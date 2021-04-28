Tiny Habit from Tiny Habits

BJ’s book is one of the most practical books I have read. I found the below exercise in his book particularly useful.

1) Write down what irritates you (you can make the list as long as you’d like)

Example List: Honking, a loud engine (car + motorcycle), when people pop their gum

2) Pick one thing from the list that happens frequently

3) Every time it happens, use it as an opportunity to celebrate

Example: Every time I hear someone honk I will yell, wahoo!

Wishing you success in implementing this short and sweet habit!