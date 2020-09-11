Tina Stamps: “Don’t procrastinate”

…I would make meditation a mandatory part of school curriculums worldwide. It’s important that kids are taught how to meditate properly, as well as the health benefits of meditation because a healthy mind leads to a healthy body. A healthy body will later reflect in one’s youthful appearance of their skin, which aligns with our philosophy that beauty truly starts from within.

I had the pleasure of interviewing Tina Stamps. Tina is brand manager for timeblock® in the US, a brand with a dedicated commitment to the concept of pro-aging and living a longer, healthier and positive life. She has collaborated with world-renowned medical experts and research teams as well major research hubs from around the world including the University of Vienna to discover nature’s most powerful ingredients and connect them to aging and beauty. As a mom of two, Stamps is committed to raising awareness on the importance of self-care, wellness, and a healthy lifestyle to her children as well as others.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to “get to know you” better. Can you share your “backstory” with us?

First and foremost, I am a mama to two beautiful kiddos. We live in sunny Miami Beach, Florida but I am originally from Munich, Germany. I grew up with very health conscious and active parents who believed beauty came from within. A healthy you is a beautiful you and I hope to raise my children with that mindset, and spread awareness that nature promotes health, and health is beauty.

After I received my diploma in communications from Bavarian Academy of Marketing, I worked for local lifestyle publications, which featured many health articles and diet research. The constant exposure to conflicting news and opinions on what leads to better health really sparked my interest in finding insights to this topic from a natural perspective. Therein lies my discovery of timeblock and the research behind this one-of-a-kind brand.

It was circa 2000 when my friend and founder of timeblock Juerg Schmid, began the research and development phase of the timeblock products, which initially was created as a holistic solution to cancer treatment. Once groundbreaking anti-aging results began to take predominant presence in their clinical trials and research, I knew I had to be a part of this movement.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

The brains behind System Biologie (mother research hub to timeblock) happens to be my longtime friend and mentor, Juerg Schmid. Juerg has not only been a constant and loyal friend to me for over a decade, but he’s also been the driving force behind my professional growth and success. He was able to identify my raw skill and interest in holistic health to propel me towards a decade-long successful career with timeblock.

Ok perfect. Now let’s jump to our main focus. When it comes to health and wellness, how is the work you are doing helping to make a bigger impact in the world?

With absolute transparency and true authenticity, the goal here at timeblock is to start a new pro-aging conversation with women and men of all ages. Guided by our core principles of good health, longevity and peak performance, our voice and messaging have always been clear — nature holds the power to quite literally, living your best life. It’s time we stop relying on synthetic solutions to health and beauty and revert back to the very soil that holds us up and sustains us for optimal living.

Can you share your top five “lifestyle tweaks” that you believe will help support people’s journey towards better wellbeing? Please give an example or story for each.

Set a realistic and achievable routine that aligns with your health and lifestyle goals. Let’s say you want to squeeze and exercise routine into your hectic lifestyle and prefer to get it done in the morning. Be honest with yourself. If you love your sleep and know you’ll struggle waking up a little earlier every day, schedule your workout sessions for the afternoon. Don’t set yourself up for failure from the get-go!

Aim for a balanced diet and lifestyle. Make a list of what you currently eat in a day, from start to finish. Include the kind of snacks you buy, the meals you cook (or defrost). Now, create a new list next to your original diet list noting changes you’d like to see within your meals. Instead of reaching for Cheetos as a 3 p.m. snack, maybe replace that with a healthy nut medley or granola bar high in protein.

Don’t procrastinate. I found that I would regularly let laziness, or a sense of exhaustion get in the way of my healthy routine. That is when self-will must kick in. You have to force yourself. Don’t dwell on your current negative feelings of “can’t do.” Instead, take a deep breath, count to five and get up, and get moving! You’ll feel amazing you got your task done, and this kind of hurdle will become easier to jump over time, I promise!

Take time to focus on your mental health. That can include taking daily solo walks to the beach to meditate and practice your breathing this is my preferred method or taking a nice long bubble bath and throwing on that mud mask you’ve had in your medicine cabinet for months. It is essential to take a pause every so often from the hustle and bustle of life to check in on yourself and reflect on your state of mind, health and lifestyle as a whole. Those moments of peace do wonders for your mind and your physical wellbeing.

If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of wellness to the most amount of people, what would that be?

I would make meditation a mandatory part of school curriculums worldwide. It’s important that kids are taught how to meditate properly, as well as the health benefits of meditation because a healthy mind leads to a healthy body. A healthy body will later reflect in one’s youthful appearance of their skin, which aligns with our philosophy that beauty truly starts from within.

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why?

Patience is a virtue. When timeblock first launched in the U.S., I was eager to see overnight success with a range of products that are honestly a no-brainer to anyone seeking optimal health and beauty. What I was forgetting is that communicating with people and educating them on our products is fundamental. Why would anyone invest in a product and science they know nothing of? You can’t force things. Much like the foundation of timeblock and our scientific formulas, growth is organic. There are people that align with our message and values just like there are others that don’t — and that’s OK! I can only share my experience with those that come into my life in hopes that it will inspire them to take on this holistic adventure. When you combine discipline with free time, magic happens. Turn off the TV and get it done! Your clients will be one of your greatest teachers. My research can give me valuable insights into biogerontology, epigenetics, naturopathy, the effects of nutrition on our DNA, cellular health and regeneration, but until I spend adequate time with consumers who are tried and true to our brand, I am missing a large part of the story. It’s OK to reach out for help. By asking for help, you allow yourself to form community with others. You allow yourself to create a team. Learning to talk about your uncertainty and your experiences with those who can understand your struggles and advise you in helpful ways is an invaluable strength. Use it!

What is the best way our readers can follow you on social media?

You can follow the timeblock team as well as product developments on Instagram and Facebook.

The handle is the same for both: @timeblockus.