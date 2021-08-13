Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community

Time’s Photography and Song: Beverly Wolff

Music and Holistic Exercise Through BEVERLY WOLFF, and Her Performance Of, "Stop All The Clock!" (Poems Of Love and the Rain, No. 2)

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

What if we had the power to stop time? Leaving our power, in making life a stagnant canvastemporarily! Wouldn’t life be a different tune? In our consistent hurry in being everywhere, at once, how would it feel to stop, and simply, be? Life is not always predictable. Though, with time, we try to make it, be! We have our clocks. We have our watches. Television sets. Cable sets. Laptops. Computers. I-pods. Cellphones. Everything relating to technology has a measurement of time! Even when not consistently looking at the time, the tick toc sounds move throughout our minds. We can’t escape them. We can’t get around them. Have we become tiny mice in time’s maze?

What do you do when you hear a song, which makes the clocks, stop? How do you feel when you are no longer forced to count through the windows of time’s essence? Isn’t it strange? Isn’t it crazy to think how so many people are so programmed, that being still is equated to being chaotic? What must that feel like? Knowing that chaos is depicted as “normal.”

So, here comes a song. It’s quite operatic. The singer’s voice is so powerful, that time feels as if it has stopped from the first note. Not only has time stopped, but there is an illusion that the clocks have been shattered, as if they are no more. “Stop All The Clocks!” Can you imagine the power of one voice having such an ability? Furthermore, what would society look like if such were to happen? If time were to simply, stop, without a moment’s notice? What imagery comes to mind? Would people stand still, or would they move at a slower pace?

Luckily, we have our imagination! And, it is an imagination, which serves us, well! Let the clocks stop with time! For, we have more healing power to soothe, the mine!

https://www.pinterest.com/pin/297308012872689774/

Beverly Wolff

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Beverly_Wolff
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=0-ircXRM7N4
https://open.spotify.com/artist/7IFxpDgRP0yppG3fpOOuHd

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Love, Photograph, and Song: Beverly Wolff

    by Lauren Kaye Clark
    Community//

    Moving Through Time, For Anticipation’s End!

    by Lauren K. Clark
    Courtesy of Icons8 / Unsplash
    Thrive Global on Campus//

    War Against Time

    by Sheridan Wilbur
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.