Time to Thrive, not just Survive.

Undoubtedly 2020 was very far from what we expected it to be. The pandemic year brought too many doubts, fears, and worries about our future for most of us. Jobs vanished, businesses failed, big dreams disappeared too quickly. 2020 could have been better – no doubt about that.

The sudden vacuum left in our daily lives also gave us an unexpected pause – a unique opportunity to stop and look inside. Because the most significant problem of our society is that we rarely have time to stop and ask ourselves this: Who am I? What do I really want? What is my true passion? What is my WHY?

We keep searching for the next bestselling book, transformational podcast, or a breakthrough course, which could instantly change our lives, but the real answers that can transform our lives can never be found outside ourselves. As Carl Jung said, “Your vision will become clear only when you look into your heart.”

And perhaps five or ten years in the future, looking back, you would say that the trials of 2020 were the best thing that could have happened to you. This unsettled period forced you to look inside and understand who you are and what you really want. It became an opportunity to change your path, to explore new opportunities and become the person who you were truly meant to be.

I know this from my personal experience. By the age of 25, I had everything I could dream of – a successful career at a steel galvanizing plant, followed by establishment of my own steel trading company which was growing exponentially. But then came the crisis of 2007/2008 and in a matter of months, I was utterly broke and massively in debt. But looking back, I believe that this was a blessing in disguise, and the best possible outcome.

I had nothing, and I mean absolutely nothing, left from my previously highly successful life. I had to start reinventing myself from below zero. And I discovered that one thing, that we all have at all times. The one thing that no one can take from you no matter what happens – is your true essence, your why, your unique strengths, your true values, your network and how you make people feel. And the moment I realized this, my life changed.

I found a way to make things work again. Now I run a successful coaching and consulting business, inspiring individuals and businesses to take action, make the most of themselves and truly make a difference. I have also published a book.

As this year comes to an end, we are naturally full of new hopes for a better and brighter 2021. And I’m confident that the year 2021 can be the best year possible. But it will only happen if we make a conscious choice to leave behind three things.

The year 2021 will be amazing if we leave behind trying to be somebody else, in a subconscious fear, that we are not enough just the way we are.

When we embrace our true selves with love, compassion and full acceptance, not only do we become happier and more satisfied in the present moment, but we also open an opportunity for others to connect with us on a much deeper, human level. Because what makes us truly unique and authentic is showing up to the world just the way we are – “flawsome”- awesome with all of our unique faults and peculiar imperfections.

The year 2021 will be amazing if we leave behind our striving for perfection, which doesn’t allow us to follow our dreams, and start taking baby steps towards our goals, learning and growing as we go. Because we can never be fully ready and there will never be a better day to start living our dreams than today.

The year 2021 will be amazing if we stop doing the job that we hate and finally embrace projects that undoubtedly scare us, but make our eyes sparkle and make us alive. The next year 2021 will be amazing if we choose to follow our passion and find the courage to share our passion with the world.

As Oprah Winfrey said, “Passion is energy. Feel the power that comes from focusing on what excites you” and make the year 2021 your best year ever!

