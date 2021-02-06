Time to Make Money Move: 5 Financial Tips For Retirement That Are More Than Just Saving

Knowing where to start when it comes to planning for your retirement can be difficult. Here are some financial tips for retirement that you can’t ignore.

You’re never too young to start thinking about retirement, especially when you see the state the majority of American retirement accounts are in.

Did you know that most Americans that are close to retirement age only have around 12% of what they need to live off of saved up? If you want to retire at a decent age, you need to think about how to plan for retirement now.

You know you need to save money, but there are other financial tips for retirement you can benefit from. If you’re concerned about retirement, remember to follow these tips to prepare for a bright post-work future.

1. Focus on Reducing Debt

It’s easy to acquire debt, paying it off for good is the tricky part. Regardless of if you’re saving for retirement or want to get better with money, you need to pay off your debt as quickly as possible.

Some things are going to take a while to successfully pay off. It will still take years to pay off your mortgage or student loans, but if you put more money towards monthly payments, you’ll have them paid off soon.

For the time being, focus on small amounts of debt you can get rid of. Make it your goal to pay off one credit card this year, or to pay off 1/2 or 1/3 of your car loan.

2. Live Within Your Means

If you have a spending and saving problem now, don’t assume that it will automatically get better as you get older and more “responsible”.

Breaking bad habits will only get more difficult as you age. Set yourself up for some good habits and focus on how you can live within your means now.

Make a budget, and be sure to stick to it. Only allow yourself a little bit of money for “fun” things, and make sure that you always have enough money for your essentials.

3. Focus on Your Health

When people make plans for retirement, they often forget about one important and unavoidable expense: medical bills.

Medical bankruptcy is a very real threat a lot of people face regardless of age. Even if you’re able to find quick loans to cover a procedure, you still have to figure out how you’ll pay back your debt.

Some medical problems are unavoidable as you age, but others can be stopped if you take care of yourself today.

Talk to your doctor about the best ways for you to live a healthy life. Examine your family medical history to see if there are any problems to look out for. And always keep a healthy diet and regular exercise.

4. Find Different Revenue Streams

You’re working hard at your full-time job, but you’re still worried about saving enough for retirement. Instead of adding more hours to your busy schedule, think about a side hustle that can bring in extra money.

Driving for Lyft or Uber, consulting work, or even just looking for ways to make money online can be very helpful for people concerned about retirement.

The extra money you earn could go right into your savings account, or it could supplement your current income so you can add more to your 401k.

5. Expect the Unexpected

Life has a funny way of changing some of our best-laid plans, and that’s especially true for people planning for retirement.

You always thought about traveling the country in an RV, but now that you have grandkids you couldn’t imagine being away for long. You budgeted carefully for travel, but now airfare and hotel fees are a lot more expensive.

Always provide a cushion for yourself in your retirement plans. Save up more than you think you need, chances are you’ll probably need it.

Financial Tips for Retirement and Beyond

Whether you want to learn how to retire early or how to enjoy your golden years, financial tips for retirement are something everyone should research. If you follow the simple steps in this post, you’ll be well on your way to a great retirement.

Are you hungry for more financial tips? We have a lot of helpful content on our site. Be sure to browse so you can learn about topics that matter the most to you.