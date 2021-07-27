Hello Business Owners!

Guess what? Time to vent. Yes vent!

I have done everything right. My resume fits the current standards, my LinkedIn profile same.

I apply for jobs.

They love my resume and my accomplishments.

They call me.

Then I do the interview and they see my face. YES I have gray hair! So what?

I am proud of it and I am in no way, shape or form ready to throw in the towel. I am in it for the long run.

YES I know technology.

YES, I know chargebacks and fraud and claims inside and out!

32 interviews, resulted to 32 rejections.

You know what I have to say? SHAME ON YOU younger people who think that you know everything, and are NOT open to hiring a more mature individual who might have a few things to teach you, who might actually be a GREAT addition to your company!

And YES stay for the long run and not hop around jobs for promotions!

Does real experience and loyalty and passion mean ANYTHING to YOU?