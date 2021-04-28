Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Tips for Artists

Do you want to explore your creative side more? The world of art is diverse, and it can feel overwhelming when you are just starting on this journey. You have so many choices to make, and mistakes are part of the learning curve. Stick with it, and, in no time, you will see your creativity […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By
Tips for Artists - Deanna Rogers

Do you want to explore your creative side more? The world of art is diverse, and it can feel overwhelming when you are just starting on this journey. You have so many choices to make, and mistakes are part of the learning curve. Stick with it, and, in no time, you will see your creativity grow and thrive. Here are some tips to help you find the best art supplies for beginners.

Favorite Mediums

When you are first exploring your artistic side, think about what mediums you enjoy. Do you love paintings, sculpture, sketching, textiles, or another art form? Even within each of these mediums are levels that you can explore. Paintings can be done with watercolors, oils, and acrylics. For sketching, do you like pencils or chalk? Take some time to research art styles within the medium and see what excites you. Choose one or two, and then invest in the best art supplies you can afford.

Know Your Inspiration

What inspires you to be an artist? Did you visit an art gallery or meet an artist in your local community? Do you love the idea of free expression through art, or do you want to be better at drawing straight lines? Whatever inspires you should stay at the heart of your journey. Don’t be held back by your current skill level or imagination. Those things will come with time.

Start Small

If you still aren’t sure about what direction to go with your art or what art supplies to buy, you can always start small. Set a budget for yourself and purchase a few different items. If you find that one thing doesn’t work for you, try something else. Eventually, you will find a medium and style that suits you. Just don’t give up.

Practice

One of the most significant challenges of being an artist is finding ways to take what is in your mind’s eye or in the world around you and translate it into a tangible work. This takes a great deal of practice. You will learn that sometimes you just need to go with the flow of your creativity. It is in these times that our greatest creations come to life. Most of all, have fun and enjoy the experience. More often than not, artists are driven by frustration, which is when the true masterpieces are brought into this world.

    Deanna Rogers, Vice President at Classy Kids

    Deanna Rogers is a Greenville, South Carolina entrepreneur and business owner. Additionally, she has experience and continues to enjoy working as an interior designer, model, and community influencer. As woman experienced in leadership roles, she believes in empowering other women, and seeks to provide an example of a woman who is able to have it all. Originally a southern belle, she has continued to carry the Southern morals of kindness, compassion, and community. She still favors the southern aesthetic, and enjoys documenting her design journey through Instagram and her blog - Custom Home Southern Tone. Her major work is as the Vice President and Co-Owner of Classy Kids, an early childhood program with more than 30 years of operating experience. A Mother herself, she prides herself on the ability to provide a innovative, safe, and effective educational experience.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Elisa Rosa Valenti: “Keeping your message authentic and genuine requires slow and consistent growth”

    by Ben Ari
    Community//

    What Do Art and Art Appreciation have to do with Leadership & Relationship Building? Everything.

    by Wilma R King
    John Kissick
    Community//

    A Discussion with John Kissick About Fueling Motivation

    by Joey Claudio

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.