Timothy W. Ellis Jr. of Waddell & Associates: “Invest in equities”

As a part of my series about “Investing During The Pandemic”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Tim Ellis, CPA/PFS, CFP®.

Tim is a Senior Investment Strategist and Wealth Strategist at Waddell & Associates, an SEC-registered investment advisory firm. In his role at W&A, Tim is responsible for managing relationships with clients and providing financial planning services covering the areas of retirement, income tax, estate and gift, risk management, and education. In addition to client responsibilities, Tim serves on the firm’s investment committee assisting in portfolio construction and allocation as well as the searching and vetting of portfolio strategies. He is also a regular author of W&A’s Weekly Strategic Insight commentary.

Tim received Bachelor of Accountancy and Master of Taxation degrees from the University of Mississippi in 2008 and 2009, respectively. He completed the CPA exam in 2011 and is a licensed CPA in the state of Tennessee. He earned the CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ (CFP®) certification in 2014 and Personal Financial Specialist (PFS) credential in 2015.

Tim actively serves in professional service organizations including as Vice President of Programs and Director for the Memphis Chapter of the Tennessee Society of CPAs and Vice President, Treasurer, and Director for the Financial Planning Association of Greater Memphis.

Thank you for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us the “backstory” about what brought you to the finance industry?

I have always been naturally drawn to the industry. Growing up, I enjoyed math, puzzles, and working with numbers. That carried over to an interest in the stock market as soon as I discovered it. I worked my way into the finance and wealth management industry from public accounting. I started my career doing tax compliance and planning work for high-net-worth individual clients and small to medium businesses. I enjoyed the planning work much more than the tax returns and compliance. Waddell & Associates provided me the opportunity almost seven years ago to move into a financial and investment advisory role. Today, I spend most of my time working directly with clients on planning and problem-solving.

Can you share with our readers the most interesting or amusing story that occurred to you in your career so far? Can you share the lesson or take away you took out of that story?

I have always enjoyed the off-site visits to see clients at their homes, businesses, and properties. You get more of a chance to learn about their backgrounds and passions. There are also more opportunities for interesting stories and things to go awry. I have had flats on the interstate, enjoyed live music, and seen the inside of a hidden vault full of gold coins. Those are opportunities that I don’t get every day at the office.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

On the financial planning side, I am focused on tax planning. President Biden and a Democrat-controlled Congress may have different ideas on tax policy than the prior administration and Senate. It is certainly not a given that tax reform happens this year, especially as the economy is still recovering from the coronavirus pandemic recession. However, there are strategies to employ now if tax rates or estate exemptions change. The goal is to help people cut through the noise and maximize after-tax returns.

On the investment side, I am working on direct indexing and factor replication strategies. Trading technologies and the elimination of transaction costs on equity trades at our custodians have opened a new avenue for investing. The ability to create and manage a strategy of stocks within a tolerable tracking error can further reduce portfolio net expenses and increase tax-loss harvesting opportunities for clients.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Fortunately, I have had a few in my career. Dr. Mark Wilder at Ole Miss was always an encouragement to me as well as a great teacher. Paul Berryhill at Reynolds, Bone & Griesbeck was a great manager and mentor in public accounting. Most recently, David Waddell at W&A has trusted and pushed me to be a better advisor.

Let’s shift a bit to what is happening today in the broader world. Many people have become anxious from the dramatic jolts of the news cycle. The fears related to the coronavirus pandemic have understandably heightened a sense of uncertainty and loneliness. From your experience, what are a few ideas that we can use to effectively offer support to our families and loved ones who are feeling anxious? Can you explain?

Focus on what you can control. It comes up often in investing and financial planning, but we can also apply it to a crisis like this. We can control how we approach the world (i.e., limiting contact, masks, taking the vaccine when available), but not the virus or public policy. It is natural to miss time with extended family and friends, but hopefully, we can build stronger bonds with our nuclear family or use the time to improve ourselves.

Ok. Thanks for all that. Let’s now jump to the main core of our interview. As you know the stock market and the economy in general have become extremely volatile and uncertain. Many people “dollar cost average” and put aside a monthly sum into a long term savings plan for retirement, college, or a home purchase. If a loved one or a client came to you and said, “I have been saving and investing $500 every month in an S&P 500 index fund. Over the next few months until the dust settles, should I be doing something else with my money?”, what would you say to them?

Stick to the plan. If anything, you should increase investment amounts during a bear market decline of more than 20 percent. Historically at that level, your forward one-year, three-year, and long-term returns typically increase dramatically, but increasing investments during a bear market becomes a mental hurdle in actual practice. You start to hear the old idiom, “throwing good money after bad.” Investors are human and often inject emotions into investing. That is why we need to put up safeguards around portfolios like a dollar-cost averaging plan and a target investment allocation that does not vary during periods of extreme stress. The better idiom is from Nobel Laureate and economist Eugene Fama: “Your money is like a bar of soap — the more you handle it, the less you’ll have.”

Now that the stock market has more than recovered from the coronavirus pandemic downturn, I would not recommend accelerating investments. Continue the dollar-cost averaging plan; although, I would use a global index rather than just the S&P 500.

Eventually the economy will recover and rebound. Certain sectors, like travel and hospitality might be hurting for a while. But other sectors, like technology and healthcare, might do very well. If someone wanted to prepare today to take advantage of the future recovery, what would you suggest they do?

It is a great time to rebalance portfolios and reevaluate investment allocations, including sector tilts. We have already started to see some rotations that started at the end of October 2020. In the three months from November through January, two of the pandemic laggard sectors — energy (+39.0 percent) and financials (+22.1 percent) — outperformed two of the pandemic leading sectors — technology (+16.7 percent) and health care (+13.7 percent).

There is an economic reopening or reflation trade rotation that should continue as long as vaccine rollouts progress and coronavirus cases recede. That trade includes sectors such as energy, financials, industrials, and real estate. Most of the companies in those sectors tend to fit in a value-style investing box.

The rotation also benefits smaller companies. Small caps have experienced a trifecta of sentiment boosts: 1) small companies and their sector/industry composition make them more sensitive to pandemic shutdowns and, conversely, reopening; 2) small companies are more likely to benefit from additional stimulus and direct aid provided by the Biden administration and a Democratic-controlled Congress; and 3) small companies typically display more growth and returns in early-stage economic expansions.

Are there sectors that provide exciting and lucrative investment opportunities today, specifically because of the volatility and uncertainty?

The economically cyclical sectors traditionally include materials, consumer cyclicals, financials, and real estate. When the economy is expanding, companies in these sectors tend to grow at a faster rate. U.S. gross domestic product (GDP) growth expectations for 2021 are 6.8 percent according to Goldman Sachs, which would be the highest annual growth since 1984. Companies in the cyclical sectors should profit from this recovery and expansion cycle.

The other sectors that have tailwinds from innovation, capital flows, and momentum are technology and communication services. The acceleration of e-commerce, e-services, and remote working environments during the pandemic is probably here to stay. These trends and the development of artificial intelligence and 5G wireless offer compelling investment opportunities in these sectors.

Are there alternative investments that you think more people should look more deeply at?

I place a premium on liquidity and cost efficiency, which generally eschews the alternative investment universe. However, there are a couple of alternative investments that are worth exploring.

In a fixed-income environment that is starved for yield, credit interval funds may make sense. Interval funds are legally classified as closed-end funds and registered ’40 Act funds with the SEC; however, they differ from closed-end funds because they are not listed on exchanges and traded for premiums or discounts on secondary markets. They typically have quarterly repurchase offers, which allow for liquidations. The trade-off of quarterly liquidity, rather than the daily liquidity offered by open-ended mutual funds, allows interval funds to invest in more illiquid, higher-yielding credit instruments such as private loans, structured credit, or commercial real estate debt.

Structured notes may also offer benefits to investors for a couple of reasons. Structured notes combine a debt security with an underlying asset, such as an equity index. They can provide the opportunity for investment returns while also protecting the principal, and they can provide an alternative for generating higher yields in a low-yield environment. Before proceeding, you must know the upside and downside potentials and avoid expensive commission structures.

If a person in their thirties and forties came to you today and said that they have $10,000 that they want to put away today for a long term investment what would you advise them to do with it?

That is my age demo. I get it. Long-term investors should adhere to valuations and diversification more than the sector rotations and shorter-term trades discussed earlier. For that reason, I would recommend a global equity portfolio that includes emerging markets. Global equity markets excluding the U.S. are currently trading at a 23 percent discount to the U.S. market when looking at forward price-to-earnings ratios. The gap is more than one standard deviation below its 20-year average. We expect that gap to close in the future, and emerging markets such as China and India offer an appealing growth story.

From an asset allocation perspective, bonds are offering low yields, minimal credit spreads, and negative relative values compared to equity earnings yields and even dividend yields. Younger investors should overweight equities anyway due to long time horizons, but the relative values make it an easier decision.

Ok, thank you! Here is a more general finance question. You are a “finance insider”. If you had to advise your adult child about 5 non intuitive essentials for smart investing what would you say? Can you please give a story or an example for each?

Invest in equities. The technical terms are market beta or equity risk premium, but historically, consistent, long-term exposure to the stock market results in returns in excess of cash and bonds. The intuitive rationale is that the premium exists because volatility is higher. Cash and bonds have a place for short to mid-term needs and volatility dampening, but equity has been the persistent portfolio returns driver. Diversify. Another Nobel Laureate Harry Markowitz called it the only free lunch in investing. This applies at a base level to the number of individual securities in a portfolio, but I also recommend regional diversification for currencies, companies, and consumers; sector diversification for economic cycles; and market capitalization size diversification for the size premium and growth opportunities. Make a plan and systemize investing. The financial planning process is maybe just as valuable as investment management. There is something about setting up goals, then laying out income, expenses, assets, and liabilities, and working towards the best option for accomplishing those goals. It also feeds into the amount of savings and rate of return required to meet goals. Minimize taxes and expenses. Efficient investing and planning can typically close the gap between gross returns and net after-tax returns. It is not how much you make but how much you keep. The proliferation of index funds, factor strategies, and ETFs has made it much easier to control expenses over the last decade. Taxes can be mitigated through proper planning, security selection, tax-loss harvesting, and investing in the appropriate location (type of account). Hire an advisor. A good financial advisor helps organize your finances and build a financial plan, serves as an objective sounding board for strategy decision-making, and holds you accountable. Our role is to navigate a complex financial world and enrich lives by providing clarity.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Do unto others as you would have them do unto you.” I love the golden rule. It starts as a simple lesson to children of fairness and kindness, but as we get older, I believe it also morphs into a lesson in humility and striving for empathy. I am in a professional service business. It carries a duty to be positive with clients, thoughtful with their goals and issues, and treat them how I would want to be treated in the same circumstances.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the greatest amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

The democratization of business and investing. I believe that we need to apply more resources and mentorship not only to financial literacy but also entrepreneurship at the high school level. How do I start a business? What entities are available? What do I need to file? How do I track my finances? How do I raise capital? We need to be cultivating the next generation of business owners and their ideas. While we are at it, I would make it easier for start-ups to raise capital from more people. The framework around accredited investors and qualified purchasers whom the SEC determines financially sophisticated via assets and income seems outdated and undemocratic.

Thank you for the interview. We wish you only continued success!