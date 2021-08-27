Timely Eloquence Of Love’s Mountains: Tim Buckley

When we reflect upon mountains, our mind is taken to the understanding of being a solid rock. There is strength in mountains. They stand through storms, tornados, and other places of natural disaster. Mountains are not moved. Now, let’s not be dissuaded, there are those, who view mountains as a region barrier, which is void of feelings and sensitivity. Such is far from the truth. Like all connections to Mother Nature, there are different layers of sensitivity. Another conversation, for another timing!

.

Moving forward, we are pressed into understanding our wander into the very Spirit of mountains. They move us and soothe us, time and time, again. Have you ever touched a mountain? Standing side-by-side with its strength. Placating oneself next to mountains are a way of passing with time. Mountains are serene, daring, and beautiful. Mountains bring hope. Furthermore, they are the embodiment of love and light.

When it comes to the very sentiment of love’s wellness, just remember that love cannot be “well,” if it is taken for granted! You have to be in tune to the treasures (and emotions), that come with, love. Otherwise, there will be a loss in love.

Mistreatment and neglect causes the loss of love. In fact, they permit us the necessary element of comparison. When you compare, one gets to observe the good versus the not so good. That’s when love runs away to someone else. Love is beautiful when it is cherished, both ways. If not, love runs, away!

“I Never Asked To Be Your Mountain,” is one of such songs, which foretells of love going wrong, and wrong, again. There are pains to the madness. Yet, it happens. A woman can leave one love; only to end up getting into another “wrong” one. Yet, for the latter, he simply wants to have, one more try. That’s all. Just another chance will do. If only, she will run back to him; returning the love they once, knew.

Sometimes, childhood has a way of impacting a person’s love. It can be hard to be open to loving properly, when love has not been properly channeled, or restored. Love is an awakening. There are layers, upon layers of moving into a higher love! Then again, that is only if one desires to move out, in finding it. Love is just that deep, and mysterious!

Navigating through the tales of water, know just how rich and inviting it can be, once that Soul work has been done. Then, of course, getting to the mountain requires a level, of work.

Tim Buckley