Tips and Tricks for a Successful Workplace Mentorship Program

Mentorship is a relationship where a more experienced individual shares their knowledge with a less experienced individual. The purpose of the process is to help the less experienced individual grow.

Needless to say, mentorships can be extremely valuable. This is especially true in the workplace. More knowledge can greatly improve the performance of newer employees, as well as help the company retain them longer.

If your organization is thinking of adopting a mentorship program, here are some ways you can help your employees get the most out of the experience.

Do Your Research

Research should be your first step towards developing a successful mentorship program. Research increases the likelihood that your mentorship program gives employees what they actually need from the experience.

One research tool you can use is a survey. Surveys are a great way to gauge what your employees are looking for in a mentorship program. You can ask them questions about their career goals and preferred communication styles.

The information you collect from your research can help mentors better understand what their mentees need. It can also help you match mentors and mentees with similar skillsets and goals.

Promote the Mentorship Program

Marketing your mentorship program is another important part of guaranteeing its success. A mentorship program that only a select few employees know about does not benefit your organization. Broaden the program’s scope to include more than the employees you surveyed once it goes live. This allows the program to benefit as many employees as possible, even the ones who may not have been aware of it.

Have Mentors and Mentees Define Their Goals

Goal setting is the next part of a successful mentorship program. While all knowledge is power, irrelevant knowledge can hurt your employees’ success in the long run.

You can ensure your employees receive the knowledge they need by promoting goal setting in your mentorship program. Goal setting helps a mentor and a mentee understand what their focus should be.

Additionally, goal setting helps a mentor and a mentee recognize the mentee’s progress. The mentee’s progress can become an important measurement of program success for the company later on.

Conclusion

85% of employees nationwide do not have a mentor, even though 97% believe that it would be beneficial to their career. If your organization is aiming to meet employee demand for mentorship programs, then consider following our tips to create a mentorship program that they will love.

    Paul Kosinski, Paul Kosinski at SuttonPark Capital

    Throughout his career, Paul Kosinski has been acquiring and developing his skills as a leader. He uses these skills in his work as COO at SuttonPark Capital. Paul Kosinski lives and works in Boca Raton, Florida. Paul Kosinski attended Pace University’s Lubin School of Business, earning his Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance and Economics and graduating with honors.

