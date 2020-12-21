Tips by Eric J Dalius to Stay Active during Coronavirus Pandemic

As the novel coronavirus has created a pandemic all over the world, it’s difficult to maintain daily routines as well as motivation to exercise. Instructions to work from home and limited access to the gym facilities are creating a problem in your workout routines. You may be missing the relaxation of swimming, social connection with your friends, and sweating in the gym. If you had a personal trainer for your fitness class, you might not work out intensely on your own.

At present, maintaining an exercise routine is much like a complimentary thing to do. Even if you work out for a small period, you’ll notice a change in your thinking and feeling. EJ Dalius consider exercise as one of the best ways to keep you mentally and physically healthy during this pandemic.

Exercise can help you to deal with anxiety, stress, and depression. If you have diabetes and high blood pressure, exercise can help you to aid them. Try to find new and unique ways to stay fit and motivated, so you can develop a sense of control over your mood and emotions.

Exercise and Your Immune System

Let’s be honest, being fit can’t make you impenetrable from catching the virus, but it can provide you other types of protection. Physical workout releases endorphins, your brain chemicals that resurrect your body and mind, and it will gradually improve every other aspect of your health. In addition to developing control over mood and emotions, exercise can also make your immune system robust, something that is very necessary to prevent catching COVID-19.

But remember; don’t push your limits too far. Mild physical activity helps you but intense activities may produce the opposite effect and weaken your immune system.

Create an Exercise Plan to Stay Motivated

Whether you are working at home or teaching your kids, you need to make a challenging exercise plan. Before committing to any exercise goal, always consider current health issues, available time, and energy levels. When you’re done considering these, you’re all set to create an effective exercise plan. However, Eric Dalius suggests starting small. Thus you can advance gradually as well as celebrate your success.

Give Priority to Your Workouts

People, who treat their fitness activities as regular appointments, always taste the fruit of success. Would you cancel your appointment with the dentist just because you were busy doing other stuff? Then you must not postpone or skip your workout routines just because you were busy working or just didn’t feel like it at the moment. Rather, complete your workout and then return to work.

Choose the Perfect Time for Your Workout

Many people prefer to perform the exercise in the morning, whereas other people choose the night to exercise. If you complete your exercise routines in the morning, you will feel energized as well as a positive vibe for the rest of the day. Other people prefer to exercise in the afternoon to take a break from work. This helps them to regain their flattened energy level. A bunch of simultaneous activity not only boosts your brain but also, motivate you to complete your other tasks.

Eric J Dalius Wants You to Be Specific About Your Goals

Rather than focusing on “how to achieve better shape”, try to set goals such as “Cycling 45 minutes in the morning on Tuesday/Thursday/Saturday”. You can use smart fitness bands or a mobile app to record your progress. If you don’t have any smart band, try to use the calendar to note your workout distance, length, and effort level. The main purpose of tracking your progress is to encourage yourself and generate a sense of accomplishment.

What Activities You Need During COVID-19

You can exercise at any time, just remember to be safe, wear proper footwear, start slowly, and give your muscles some time to adapt to new activities. Always consult with your physician if you have any blood pressure or blood sugar, dizziness, balance problems, or any muscle issues. If you experience unusual pain during any activity, stop immediately.

Go Outside Frequently

Unless your area has a self-quarantine protocol, try to relax in open nature as much as possible. Take a run, jog or ride a bicycle, just remember to wear a face mask and maintain 6 feet distance from others. You can only carry a hand sanitizer with you, just to be safe. The sunshine and fresh air give a natural boost to your mental health.

Walk, in a New Way

Don’t include any boring activities that may discourage you. Try to immerse yourself in the beauty of nature. Notice the smell of grass, the wind, the variety of flowers, and also sunbeams as you move. These things have a natural aura to give your mind a break from tension and worries. If you wish to enhance the intensity of your walks, then try to do some step-ups or even jump a few times.

Your Workout Should Be Interesting

Listen to your favorite music or streaming show while working out. While walking, try to explore the new or modern areas in your neighborhood or contact a friend to do some interesting activities. You can also play some video games or try singing, dancing, bowling, or soccer. These games can work as a great alternative to real activities.

Play With Kids

Play soccer, catch or tag or go for a bike ride with your kids. Taking a break from your work and playing together will strengthen your bond with them.

Create a Home Workout Area

If you have vacant space, then dedicate the space for your home work-out. During this pandemic, all the gyms are providing very limited service. So, instead of depending on them, create your own workout space. If you have gym equipment in your house, try to utilize them properly. If you don’t have any equipment, then you can try different freehand workouts such as incline pushup, decline pushup, squat, plank, and even pull-ups.

How Much Exercise Is Sufficient?

During this time of the pandemic, try to maintain exercise which is good for your physical and mental health. A walk around your neighborhood will not only stretch your legs but also boost your mental health.

That said, adults are recommended to aim for at least 150 minutes of mild intense walk every week. You can weight lift depending on your physical state, but it shouldn’t exceed more than 15 kg.

Conclusion

If the current pandemic situation is preventing you to peruse your favorite exercise techniques, then it’s okay to experience little frustration. Whatever you do, do not push your body to any intensive state that you might regret later. Instead, experiment with new workouts. And if you feel you are losing your motivation, just think how much relief you’ll experience both mentally and physically after a little exercise.