return and concentrate on your work.

Time your concentration capacity

Get and use a meditation clock to help you time your concentration. This tool generally enables you to note whenever your brain meanders off, making it easier for you to refocus your attention back to writing.

Embrace positive change

Change is always said to be a good thing. Some of us tend to perform better whenever we get something new. This kind of change brightens your writing and helps your brain to focus more on the work at hand. Consider changing your writing area, writing tools, and even your general essay writing approach for maximum output.

Maintain your position

It’s normal for you to start remembering the other tasks on your list while still working on another. We often tend to head somewhere else and do other things at the expense of the set writing time. This wastes your time and makes it hard for the brain to refocus fully and concentrate on your unfinished essay paper. Therefore, consider listing all the disruptive thoughts on a paper and tell yourself that you’ll get to it once you’re done with writing.

Conclusion

I know that you can relate to some of the discussed points, but I hope that you’ll not just put them under consideration but also use them in your writing life.