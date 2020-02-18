Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Time To Unlearn

As social beings, we're built to engage with and be influenced by our environment. But are we questioning the assumptions that shape our behavior or the decisions we make as a result?

By

What is Happiness

We are all in a quest for happiness, satisfaction, and one of the steps to feel good is to be in agreement with oneself, it is to make choices in accordance with one’s desires.

Happiness comes from the adequacy between who we are, our aspirations and our life. The goal is to be yourself by doing the work you enjoy, by choosing the partner you want, by choosing the life model that inspires you. 

In short, happiness comes by taking power over your life and not by making (no) choices that correspond to societal dictates, or what your parents, your surroundings and your family expect. It’s much easier said than done, I’ll grant you that. But one of the essential steps to get there is to step back and “decondition” yourself. 

The urge to challenge our belief system

That is to say, to question the belief system in which you have always been evolving. Are long studies necessarily synonymous with success? Is living in a city where you don’t speak the language really impossible? Is changing jobs at 50 so complicated? Are milk and meat really indispensable for the body?! Do you really have to gain experience before creating a company? 

There are endless beliefs and facts that our environment and society repeat to us since our childhood. We take these facts as truths as when we are young, we think that the word of the adult is necessarily right. 

But some of our conditioning leads to limiting beliefs, and they blind our ambitions and curb our ability to reach our goals. 

We suffer from some of our beliefs because they condemn us to be what we are not, to do what we don’t want, and to say what we don’t think. Our belief system may control or even annihilate our dreams.

Thus please take 5 minutes and ask yourself this question: Are my beliefs an absolute truth or the result of conditioning? Have I constructed my own beliefs or am I the result of my father’s beliefs? Or my mother’s? Surroundings? School? Society? Religion? Are my beliefs aligned with my inner nature?

A lot is talked about learning, yet unlearning what conditions us to fail is as essential. Be critical, identify your limiting beliefs, dispose of what slows you down. 

It’s time to unlearn.

    Florence Lenoir, Co-Founder of The Way Factory and Breakfast Lover

    I’m the co-founder of The Way Factory, a blog dedicated to helping people have meaningful lives through the work they do. I strive to help others have an integral perspective over their lives, as opposed to seeing them as separate, unrelated instances. Follow The Way Factory via newsletter, Linkedin, or Pinterest.

    The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Wisdom//

    Thrive to Health

    by Colleen Harshbarger
    Well-Being//

    How to Change Your Beliefs to Make You More Successful

    by Coach Dris
    Wisdom//

    Take Charge and Set The Terms For Your Day And Your Life

    by Kathy Andersen

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.