Tina Tara: “Healing with light”

There are a few things that come to mind, but one of the easiest and most incredibly effective things I have encountered is say “thanks“.

There is a Japanese method called “Mahikari“ which is “healing with light“ and the first step practicing Mahikari is by saying “thank you“ 6.000 times a day. You say thank you to the universe, to your friends, to your colleagues and to yourself.

Just being grateful has shifted my own perspective and has attracted so many beautiful things into my life.

Being thankful gives you the feeling that you have enough and not the feeling like you always need more.

It gives us more compassion, more understanding, more wisdom and more peace.

If everyone would start their day by saying thank you and actually mean it, I am certain the world would change for the better in so many ways.

As a part of our series about rising music stars, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Tina Tara.

Tina was born and raised in Vienna, Austria, and began playing classical piano at the age of 3, singing at 6, and wrote her first song at 14. Needless to say, music has been in her blood for more than half of her life. After living and studying in Spain for a year, she made the move to London to focus on her music.https://content.thriveglobal.com/media/1ea088c903d1792bae71c6637b9345c9

Thank you so much for doing this with us Tina! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

I was born and raised in a small town in Austria close to Vienna. My mum always sang with my sister and me so we were introduced to music from a very early age. When I was three I started to receive early music education and began to play piano. Being close to music I was also very active and interested in dance so I picked up ballet, jazz dance and hip hop quite early on. Moving my body was the purest expression I had to show my passion for sound. All this developed into the craving to do this as a job one day — which happened. If you can dream it — you can be it. 🙂

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

My mum always sang with us from a very young age, so I was never a stranger to music. When I was around seven or eight I listened to an album my mum had lying around, it was Whitney Houston — You Give Good Love. Right away I was obsessed. From then on I just wanted to sing and be on stage. The writing came a little later but it felt like a turbine. The further I got into music the more I was sucked into it like a magnet. But like a magnet you have to find true north on your journey to chart the most authentic part to success.

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

Great question. Although I have so many of them, the best stories actually happened in 2019 and 2020.

Last year I decided I wanted to move to LA but had no idea how to do it. So I just booked a ticket and went. Not knowing anybody there it was a challenge but I am used to just moving to new countries and making new friends, so I thought I’ll be okay.

At Heathrow Airport on my way to the plane I walked past two gentlemen who looked like they worked in music, they were wearing festival t-shirts but had a certain vibe about them. I didn’t speak to them then but once sitting on the airplane, one of them walked towards me (Ralph Rolle) and we got talking. He thought I was a songwriter as I had my production keyboard on my arm and told me he was playing in a band. When I asked what band it was he said “Nile Rodgers and Chic“. Haha, I was a little baffled to say the least.

We exchanged phone numbers and once arrived in Los Angeles on my way out of the airport I met the other guy who was Jerry Barnes (Bass Player for Nile Rodgers & Chic) They invited me to their concert the next evening at the Hollywood Bowl. As I got there when picking up my tickets at the counter I got invited to join them on stage to dance to “Get Lucky“. That was a pretty incredible feeling and for sure the best welcome you could imagine coming to a new country and city.

A couple of months later Jerry got his incredibly talented brother Sherrod Barnes to play guitar on my track “Worth It“. I’m still in touch with both Ralph and Jerry and am still in awe of how the universe sometimes plays it’s hand so beautifully 🙂

This just validates that that the road you’re on is never the road you’re on and the Universe shows us our true path.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Hmm… The story I want to tell you is not one from when I just started, it actually happened a couple of months ago. But it is definitely crazy 🙂

I had promised to film a live piano rendition of my song „Worth It“ for an online Festival by Indimusic.tv

The day before filming I had set everything up in my living room, where I usually film in. Soft Boxes, Ring light, Backdrop, Keys, Microphone — everything in place. And I practiced the song. The next day I got up early to go for a quick run and get ready. I remember thinking it would be nice to ease into my day and not stress as I never like to videotape myself when I’m stressed — it all comes across on camera.

So I decided to run a bath. I turned on the tab and walked outside to get a towel. The wardrobe where I store my towels is also in the living room so I get into the living room and mesmerized by my piano I just want to play the song once more.But instead of stopping I keep playing, and playing,… and playing. After half an hour I walk out of the living room, completely forgot that I had run the bath and that there is no overflow in the bathtub. So… everything was flooded. The entire first floor.

Like a lunatic I ran and used every bit of fabric I could find to soak the water up from the floor, but then it started to leak through the ceiling into the ground floor … I thought “this isn’t happening“ and prayed to the universe not to make this too expensive, because I have heard what water damage can do. Ha!

When I called the plumber he just said I should dry it up with dehumidifiers and I should be fine in a week or so. Therefore I ordered dehumidifiers, but it took them a few hours to arrive. In the meantime the water was still ripping through the ceiling.

However, since I was waiting for them to arrive I got dressed, did my makeup and filmed that video, in the midst of complete chaos.

And guess what — the video turned out great and nobody would ever know that I had an apocalyptic situation going on in my bathroom at the time…

The lesson learned: Don’t go and make music if you have water running, food cooking, the iron plugged in or other potentially dangerous situations going on.

Music is an aphrodisiac and it can and will distract you!

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

I currently am in the planning stages of an exclusive live streamed concert for IndiMusic.tv who have a monthly user base of 3 Million subscribers and had as many as 10 Million viewers at one time for their previously streamed content. So needless to say this is an incredibly exciting opportunity for me with the potential of having my music discovered by millions of people.

Besides that I have also just starting to write with a production team from South Korea. It wil definitely be exciting to work with them and be inspired to think outside the box. I love K-Pop and am so inspired by their music and video production skills so this will be interesting.

We are very interested in diversity in the entertainment industry. Can you share three reasons with our readers about why you think it’s important to have diversity represented in film and television? How can that potentially affect our culture?

I think that we are diversity. There is no person like another and therefore it is important to portray exactly that in film and television. We identify by what we see on screen. Therefore, if you only see a certain type of person on screen but you are nothing like them, how will that make you feel? Like you are not good enough, like you are not worthy or worse — like there is something wrong with you.

Showing the beautiful variety we have in our world will, to only name a few

inspire people to be more themselves

reduce the risk of being anxious, depressed or suicidal

spark acceptance and understanding for one another

There are so many more reasons why this is an amazing approach and long overdue. In the end the one thing we all lack is love for ourselves and therefore love for everyone else.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

It is the very things that make you different, that make you special.

You are a musician even if you are ”just“ a singer

He is not being this nice because he likes your music (although I wouldn’t have believed them)

Take yourself seriously before anyone else does. Or they never will.

Nobody can see your vision. Don’t try to get help for something you can do better yourself because people will not see your path until you show it to them. And if you give it away, you will not be happy with the end result or worse, you will feel like you have lost yourself.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

Carefully source the tools you need to grow and be wary of those who only sell you hot air — which is around 90% of people online. Don’t spend too much time doing the wrong things and always check back in and see if you are actually moving forward or if you are just pretending to do so.

In other words: Do not confuse activity with results.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

There are a few things that come to mind, but one of the easiest and most incredibly effective things I have encountered is say “thanks“.

There is a Japanese method called “Mahikari“ which is “healing with light“ and the first step practicing Mahikari is by saying “thank you“ 6.000 times a day. You say thank you to the universe, to your friends, to your colleagues and to yourself.

Just being grateful has shifted my own perspective and has attracted so many beautiful things into my life.

Being thankful gives you the feeling that you have enough and not the feeling like you always need more.

It gives us more compassion, more understanding, more wisdom and more peace.

If everyone would start their day by saying thank you and actually mean it, I am certain the world would change for the better in so many ways.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I absolutely love your questions. Yes, there absolutely is a person that has had an incredible impact on me. And it only happened very recently.

His name is Charley Pavlosky and he is now my manager.

Being part of the Elton John band inner circle in his early 20’s he had entered the Music Industry with a big bang. He has gone through every stage of this industry and then took off and became an actor and film director.

I met Charley end of last year 2019 at a friends Halloween Party. I sent him my EPK and he immediately sent it on to another friend of his, Harvey Cooper who is the ex vice president of RCA records. Harvey sent it to a friend in New York who knows how to promote music to radio and within two months my song Maybe was on the Billboard Top 40 Charts.

Charley has become my best friend and mentor, he helps me through tough times and does a happy dance over Skype with me when things are going well.

I am beyond thankful that I met him and that he took me under his wing. Lots of exciting stuff to come 🙂

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“It’s Just Around The Corner“

Not so much a life-lessons quote but this one has kept me going despite the struggle and uncertainty. Doing art you are creating something new. You cannot copy what someone else has done or you are not an artist. Therefore you are a pioneer. And that is scary. Belief and our love for the actual craft is all we have.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

One of the most inspiring people to me is Alicia Keys. I recently read her book “More Myself“ and being a very spiritual person myself I imagine a conversion with her would be so fruitful and nourishing in many ways.

People like her are the ones that make the world shine brighter and her integrity and strength brought her to a place where she can be her authentic self and still be in the public eye. I think that is so immensely admirable and I hope one day I get to have a chat with her about this and more.

How can our readers follow you online?

I am available via website on www.tinataraofficial.com or on various social platforms:

www.youtube.com/tinataraofficial

www.instagram.com/tinataraofficial

www.twitter.com/tinataraofficial

www.tiktok.com/@tinataraofficial

www.facebook.com/tinataraofficial

Or for enquiries here the email to reach Charley: [email protected]

This was very meaningful, thank you so much! We wish you continued success!

Thank you very much for the great questions. It was an absolute pleasure to answer them.