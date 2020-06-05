As a white, educated male I am in a position of privilege. To be able to contribute to Thrive Global is undoubtedly a privilege. This week I’m going to try to use this privilege to highlight the words of hard rock band Living Colour (pictured above in 1993).
In these trying times, these words say more than I could possibly express.
Fight the Fight
( W. Calhoun C. Glover, V. Reid, M. Skillings)
We all are fighting the same fight
We all are in the same war
We all are in the same revolution
Got to know what you’re fighting for
Yelling and kicking , trying to stay alive
All the time eyes on the prize
But does anybody hear my cries
Tell me something do I qualify?
TV telling me just we’re just the same
What they’re talking the same old game
Tell me if I’m just like you, why can’t I do the things
That you do?
If war’s the key, what door will it open?
Is peace the answer, then what’s the question?
Well…war is hell
Peace is hell
Love is hell
Oh what the hell!
My heart beat just like yours
When I dream my mind soars
But no fantasy can pay my bills
Another dream unfulfilled
We all are fighting the same fight
We all are in the same war
We all are in the same revolution
Got to know what you’re fighting for
Fight the fight
In the war
In this revolution
You’ve got to know
What you are fighting for
This is the Life
(Vernon Reid)
In another life
You might have been a genius
In another life
You might have been a star
In another life
Your face might have been perfect
In another life
You’d drive a better car
In another life
All your jokes are funny
In another life
Your heart is free from fear
In another life
You make a lot of money
In this other life
Everything is clear
In another life
You’re always the hero
In another life
You always win the game
In another life
No one ever cheats you
In another life
You never have to change
In another life
Your friends never desert you
In another life
You never have to cry
In another life
No one ever hurts you
In this other life
Your loved-ones never die
But this is the life you have
This is the life you have
This is the life
In another life
You’re always the victim
In another life
You’re always the thief
In another life
You’re always lonely
In this other life
There is no relief
In your real life
Treat it like it’s special
In your real life
Try to be more kind
In your real life
Think of those that love you
In this real life
Try to be less blind
This is the life you have