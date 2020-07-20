Tips and Treatments to Stop Excessive Underarms Sweating

Are the problems of excessive underarm sweating ruining your self-esteem? Have you tried every deodorant on the market, hoping that the next one will somehow work better? But it does not. So, how to get rid of sweating armpits?

Excessive sweating can make everyday social experiences unnecessarily painful. This sticky problem will continue to destroy what could be a wonderful moment until you hit it. The scientific term for excessive sweating is axillary hyperhidrosis. From the point of view of a dermatologist, sweating is considered a medical problem when it causes emotional or physical disorders and interferes with your social life.

Sweating on a hot summer day, in the gym, in a stuffy room, or under stress are normal. But in some cases, increased sweating or hyperhidrosis is a condition where the body releases much more sweat than is necessary for thermoregulation. Well! In this guide, we will learn in detail about excessive underarms sweating treatments. So, let’s have a look at the following.

Table of Content

How Much Sweat is Considered Excessive?

How to Get Rid of Sweating Armpits

Antiperspirants and Deodorants

Botox Treatment

Treat with Non-invasive Surgical Treatment

Take Recommendation from Doctor For Using Hyperhidrosis Pills

Opt for Sweat-Wicking Fabrics

Shower for The Good

Conclusion

How Much Sweat is Considered Excessive?

Underarm sweating is one of the most common problems. Excessive sweating gives trouble to every person, such a pathology becomes a real barrier to personal and social life. It causes a lot of inconvenience to patients, as it causes discomfort, skin reactions (burning, itching, rash), an unpleasant odor and loosens their nervous system.

For most people, excessive underarm sweating is often completely situational. This usually only occurs in cases of increased stress. But, if you constantly feel sweating, especially in one or two areas of the body, then it can be hyperhidrosis. The most sweaty areas of the body are the armpits, palms, soles of the feet, face, scalp and chest.

So, how to get rid of this?

How to Get Rid of Sweating Armpits

Sweat and smell accumulate in the armpit because it is where the apocrine glands are located. The apocrine glands secrete protein and fatty acids, which makes mold sweat thicker and yellowish. Axillary hyperhidrosis can be especially humiliating because uncomfortable stains on your clothes are also accompanied by body odor. Before you can stop the smell, you must stop sweating. An odor is produced when sweat mixes with bacteria on the skin.

Antiperspirants and Deodorants

There are so many odor masking and sweat stopping options on the market right now that can be overwhelming. When you suffer from excessive underarm sweating, you simply need to buy a product. The medical antiperspirants are deodorants, creams, and gels designed to treat moderate armpit hyperhidrosis. The active substance of all these agents is aluminium chloride, an inorganic salt of aluminium and hydrochloric acid. The use of aluminium chloride for the symptomatic correcting of axillary hyperhidrosis. By penetrating into the sweat glands through the skin, it forms an insoluble precipitate, which clogs the glandular canal and prevents the secretion of sweat. It is necessary to use deodorants once a day, at bedtime. The underarm skin should be clean and dry and the hair should be removed.

Botox Treatment

Botox treatment is a relatively inexpensive and fairly effective method of treating axillary hyperhidrosis. The effect of this lasts for 6-10 months. This is an injection technique in which microdoses of botulinum toxin are administered to the patient. It is a powerful muscle relaxant effect. The effectiveness of the procedure is determined by the effect of botulinum toxin on the neuromuscular transmission. Within 1-5 days after the injection, a blockade of os postganglionic sympathetic nerves develops. As a result, the secretion of sweat completely stops. The procedure for introducing Botox into the armpits is quite painful and requires prior anaesthesia. After the introduction of the solution, it is recommended that you do not go for sports for 7-14 days, use alcohol-containing cosmetics, or visit the sauna.

Treat with Non-invasive Surgical Treatment

MiraDry is a treatment for those who suffer from excessive armpit sweating. It uses a portable device to deliver electromagnetic pulses under the skin to a specific area where sweat glands are located. MiraDry uses heat to gradually decompose the sweat glands by cooling the skin on its surface. Most patients need only one treatment to be sweat-free forever but more resistant armpits may require additional treatments. The most painful part of this procedure is the injections used to treat the area with lidocaine. Nevertheless, it provides a lifetime relaxation without the fuss of constant sweat of the armpit and for people with severe hyperhidrosis.

Take Recommendation from Doctor For Using Hyperhidrosis Pills

There are a number of oral prescription medications used for managing excessive sweating. Such medicines like anticholinergics can be used off-label for lessening or stopping the hyperhidrosis. These anticholinergics include oxybutynin, glycopyrrolate, propantheline, benztropine, and others. Such oral hyperhidrosis medications benefit in stopping the stimulation of sweat glands and reducing overall sweating. But, using a high-level anticholinergic can build a potential link between the development of dementia and/or brain atrophy. Therefore, it is recommended that consult with your doctor as they will prescribe the right dosage of this medication.

Opt for Sweat-Wicking Fabrics

If you are facing the problem of excessive underarm sweating, then it is recommended that you choose sweat-wicking fabrics. In addition, you need to avoid cotton and choose fibres like polyester, nylon, and polypropylene. Dark colors can hide perspiration better than lighter ones. In order to minimize foot sweating, it is advisable to wear breathable shoes. So, pay close attention to what your activewear is made out of. These moisture-wicking fabrics have the ability to pull moisture away from your skin. Such types of clothes are perfect for activewear pieces because they help to keep the body dry when your armpit starts to swear while doing exercises or other types of exertion.

Shower for The Good

It is worth saying that hygiene measures are very important in this disease. The daily shower has not only the ability to cleanse the skin of sweat and dirt but also has a healing effect. This is evidenced not only by traditional medicine but also by doctors or dermatologists. A contrast shower normalizes the work of the sweat glands, and if you take it regularly, then pathological sweating will decrease. In addition, this method boosts immunity and tones the body.

Conclusion

All of these new antiperspirants and treatments offer hope in stopping sweat. You must ultimately decide whether you would be better off spending a little each month throughout your life. Or make an intelligent move with the help of lasers in Canberra at once to get rid of the problems forever. So, you can try the antiperspirants or go for miraDry procedure to protect yourself from getting embarrassed. In the above recommendations, you can live a more carefree and pleasant life in the shortest possible time.