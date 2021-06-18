Timothy Godson & Emmanuel Shares How Hard Work And Positivity Helped Him Be On The Top

When parents support you to become what you want to be, you are blessed to be in a position to rise to the occasion. Being raised by their mother, Emmanuel and Timothy did it all for her. They are multi-7 figure digital marketers and eCommerce specialists out of Delaware.

The brothers are forming key alliances and partnerships with other entrepreneurs and founding multiple 7-figure online companies. “Once we achieved our first $100k sales month, this showed us what was truly possible. Never give up, and always remember why you started. It will carry you through the difficult times of adversity”, the duo remarked.



Things they dealt with and learned from



Like everyone, they made mistakes when they first started. However, they learned from every setback, and kept moving forward to become better. Some initial mistakes were hiring the wrong people, and aligning with the wrong mentors.

“Be careful who you trust in the online space. Work hard, eliminate distractions, and always keep faith in yourself and God”, the brothers stated.



What made the duo come so far, and their future plans



E-commerce has evolved to make products easier to discover and purchase through online retailers and marketplaces. Independent freelancers, small businesses, and large corporations have all benefited from e-commerce, which enables them to sell their goods and services at a scale that was not possible with traditional offline retail. Seeing all the sacrifices that their mother made for years to raise them as a single parent made them go all in. What all gave the duo the strength is the love and guidance of a strong, hard-working mother, and a firm faith in God. The brothers together have generated over $8MM in sales in just over two years. They plan to expand into new ventures and investments like residential and commercial real estate. “The end goal is to leave a legacy of black excellence, achievement, and philanthropy for generations to come”.