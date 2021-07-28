Tina Marie Romero of Synergy HomeCare: “Keep learning ”

Keep learning — Even though I had a Bachelor’s Degree from the top university in the Philippines when I moved here, I knew it wasn’t enough. At that time, IT was a very lucrative field so I decided to take a Certification In Computer Programming. I also took a Certification in International Business and Finance at NYU, Persuasive Speaking, Creative Writing, Interior Design, Photography, Healthy Gourmet Cooking and the list goes on. Through encouragement of my boss at my IT job, I eventually got not one but two graduate degrees — an MBA and MA in International Relations. I am not saying that a graduate degree is a MUST to achieve the American Dream. What is important is to have an attitude of continuous learning and curiosity. Increased knowledge builds confidence, instills discipline and unleashes creative thinking.

Is the American Dream still alive? If you speak to many of the immigrants we spoke to who came to this country with nothing but grit, resilience, and a dream, they will tell you that it certainly is still alive. As a part of our series about immigrant success stories, I had the pleasure of interviewing Tina Marie Romero.

Tina Marie Romero, owner and CEO of Synergy HomeCare of N Central NJ, helps seniors and individuals who need care stay safely at home while providing peace of mind to their families. Tina visited seniors in their homes for several years. She developed deep friendships with them and discovered their desire to spend their golden years at home. This inspired her to leave her corporate job and start a franchise non-medical homecare agency. Her agency has been consistently awarded Best of Home Care Provider of Choice. Tina’s business grew from zero to a million dollars in less than three years and has been awarded Significant Year Over Year Revenue Growth.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

My childhood conjures up a sweet, musty smell wafting through endless rows of sugarcane with jointed green and brown stalks up to twenty-four feet high and long sword-shaped green leaves.

I grew up in Bacolod City in the island of Negros Occidental, the Sugar Capital of the Philippines. Sugar was the most important agricultural export of the Philippines between the late eighteenth century and the mid-1970s, resulting in wealth accumulation for some Filipino elite plantation owners or “hacienderos.’

The United States’ colonization of the Philippines protected the country from the uncertainty of world sugar prices. In 1913, when the US established free trade with its Philippine colony, it provided free access to a protected and subsidized US market. The US treated the Philippines like one of its American states, resulting in state protection of the Philippine sugar market until 1934, when the US enacted a quota system on sugar that remained enforced until the early 70s. The new quota system and a forty percent drop in total US imports of sugar in the mid-1980s resulted to a huge loss of sales to the Philippines. The negative effect was greatly felt in Negros. Between 1974 and 1983, sugar producers’ losses reached 14 billion pesos (285 million USD).

How I grew up in the 70s was greatly influenced by this dramatic sugar industry backdrop. We lived in a modest home in a close-knit subdivision, with my dad, mom, older sister, younger brother plus a rotation of relatives. Dad opened the city’s first veterinary hospital and agricultural supply store. Although he was a successful businessman and also the provincial veterinarian, I secretly wished he was an “haciendero.” Having a hacienda was an unspoken status quo that affirmed a family’s wealth.

The dichotomy between rich and poor was so pronounced in Negros. It was confusing to be in the middle class like us. I grew up with several household help and drivers who relatively regarded us as well off yet I didn’t feel that way.

I felt out of place going to an all-girls Catholic school from kindergarten to high school where the daughters of the “hacienderos” went. I recall how embarrassed I was to be picked up in an old cream GM Harabas (an economical Asian Utility Vehicle). Our school had a curbside pickup point where at 4pm, the Mercedes Benzes’ would start parading in and nannies in white uniforms would step out of the cars to collect their little haciendera’s school bag. I didn’t have a white uniformed nanny and I’d occasionally ask our driver to wait outside the school gate rather than pick my sister and I curbside.

My insecurity was exacerbated by the fact that I was dark and chubby as a child. I felt everyone else was smarter, richer, prettier, leaner and whiter.

I grew up with a strong US colonial mentality. My friends and I adored everything American. We watched American movies, listened to American music, idolized American celebrities, ate American food and simply worshipped anything from America. My favorite memory growing up is opening a “balikbayan box” sent regularly by cousins working in the US. It will have a cornucopia of stuff like a new white Tretorn sneakers, a used navy Nine West purse, Ivory soap, Suave shampoo, Chips Ahoy, etc. I was especially thrilled the time I got a yellow-haired plump Cabbage Patch Kid named Halona. In hindsight, this childhood fascination with anything American fueled my American Dream.

Was there a particular trigger point that made you emigrate to the US? Can you tell a story?

In 1996, I loved my job as an account executive at a Japanese hotel chain in Manila and had a serious boyfriend who wanted to get married. He was an old-fashioned Filipino who wanted a stay-at-home wife raising half a dozen children. I couldn’t see myself in that role and felt there was a whole new world out there I have yet to experience.

My American Dream was lurking at the back of my mind. At that time, my father and older sister were already in the US. When the sugar industry collapsed, my father’s businesses struggled and in 1986, he had no other option but to pack his bags and move to the US so he can honor his staggering financial obligations. Just like him, I felt my only option was go to the US if I wanted to change the trajectory of my life.

Can you tell us the story of how you came to the USA? What was that experience like?

It was a bit of a culture shock when I came to the US. My first job was at the front desk of a hotel chain catering to business travelers, most of who were abrupt and impatient. Coming from a country with a slow pace and where being polite and patient were the norm, I was overwhelmed with the fast pace and quick response time expected of me at all times. Even though I spoke English well, everyone spoke too fast for me and I often found myself asking them to repeat what they said. I had a hard time engaging in small talk since I couldn’t relate to typical American banter. I also wasn’t used to how direct and frank people were, so I took things personally and was often in tears at the end of my shift.

I can still vividly remember one of my lowest moments as a new immigrant. I was working the 3–11pm shift and the hotel was overbooked that night. I had the unwanted task of telling tired guests that they were bumped to another hotel. When a regular hotel guest who was a commercial pilot arrived at 10:30pm, I used my sweetest and apologetic voice to deliver the bad news. I saw his face turn red with fury as he started yelling obscene words at me. I was dumbfounded. That experience, and many recurrences of it, made me feel so small and I ached to go back home. In my job in the Philippines, I was dealing with corporate top executives and diplomats on a daily basis, so it felt so demeaning to be treated that way.

Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped make the move more manageable? Can you share a story?

My dad. He was always there helping me with everything from teaching me how to drive, getting me a car, buying groceries etc. He lived an hour away and yet whenever I need something, he’d be right there no matter what time it was. I can never forget the time when I got into a car accident. I was heading home from an evening shift. It was almost midnight and I had one of those rough nights. I admittedly must have been dreaming of the life I left in the Philippines and didn’t notice the car in front of me making a left turn signal and stopping. I heard a crash followed by the loud sound of air bags exploding. I called my dad who was already asleep but he came right away to take care of things.

Aside from physically being there for me, dad helped my move be more manageable psychologically through the example he set. Despite his successful career in the Philippines, he humbly started all over again and even worked as a stock boy. He was 57 when he passed the New York Veterinary Board exam and boldly opened his practice thereafter. I am grateful for everything he endured for us and for inspiring me to be bold and never give up.

So how are things going today?

I am living the American Dream. I am grateful to have my own homecare business and provide jobs to more than a hundred employees, mostly immigrants. I’ve come full circle. The business grew from zero to a million dollars in less than 3 years. We were growing consistently year after year until Covid hit. I had the opportunity to sell the business last year which would have been the easier and logical thing to do. But instead, I backed out of the deal and took the riskier route of buying out my business partner who was ready to sell.

Shortly thereafter, it became clear to me why I couldn’t sell the business yet. As a solution to a severe nationwide caregiver shortage here in the US, I had a revelation that I need to bring caregivers in from the Philippines. This will solve two big problems in the homecare industry: shortage and quality of caregivers. Home Health Aide Certification in licensed states like NJ only require a three-week class but in comparison, caregiver training in the Philippines take a minimum of nine months with emphasis on Value Formation. This is exactly what the US needs: caregivers who have the heart to care for our marginalized seniors.

I am grateful to find my life’s purpose and to have a business that will enable me to fulfill that purpose and help me become the best version of myself. This is my grandest American Dream yet and I have started the gargantuan work required. The legislative change needed to make this happen involves very heavy lifting but I am determined and prepared to do the hard work. After all, this is exactly how the American Dream works!

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

I am very fortunate that I bring goodness to the world through what I do. My homecare business currently brings goodness to three groups of people: 1. Seniors and other individuals we care for get care in their homes where they prefer to be. 61% of seniors say they would rather die than be in a nursing facility so I am grateful I can help grant their wish. I take pride in operating with the highest integrity and choosing only caregivers I would be comfortable caring for my own parents and family. 2. I provide meaningful jobs to hundreds of caregivers. Most of them are immigrants and I try to personally know and encourage each one. I provide them not just a job but give them hope and make them feel appreciated through random bonuses and recognition awards. 3. Family caregiving is a real challenge and struggle especially for the sandwich generation who takes care of their children and parents at the same time. The service I provide enable family caregivers to continue on with their lives and jobs so they can maintain the quality of life they deserve.

What I am most excited for is the bigger goodness I can bring to the world if I get to fulfill my life’s mission. It will: 1) Give seniors the high-quality care they deserve at the end of their lives and 2) Elevate the lives of more immigrants and give them their own shot at the American Dream.

You have first hand experience with the US immigration system. If you had the power, which three things would you change to improve the system?

Grant a new category of visas for low-skilled workers and implement a fast-track process to address industry specific job shortages. Revamp the tedious and lengthy work authorization process. Transition into a points or merit-based immigration program used in Canada and Australia. Make family reunification a cornerstone of immigration policies.

Can you share “5 keys to achieving the American dream” that others can learn from you? Please share a story or example for each.

Don’t be afraid to dream BIG.

“All our dreams can come true, if we have the courage to pursue them.” Take it from Walt Disney. Every successful person started with a dream. All you need is to believe YOU have the power to make your dreams come true. You don’t even need to believe 100%. You just need to believe a little more than you don’t. Just 51%. My first American Dream was to get an Information Technology job in Corporate America. It happened because I dreamt of having my own cubicle (symbolic of life in Corporate America) like I saw in American movies and I truly believed I could make it happen.

2. Show up.

One of my mentors who was a CEO of a large multinational gave me this one advice. At that time, I didn’t understand what he meant. He just kept on saying SHOW UP and you’ll see why someday. One day, just as he said it, I got it and he was right. When you show up, magic happens. You meet new people that lead to new opportunities that you would have missed if you didn’t show up. And when you show up, go a step further by being mindfully present. Be engaged and receptive to all the possibilities opening up to you. Trust me, your world will change when you start showing up.

3. Keep learning.

Even though I had a Bachelor’s Degree from the top university in the Philippines when I moved here, I knew it wasn’t enough. At that time, IT was a very lucrative field so I decided to take a Certification In Computer Programming. I also took a Certification in International Business and Finance at NYU, Persuasive Speaking, Creative Writing, Interior Design, Photography, Healthy Gourmet Cooking and the list goes on. Through encouragement of my boss at my IT job, I eventually got not one but two graduate degrees — an MBA and MA in International Relations. I am not saying that a graduate degree is a MUST to achieve the American Dream. What is important is to have an attitude of continuous learning and curiosity. Increased knowledge builds confidence, instills discipline and unleashes creative thinking.

4. Practice powerful daily habits.

Study every successful person and you’ll find they all have this in common: a daily morning ritual that usually consists of meditation, journaling, prayer, workout etc.

Consistent daily habits set your day for success. It is important to start your day with non-negotiable activities so you don’t have any room to not get it done. My workouts are sacred to me so I block it on my calendar every morning. By not sacrificing things that are important to me, I am energized and motivated to work on my goals everyday.

5. Be comfortable being uncomfortable.

“You never change your life until you step out of your comfort zone; change begins at the end of your comfort zone.” I wasn’t a technical person so I wasn’t comfortable taking Computer Programming classes but my dream of working in Corporate America was stronger than my discomfort. When I finally got my dream IT job, I was even more uncomfortable since I didn’t think I was prepared to fix a problem when I got called after hours (I was on call 24/7). I was uncomfortable for more than a decade in that job. It was the same story when I was in graduate school, when I was doing my first 100-mile bike ride around Lake Tahoe, when I swam for a mile in the Hudson and Potomac Rivers at triathlons, when I ran the NYC marathon, when I was carrying a bucket of sand up a hill at a Spartan Beast race. I was very uncomfortable in all of these activities but I never gave up and survived them all. All these taught me that I could absolutely achieve any goal I put my heart into.

We know that the US needs improvement. But what makes you most optimistic about the US’s future?

Fifteen years ago, I travelled all over China for a graduate school class on “Doing Business In China.” What struck me most during that trip was interaction with bright Chinese students who declared death of the American Dream and rise of their own “Chinese Dream.” Young and ambitious Chinese from the countryside dreamt of going to Shanghai to achieve their Chinese Dream. I got to see how the Chinese Dream looked like to them. I was amazed to see grandiose luxury residential buildings and communities modeled after America.

The Chinese Dream is real but so is the American Dream. Let me share the story of Izzy. She is a college student at Rutgers University working with us this summer as a caregiver. This past week, I asked her to work in the office while our scheduler was on vacation. Originally from Columbia, Izzy is intelligent, empathetic, energetic, resourceful and capable. She and her close friends are all immigrants and they are all passionate about creating a better United States for the next generation.

They are concerned about inequality, injustice, the environment, animal cruelty, marginalized seniors and children, and other important issues that our own generation have accepted as norms. For Izzy and her friends who are the future of America, the American Dream is not about wealth. It is about living in the greatest nation where they have the freedom and voice to express themselves, be heard and be the change they wish to see in the world. No nation is perfect but despite all of the problems in the US, Izzy and her generation are enough reason to make me optimistic about America’s future. They aren’t just bystanders, they are empowered to live the lives they know they deserve in America.

Some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might see this. 🙂

Amanda Gorman. I was one of the millions mesmerized by her as she delivered her inaugural poem “The Hill We Climb.” She is also the best reason to be most optimistic about the US’s future. I have no doubt in my mind she’ll achieve her dream to be President of the United States someday. I want to bask in her brilliance and be entranced as I ask her to recite her mantra “I am the daughter of Black writers who are descended from Freedom Fighters who broke their chains and changed the world.”

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for joining us!