Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Time Will Always Do What Time Does: Go On Anyway

Discipline Is Just Another Word for Self-love Here’s the one thing about time, it goes by. Captain Obvious checking in over here. Here’s the thing that might not be quite as obvious; time will go by anyway. Still pretty obvious? Great. Then why are you choosing to stay in your rut/pain/overwhelm/anxiety {insert current struggle} day […]

By

Discipline Is Just Another Word for Self-love

Here’s the one thing about time, it goes by.

Captain Obvious checking in over here.

Here’s the thing that might not be quite as obvious; time will go by anyway.

Still pretty obvious?

Great.

Then why are you choosing to stay in your rut/pain/overwhelm/anxiety {insert current struggle} day after day, week after week, month after month, even year after painful year?

Look back 3 weeks, 3 months, or 3 years- you kept saying to yourself things like:

“I’ll start going to the gym tomorrow.”

“I will address why I’m stuck in anxiety after the holiday(s).”

“I will start eating better after this weekend.”

“This time when I get a girlfriend I won’t act the same way I always do in relationships.”

Did that last one sting a little bit?

Because maybe you’re single again because after saying that, you went ahead and acted like the same old insecure, invulnerable, closed off asshat you always do.

Or you’re in a relationship but you’re barely hanging on because of the above mentioned behaviors.

So here’s the skinny on time; it goes by (anyway) and you are always choosing one of two things.

You either choose to delay, push-off, avoid or disregard addressing what you know needs addressing or you choose to put in a little effort every day and actually slay those dragons and raise your vibration.

One of my favorite quotes because it’s slathered in truth is:

“3 months from now you will thank yourself.”

Maybe you’re in great shape but your intimacy is crap. You go to the gym 3, 4, 5, 6 days a week without question.

You can look in the mirror and literally see what consistency and discipline can accomplish but you choose not to apply the same principles in other areas of your life.

I was guilty of this in my business. A few years ago I was (still am) in great shape but the marketing side of my business was getting neglected and I was paying the price.

Neglect is creating momentum in the wrong direction.

Discipline is creating momentum in the right direction.

When I woke up the dissonance of this situation I had to accept that it was time to take Marketing 101 and be a beginner, just like I had done with getting in great shape.

Now looking back, I’m damn glad I woke up and committed to getting just a little bit better at marketing everyday; now I’m seeing the rewards. Just like I feel the rewards of being in shape.

So the choice is yours; day 1 or one day?

You can either choose to commit to moving forward or you can continue to push it off and experience more discomfort.

Happy choosing!

Sam Morris, Founder and Coach at The Unbreakable Man Project

I was born and raised in the green mountains of Vermont where I was a competitive tennis player, golfer and skier.  I attended Belmont Abbey College in North Carolina where I studied Sports Management and played #1 on the tennis team. A move to Miami, FL prompted a career change and I began a 10 year stint in the field of commercial real estate. Upon moving to San Francisco in 2013 I decided to follow a long time passion of mine and become a personal trainer.  

Having played tennis at a high level for most of my life, I developed a real passion for the training and fitness that went along with it. When I moved west, I saw an opportunity to finally put this passion to use helping others. 

In 2017 I expanded my wellness practice to personal development and life coaching. Having been in recovery from addiction, mental illness, and depression for 7 years I help men raise their vibration and slay their dragons.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

mediterranean diet foods
Community//

The Connection Between Diet and Mental Health

by Dr. Lori Ryland
Wisdom//

13 Things Not to Say Someone Who's Struggling

by Lindsay Dodgson
Community//

“It’s Easier To Spot Physical Illness Or Injury, But Mental Illness Is Invisible.” With Bianca L. Rodriguez And Katherine Tate

by Bianca L. Rodriguez, Ed.M, LMFT

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.