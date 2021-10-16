Time to Rebalance? 6 Ways to Rediscover and Take Action On What’s Important to You

It might be your garden or your children.

Perhaps spending time with good friends.

Maybe it’s an early morning walk or meditation.

Or a date night with your significant other.

What fills your soul with joy?

More importantly, are you making the time for it?

We all have commitments that require a great deal of time and energy. As high-achieving women, we tend to work hard on what we believe will bring us profit and success. Yet this drive is also a powerful force that can take us away from other, more meaningful experiences, potentially creating an imbalance in life.

Balance is an important element to consider as you move through your day. It calibrates your energy and enhances aspects of life, such as: health, work performance, relationships, and personal growth. Even when you have a pressing goal that keeps you working round the clock, it’s still essential to make time for balance. So, look at what you may have relinquished in the past because you just didn’t have the time.

We can all benefit by embracing activities that hold more meaning for us. There’s much more to life than accomplishing the most immediate goals on your plate. For example, experiencing a greater sense of satisfaction and fulfillment. When you make the time to focus on and prioritize what you may previously have set aside, you discover renewed joy and a balance that allows you to thrive.

How will you know what a balanced life looks like? Consider the following elements…

A Balanced Life Includes:

Fitness/Health

Staying active is important, not only for your physical health, but for your mental health as well. Health and fitness help with brain activity, making you feel more alert, focused and present. It also helps regulate hormones that manage mood swings and help you sleep, two important factors that promote wellbeing in all areas of life.

Faith/Spirituality

Having faith or a spiritual practice can give you a sense of purpose. Identifying your beliefs can positively shape your values and priorities, which can lead to more focused and conscious actions.

Family

Sharing quality time and communicating with loved ones promotes deeper feelings of trust. This can help you make more powerful choices and grow into the person you’re meant to become.

Finances

If you’ve ever experienced the burden of financial stress, you know it can suffocate your well-being. Getting your finances in order will release that stressor and allow you to focus on more positive things.

Friends

Much like family, friends will help you grow. A good mix of friends and family is an awesome support system that will help you achieve and maintain balance.

Fulfillment

Consider your most meaningful accomplishments when yearning for a balanced life. To achieve your heart’s desire is an amazing feeling! Celebrating these moments provides the inspiration that carries you forward on your life’s path. This serves as positive reinforcement of how far you’ve come on your journey!

Fun

Embrace playfulness! Fun can balance stress and worry. Bring out the child within – have fun, laugh, and experience greater joy!

Personal Growth

As you grow you learn, and as you learn you grow. Without personal growth, you can not conceive the wisdom that brings balance to your mind and soul.

Take a moment to reflect on these 8 elements.

Are you sacrificing one for another? If so, consider how that impacts you.

You can regain harmony and improve your overall wellbeing as you achieve a life of balance.

6 Ways To Rediscover and Take Action on What’s Important

Commit to a daily intention

Think about which areas you desire to put more attention towards. Shift your focus to what’s more meaningful. Speaking this new intention into existence daily will help you commit to what’s truly important.

2. Focus on progress, not perfection

Perfection is an illusion. Through my spiritual journey, I have learned that we are perfectly imperfect beings. And that is perfect! When we can accept that – and stop striving for perfection – we will have the time and energy to devote toward more meaningful experiences.

3. Notice how you spend your free time

No judgment. Simply ask yourself if your activities are taking you in the direction of your life’s vision. Once you evaluate the use of your free time, you may choose to change your habits to those that promote a more balanced lifestyle.

4. Say “No”

It can be a virtue to be helpful, but not when it’s at your own expense. You need not please or appease others. It is healthier to respectfully say “No” than to feel resentment (toward yourself and others) and exhaustion.

5. Schedule alone time

Enjoying “me-time” reconnects you with your feelings and enables you to organize your priorities. This gives you greater internal power and the freedom to address the 8 personal elements mentioned above.

6. Declutter

Out with the old and in with the new! Apply this concept to all areas of your life. If the amount of time and effort is greater than the return, release it to make space for what adds more value to your life .

Rebalance your life by rediscovering and taking action on what’s most important to you. Uplevel your wellbeing by devoting time and energy on what will feed your spirit. Reconnect with what you love – your family, your garden, your Saturday bike rides, or your evening meditation. When you realign with your passions you’ll find a greater balance within, satisfying the essential aspects of your Self.

Click here and claim your FREE Checklist: How to Achieve Balance in Your Life. Use this checklist to assist you in identifying the areas of your life to recalibrate.

Over time, this will help you:

Organize priorities

Embrace forgotten interests

Generate new ideas

Gain new perspectives

Initiate new connections

Rebuild relationships

When you rebalance your life by reconnecting with your passion, you experience greater fulfillment, freedom, and joy!