Tips and habits to increase productivity when working from home

Working from home is the dream of millions of people, many times because they are veiled by the illusion that this will lead them to have greater control of their time and the balance between personal and professional life.

But this, of course, is just an illusion. Like any initiative, working from home has its challenges and downsides.

When you talk with people who have already taken the time to work from home, you find yourself with divided opinions: some have adapted quickly, and those who can not find their way around to meet the objectives by spending twenty-four hours inside their home.

Working from home is a trend that is already being imposed around the world and that, outside of a time of pandemic when borders are not closed, and there are no restrictions on movement, it allows you to live traveling and knowing all the places you want.

That is why the home-office is more valued by young workers than flexible hours since it allows them to work from home or from anywhere in the world where they are.

After this emergency telework experience, many companies will be open to many of the tasks that are needed to be carried out remotely. But employees will need to demonstrate the same level of responsibility and productivity when working from home as they did in the office.

How to do it? We leave you some expert advice so that you can deliver the same quality to your company when working from home.

Working from home: Tips to Separate the personal and the professional

Separate workspace and time from staff when working from home

First, it is necessary to physically separate the space that you are going to use for work tasks in some way. If you don’t have a specific room for it, it doesn’t matter, there has to be some visual or mental trick that allows you to assign a specific place and time to work.

Otherwise, working from home leads to endless workdays with untimely responsibilities that drain the energy of the employee.

Productivity will increase significantly if you assign a desk, which can be a corner or a shared space, dedicated exclusively to work issues. There you will have all the necessary materials, filing cabinets, blackboards, and even elements for your moments of relaxation, with the least amount of interruptions possible. 

Like space, it is also essential when working from home to have rigorous hours as in any traditional job. First, because responsibility and discipline apply more than ever, your colleagues and bosses count more than ever that you will be able to deliver your work promptly.

The brain needs routines and the unconscious works better when you give it certain processes so that it releases the energy necessary to wake up. your creativity, dedication, and innovation. When doing home-office many people imagine working in pajamas, slippers, or from home. While allowing yourself to be comfortable, to reinforce your self-discipline establish routines, schedules, and certain formalities regarding your wardrobe. Get to know about home security systems via reading online. 

Finally, the master coach and author of numerous books advise not to define personal commitments for the schedule in which you must be working, since it decreases productivity. These commitments include taking care of children, making purchases online that you must then receive during working hours, maintaining order in the home, etc.

For work from home, discipline is essential so as not to mix personal and work life. In the same way, the expert recommends cutting off work at fixed hours when working from home, and not doing it messily.

    Puneet Sharma, Senior Analyst Programmer, Accenture

    I am a Senior Analyst Programmer currently working in Accenture. I have 6 years of experience in building web applications. I love to write in my spare time. The topic I love to write on include Technology, Environment, Health and Lifestyle.

