TIME TO VENT

Hello Business Owners!
Guess what? Time to vent. Yes vent!
I have done everything right. My resume fits the current standards, my LinkedIn profile same.
I apply for jobs.
They love my resume and my accomplishments.
They call me.
Then I do the interview and they see my face. YES I have gray hair! So what?
I am proud of it and I am in no way, shape or form ready to throw in the towel. I am in it for the long run.
YES I know technology.
YES, I know chargebacks and fraud and claims inside and out!
32 interviews, resulted to 32 rejections.
You know what I have to say? SHAME ON YOU younger people who think that you know everything, and are NOT open to hiring a more mature individual who might have a few things to teach you, who might actually be a GREAT addition to your company!
And YES stay for the long run and not hop around jobs for promotions!
Does real experience and loyalty and passion mean ANYTHING to YOU?

    Mariella Stockmal, Operations & Risk Management Executive

    I combine many years of experience and strategy to create results across various functions from eCommerce, Finance, Operations, and Risk.

    Skills and Experience:
    * Operations & Office Management
    * Finance, Fraud Management and Safety Measures creation to protect brands and companies.
    * Claims, Disputes and Chargebacks (Vantiv, Braintree, Ethoca, PayPal, Shopify, Global Collect, Adyen etc.)
    * QuickBooks and Bookkeeping
    * Policy Creation specific to an organization’s goals
    * Ability to solve problems
    * Desire to learn new things
    * Passion and adaptability
    * Slack, Zoom, G-Suite, and other office/business software
    * Accustomed to handling sensitive, confidential records.
    * Diplomatic and tactful with professionals and non-professionals at all levels
    * Word, Excel, Google Drive, Social Media
    * Fully equipped home office for remote work assignments
    * Languages: Greek, German, English, conversational French and Italian

    Job History:
    Owner at Business And Risk Management
    Jan 2018 – Current
    Blog about Business, Risk, Finance and Fraud Protection.

    Risk Manager, TrackR
    September 2015, January 2018
    Protected the company from fraud and unauthorized transactions.
    Brought chargeback rate down from 17% to 0.3%.
    Also worked with QuickBooks online doing reconciliations and entering data.

    Chargebacks – Claims Manager, FastSpring
    December 2011 – September 2015, Santa Barbara, CA
    Worked closely with co-founders, managed Fraud and Chargebacks, and worked with QuickBooks. Created policies, updated back end to portray proper sales/refunds.

    COO, SteveStockmalMusic.com
    Music Education - Music Performance
    Risk Management and Policy Creation, Financial management.

    Operations Manager at Santa Barbara International Film Festival
    Office Operations Management, policy implementation.

    COO, D. Kallonas & Son. Ltd.
    Policy creation, overall Company operations, international travel and finance

