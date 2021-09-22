Tips for a Great Nightly Skin Routine

Caring for your skin involves a lot more than just washing your face each day. Build a nighttime skin routine to make the most out of your resting hours. Your skin benefits from getting good quality sleep just the same as your body does. When you add in a few creams and topical applications to aid in repair and prevention, it will be better able to withstand the stressors and environmental impact of sun and wind throughout the day.

Your skin type will determine the types of products that you should use to get the greatest results, but here are a few that will be helpful for anyone.

Use a Cleanser

Dirt and oils build up on your skin over the course of the day, so it’s essential that you use a good cleanser to remove them before going to sleep. If you wear makeup, an oil-based cleanser can help to remove all traces from your skin. Follow that will a water-based cleanser for a thorough clean.

Moisturize

Your skin needs plenty of moisture to look supple and vibrant. Drinking plenty of water will help, but you should also use a rich body cream after your shower, at least once each day. Smooth it on from head to toe to lock in moisture and keep your skin feeling soft.

Exfoliate

Gentle exfoliation does wonders for your skin. A textured cleanser or scrub, or a dry brush used with light pressure, will slough off the dead skin cells and reveal your glowing new skin beneath. Be mindful of your skin type and take care to avoid using products that are too harsh. Don’t get too vigorous, as this can cause redness, irritation, or even small tears in the skin that make you more susceptible to infection or bacteria.

If you have sensitive skin, it’s best to exfoliate just once or twice each week. Other skin types may be able to increase the frequency to every other day.

Add a Speciality Serum

There are all kinds of serums and oils available to help your skin. Try one to get relief from dry and itchy skin. Or, opt for a formula created to target a particular need you have. There are products available to control acne and blemishes, and others to reduce the appearance of hyperpigmentation and wrinkles.

Try a Massage

A good massage does more than just soothe and relax tired and sore muscles. It can also tighten and brighten your skin. You don’t have to book an appointment to get the benefits of a massage either.

Use a roller or gua sha tool to gently scrape over the surface of your face and body. This increases blood flow and helps your skin cells to regenerate, leaving you feeling great and looking better than ever.

Indulge in a Face Mask

A wonderful addition to your nightly routine is to use a face mask. Brush on a ready-to-go concoction from a jar or use a handy sheet mask for a faster and less messy option. This is a great way to take a few moments to yourself while you relax and let the mask work its magic.

Reduce Fine Lines and Wrinkles

If you are concerned about the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles on your face, or you just want to do everything you can to prevent them, then your evening skincare practice is the perfect time to address these needs by applying a night cream.

You should also, take note of your sleeping position. Sleeping on your stomach or side with your face pressed into your pillow can result in more lines since your skin is creased for a long period of time. Instead, sleep on your back to avoid the pressure. You can even wear skin patches on troublesome areas that are meant to keep your skin smooth overnight. Over time, they may even be effective at decreasing the look of existing lines.

A good nightly skincare routine will keep you looking youthful and fresh-faced for years to come. Set aside a few moments each evening to care for your skin, and watch the visible results that your time and attention can create.