Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Tiny Habit from Tiny Habits

An Easy Habit to Make Your Life More Exciting

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

BJ’s book is one of the most practical books I have read. I found the below exercise in his book particularly useful.

1) Write down what irritates you (you can make the list as long as you’d like) 

Example List: Honking, a loud engine (car + motorcycle), when people pop their gum

2) Pick one thing from the list that happens frequently

3) Every time it happens, use it as an opportunity to celebrate

Example: Every time I hear someone honk I will yell, wahoo!

Wishing you success in implementing this short and sweet habit!

    Gabriella Rosen

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Wisdom//

    How I Became a Morning Person, Read 5x More Books, and Learned a New Language… in aYear

    by Buffer
    Pixabay
    Community//

    Caregiving the Tiny Way

    by Kathi Koll
    Community//

    Are you struggling to establish a new habit?

    by Kelsey Cleveland

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.