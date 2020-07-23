Are you aware of your “trash talk?” Not sure? I can tell you it come from that little voice in your head that just said “what is she talking about? and I don’t hear voices in my head!” Yes, that little voice.

Trash talk happens. When it does, do you listen or put it in its place?

Are you aware of your “trash talk?” Not sure? I can tell you it comes from that little voice in your head that just said “what is she talking about? and I don’t hear voices in my head!” Yes, that little voice. If you have spent any time listening to that voice chances are you have heard a lot of trash talk. You are not alone in this experience and it’s an epidemic in our society. It is safe to say the source of our insecurities, lack of confidence and diminished view of self-worth is fuelled by trash talk and it’s time to take out the trash for good!

There is an imaginary muscle in our thoughts that, when exercised, can toss the trash when you use it, of course, and like any muscle regular exercise is needed. Staying toned is vital to keeping the trash at a manageable level and in check at all times. Two things that are important to understand, 1. you will never rid yourself of trash talk completely and 2. you CAN keep it at a minimum so it’s not running your life.

When it comes to any new exercise regime it’s vital to take note of where you are right now and to have a goal in mind that you are reaching for. What happens between those two points requires consistent practice through focus, commitment, and disciplined determination. I have a quote that I use as a tagline in my personal email signature that says:

“Discipline is simply choosing between what I want right now and what I want most”

I read it every time I send an email as a reminder of what I want most in my life. What quote are you using to remind yourself of what’s important to you? Find a quote that resonates with you and use it!

Now that you are aware of your trash talk, what kind of things are you hearing? Do you catch yourself agreeing with your little voice? Are you as horrible as your little voice says? What we say to ourselves is horrendous and what’s really amazing is we would never allow others to say these things to us so why do we allow ourselves? Think about it? If someone told you that you were a loser, you will never amount to anything in your life, you are not good enough or pretty enough or you certainly don’t deserve to be happy. You would likely give them a full fisted sandwich in the kisser! So why do we listen to the little voice?

There was a time in our history, billions of years ago that little voice came in handy, it was the voice of reason when human beings roamed the earth in search of food and shelter. It was every man (woman) for themselves and definitely, an animal eats animal world out there. Wait a minute! It sounds like nothing has changed in a billion years!!! Our little voice is a vital part of our survival in this world and unfortunately, it doesn’t know when to shut up and keep its opinions to itself. Kidding aside that little voice has saved your life at some point and for that, you can be grateful. The downside of having our little voice in our heads is when it goes into a negative mode and constantly bombards you with thoughts that are hurtful and damaging under the disguise of trying to keep you safe. Unfortunately, it doesn’t always pick the right things to keep you safe from and this is where you need to take charge.

Most people think that life happens to them, what they don’t realize is that we are capable of creating our lives. Not only capable but responsible! What is so magical at this point is when we take responsibility for the creation of our lives we also gain the power to create life any way that we want.

What do you want?

Do you have any idea of what you truly want in your life? Most of us say “yes” but stop and think about the question and most of you will be completely blank. I know because I have gone through this exercise myself and I go through it with my clients. I still haven’t met anyone who could clearly answer the question. Why not? Well, it all comes back to that pesky little voice and the trash it’s been sharing with us over the years. Nasty!

The bottom line is, manage the little voice, have it work for you rather than against you and you can have whatever your little heart desires.

Here is what I hear my little voice saying now, “Yes, you can have it all!”

My name is Lisa Johnston and I am a Life-Living Strategist with Personal Touch Best Solutions. A venture I created to assist women in creating their own unique strategies for living their best lives and to provide support when they don’t feel like they can reach their goals. You will find more juicy tips on my website at www.ptbestsolutions.com