As a white, educated male I am in a position of privilege. To be able to contribute to Thrive Global is undoubtedly a privilege. This week I’m going to try to use this privilege to highlight the words of hard rock band Living Colour (pictured above in 1993).

In these trying times, these words say more than I could possibly express.

Fight the Fight

( W. Calhoun C. Glover, V. Reid, M. Skillings)

We all are fighting the same fight

We all are in the same war

We all are in the same revolution

Got to know what you’re fighting for

Yelling and kicking , trying to stay alive All the time eyes on the prize But does anybody hear my cries Tell me something do I qualify?

TV telling me just we’re just the same

What they’re talking the same old game

Tell me if I’m just like you, why can’t I do the things

That you do?

If war’s the key, what door will it open?

Is peace the answer, then what’s the question?

Well…war is hell

Peace is hell

Love is hell

Oh what the hell!

My heart beat just like yours

When I dream my mind soars

But no fantasy can pay my bills

Another dream unfulfilled

We all are fighting the same fight

We all are in the same war

We all are in the same revolution

Got to know what you’re fighting for

Fight the fight

In the war

In this revolution

You’ve got to know

What you are fighting for

Time’s Up was Living Colour’s sophomore album first released in 1990.

This is the Life

(Vernon Reid)

In another life

You might have been a genius

In another life

You might have been a star

In another life

Your face might have been perfect

In another life

You’d drive a better car

In another life

All your jokes are funny

In another life

Your heart is free from fear

In another life

You make a lot of money

In this other life

Everything is clear

In another life

You’re always the hero

In another life

You always win the game

In another life

No one ever cheats you

In another life

You never have to change

In another life

Your friends never desert you

In another life

You never have to cry

In another life

No one ever hurts you

In this other life

Your loved-ones never die

But this is the life you have

This is the life you have

This is the life

In another life

You’re always the victim

In another life

You’re always the thief

In another life

You’re always lonely

In this other life

There is no relief

In your real life Treat it like it’s special In your real life Try to be more kind In your real life Think of those that love you In this real life Try to be less blind

This is the life you have



‘Fight the Fight‘ and ‘This is the Life‘ are taken from the Living Colour album Time’s Up. Living Colour’s guitarist and founder Vernon Reid also co-founded the Black Rock Coalition in 1985. Find out more and support their work here.