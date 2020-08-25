Tips for Back to School Prep

Your child takes her cues from you, her parent. If you are calm, reassuring, optimistic, and supportive, your child will feel both confident and competent.

At the start of any school year, your child may experience separation anxiety – and so, too, may you. Therefore, it is so important for you to take the lead and parent – do not burden your child with your own anxieties. Be honest with your child, talk to her about her fears, and listen with empathy.

It is important when preparing your child for the first day of school to plan ahead. Here are some tips to help you with back-to-school prep.