Time’s Up

Black Lives Matter

By

As a white, educated male I am in a position of privilege. To be able to contribute to Thrive Global is undoubtedly a privilege. This week I’m going to try to use this privilege to highlight the words of hard rock band Living Colour (pictured above in 1993).

In these trying times, these words say more than I could possibly express.

Fight the Fight

( W. Calhoun C. Glover, V. Reid, M. Skillings)

We all are fighting the same fight
We all are in the same war
We all are in the same revolution
Got to know what you’re fighting for

Yelling and kicking , trying to stay alive

All the time eyes on the prize

But does anybody hear my cries

Tell me something do I qualify?

TV telling me just we’re just the same
What they’re talking the same old game
Tell me if I’m just like you, why can’t I do the things
That you do?

If war’s the key, what door will it open?
Is peace the answer, then what’s the question?

Well…war is hell
Peace is hell
Love is hell
Oh what the hell!

My heart beat just like yours
When I dream my mind soars
But no fantasy can pay my bills
Another dream unfulfilled

We all are fighting the same fight
We all are in the same war
We all are in the same revolution
Got to know what you’re fighting for

Fight the fight
In the war
In this revolution
You’ve got to know
What you are fighting for

Time’s Up was Living Colour’s sophomore album first released in 1990.

This is the Life

(Vernon Reid)

In another life
You might have been a genius
In another life
You might have been a star
In another life
Your face might have been perfect
In another life
You’d drive a better car

In another life
All your jokes are funny
In another life
Your heart is free from fear
In another life
You make a lot of money
In this other life
Everything is clear

In another life
You’re always the hero
In another life
You always win the game
In another life
No one ever cheats you
In another life
You never have to change

In another life
Your friends never desert you
In another life
You never have to cry
In another life
No one ever hurts you
In this other life
Your loved-ones never die

But this is the life you have
This is the life you have
This is the life

In another life
You’re always the victim
In another life
You’re always the thief
In another life
You’re always lonely
In this other life
There is no relief

In your real life

Treat it like it’s special

In your real life

Try to be more kind

In your real life

Think of those that love you

In this real life

Try to be less blind

This is the life you have

Fight the Fight‘ and ‘This is the Life‘ are taken from the Living Colour album Time’s Up.  Living Colour’s guitarist and founder Vernon Reid also co-founded the Black Rock Coalition in 1985.  Find out more and support their work here.

dailingual, Broadcaster, editor and translator at Dai Lingual

Real name Wyn Williams, Wyn invented his 'dai lingual' persona in 2011 in order to build his freelance portfolio; which he's never quite managed to display on his own dailingual.com website with any great refinement due to the numerous successful - and unsuccessful - projects he's managed since that time.

In the 2020s, Wyn will try to prioritise family, friends and sport over work in his diary.

Wyn often wonders what people who don't have a name that sounds like an imperative verb do with their lives.

