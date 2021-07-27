TIME TO VENT

I combine many years of experience and strategy to create results across various functions from eCommerce, Finance, Operations, and Risk.
Skills and Experience:
* Operations & Office Management
* Finance, Fraud Management and Safety Measures creation to protect brands and companies.
* Claims, Disputes and Chargebacks (Vantiv, Braintree, Ethoca, PayPal, Shopify, Global Collect, Adyen etc.)
* QuickBooks and Bookkeeping
* Policy Creation specific to an organization’s goals
* Ability to solve problems
* Desire to learn new things
* Passion and adaptability
* Slack, Zoom, G-Suite, and other office/business software
* Accustomed to handling sensitive, confidential records.
* Diplomatic and tactful with professionals and non-professionals at all levels
* Word, Excel, Google Drive, Social Media
* Fully equipped home office for remote work assignments
* Languages: Greek, German, English, conversational French and Italian
Job History:
Owner at Business And Risk Management
Jan 2018 – Current
Blog about Business, Risk, Finance and Fraud Protection.
Risk Manager, TrackR
September 2015, January 2018
Protected the company from fraud and unauthorized transactions.
Brought chargeback rate down from 17% to 0.3%.
Also worked with QuickBooks online doing reconciliations and entering data.
Chargebacks – Claims Manager, FastSpring
December 2011 – September 2015, Santa Barbara, CA
Worked closely with co-founders, managed Fraud and Chargebacks, and worked with QuickBooks. Created policies, updated back end to portray proper sales/refunds.
COO, SteveStockmalMusic.com
Music Education - Music Performance
Risk Management and Policy Creation, Financial management.
Operations Manager at Santa Barbara International Film Festival
Office Operations Management, policy implementation.
COO, D. Kallonas & Son. Ltd.
Policy creation, overall Company operations, international travel and finance