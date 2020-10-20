Time – The precious gift

We have seen many days & nights… We have 24 hours in a single day. Are we utilizing our time properly or simply wasting our time in social media. 80 % of the people around the world not using their time properly, not utilizing it effectively. We can do many things , create, achieve many if we manage our time in the right way.

We can use the early mornings for the most effective or big task, because there will be no distractions in the early morning. We can schedule other works after completing the big tasks. Have an account of every minute. Revise every day to find the working hours, spending leisurely, wasting time.. Spend your time like your hard earned money. Your future is created by what you do today, not by tomorrow.