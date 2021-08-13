Time’s Photography and Song: Beverly Wolff

What if we had the power to stop time? Leaving our power, in making life a stagnant canvas–temporarily! Wouldn’t life be a different tune? In our consistent hurry in being everywhere, at once, how would it feel to stop, and simply, be? Life is not always predictable. Though, with time, we try to make it, be! We have our clocks. We have our watches. Television sets. Cable sets. Laptops. Computers. I-pods. Cellphones. Everything relating to technology has a measurement of time! Even when not consistently looking at the time, the tick toc sounds move throughout our minds. We can’t escape them. We can’t get around them. Have we become tiny mice in time’s maze?

What do you do when you hear a song, which makes the clocks, stop? How do you feel when you are no longer forced to count through the windows of time’s essence? Isn’t it strange? Isn’t it crazy to think how so many people are so programmed, that being still is equated to being chaotic? What must that feel like? Knowing that chaos is depicted as “normal.”

So, here comes a song. It’s quite operatic. The singer’s voice is so powerful, that time feels as if it has stopped from the first note. Not only has time stopped, but there is an illusion that the clocks have been shattered, as if they are no more. “Stop All The Clocks!” Can you imagine the power of one voice having such an ability? Furthermore, what would society look like if such were to happen? If time were to simply, stop, without a moment’s notice? What imagery comes to mind? Would people stand still, or would they move at a slower pace?

Luckily, we have our imagination! And, it is an imagination, which serves us, well! Let the clocks stop with time! For, we have more healing power to soothe, the mine!

Beverly Wolff