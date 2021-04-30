Tina McCorkindale of the Institute for Public Relations: “Let’s be still”

Let’s be still: The Seattle-based band, The Head and The Heart, have a great line in one of their songs, “Just for a moment, let’s be still.” The pandemic has taught me the importance of breaks and prioritizing time with my family. I have learned to sit in quiet or taking walks to clear my mind. The moments of silence make me a stronger leader and a better mom.

As a part of our series called 5 Things I Learned From The Social Isolation of the COVID19 Pandemic I had the pleasure to interview Tina McCorkindale.

Tina McCorkindale is the President and CEO of the Institute for Public Relations, a nonpartisan global research nonprofit founded in 1956 devoted to research in public relations and communication. Before COVID-19, she would fly more than 150,000 miles per year. Now, she spends the majority of her time on Zoom calls. She also teaches as an adjunct professor, serves on multiple industry boards, and has won multiple awards for her research and service contributions.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Our readers like to get an idea of who you are and where you came from. Can you tell us a bit about your background?

Growing up in the Deep South, I felt stifled by small-town syndrome and my clashing ideology, never dreaming I could one day escape. Educational opportunities changed my life course, and each move I made career-wise slowly expanded my worldview. Once I completed my Ph.D., I moved to California and spent some time in Thailand, eventually moving all over the U.S., living in small towns, big cities, until finally landing in Seattle. Before my CEO position, I was a tenured college professor with more than 15 years of research and university teaching experience under my belt. My passion is research, and I also care about fighting for equity and equality in my industry.

What has been the biggest adjustment while working from home from your in-person workplace? Can you please share a story or example?

For the past six years, I’ve worked from home, but half that time I spent on the road. I used to zip around from here to there, functioning on little sleep, while catching up on work in hotel rooms or airplanes. Now that I’m working from home, I’ve been eating and sleeping better. But I still miss spending time on the road and seeing colleagues in person.

The pandemic was a time for collective self-reflection. What social changes would you like to see as a result of the COVID pandemic? What do you think are the unexpected positives of the COVID response?

I think the COVID-19 pandemic lifted the veil on significant societal inequities, especially those based on gender, race, and socioeconomic status. We have one class who is privileged primarily in white-collar jobs to work from home thanks to video conferencing technologies. I know “Zoom fatigue” is an issue, but Zoom is a privilege. Video conferencing technologies, though, can allow for a stronger remote work model to allow greater access to diverse talent.

On the other hand, there is a class of people who still had to show up physically to work every day, putting themselves at risk for a deadly virus, or who were furloughed and struggled with food security. Many were not able to make that choice to work from home.

How did you deal with the tedium of being locked up indefinitely during the pandemic? Can you share with us a few things you have done to keep your mood up?

Spending time with my three children has been a blessing in this pandemic. I know I will look back and cherish this time with them. As a family, we have slowed down our hectic, self-imposed, over-the-top schedules.

I’ve actually enjoyed the quarantine, even though I’m isolated from extended family and friends. We bought four egg-laying chickens and another dog — they are definitely a source of entertainment. I collected art, read a lot of books, watched British crime dramas, subscribed to a beer subscription service to fuel my barrel-aged beer obsession, and listened to a lot of music. I also tried to spend as much time outdoors as possible doing trail running, hiking, and skiing.

Ok wonderful. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “5 Things I Learned From The Social Isolation of the COVID19 Pandemic? (Please share a story or example for each.)

In-person touchpoints are still critical: Nothing can replace physically speaking with someone face-to-face. Plus, I live for social celebrations like industry events, meals, and happy hours. Also, while my children’s teachers were absolutely amazing over the past year, my three children would have learned more, both socially and intellectually, if they physically attended school. The say-do gap continues to exist: I’ve seen some organizations tout the importance of mental health while burning out their employees. Also, some companies published statements supporting “Black Lives Matter,” while still promoting inequity in the workplace. The say-do gap continues. Dressing up should be optional: I used to have a monthly wardrobe subscription service for work events, but I have not worn a dress or fancy shoes in more than a year. This past year I have rotated a wardrobe of lounge fleece pants and joggers paired with hoodies. I’m hoping our industry lowers the bar on this socially constructed idea of business attire. Let’s be still: The Seattle-based band, The Head and The Heart, have a great line in one of their songs, “Just for a moment, let’s be still.” The pandemic has taught me the importance of breaks and prioritizing time with my family. I have learned to sit in quiet or taking walks to clear my mind. The moments of silence make me a stronger leader and a better mom. It’s okay to not be okay: As a mom and a leader, I do feel pressure in both my work and personal life that I always have to outperform. I need to verbalize better when I need help or a break throughout the avenues of my life. I’ve learned to accept that my kids and dogs will interrupt my Zoom calls. I’m not there yet in terms of actualizing the “It’s okay to not be okay” mantra, but I am working on it.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote” and share how that was relevant to you during the pandemic?

“There is always light. Only if we are brave enough to see it…Only if we are brave enough to be it.” — Amanda Gorman, National Youth Poet Laureate

After the challenges of last year with the pandemic, the murders of Black citizens and subsequent protests, a contentious election, and the Capitol Insurrection, I always felt like there was this little dark spot inside of me filled with sadness and anxiety. When Amanda Gorman took the stage at President Biden’s inauguration, she glowed — she was a shining beacon of hope at the start of a new year. After that day, it seemed my candle burned a little brighter. It’s a good reminder that there is always light, even in difficult times.

How can readers follow you online?

People can reach out to me on Twitter at @tmccorkindale or on LinkedIn.

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We greatly appreciate the time you spent on this.