Time Management and it’s Long Lasting Effects on your Body

Life can be pretty hectic and we can often catch ourselves scrambling to finish everything we seek out to do within a given day. These overwhelming thoughts lead to stress, but at the end of the day, it is simply a mindset. Balancing many different jobs, activities, and hobbies can easily be a burden if time management is not utilized to its fullest. The best way to go about managing time is to limit distractions. Personally, my biggest distraction is my phone, so I tend to put it elsewhere when working. This allows me to tunnel focus on whatever it is that I have to get done. Setting different time frames to delegate your obligations are also very important because it helps prioritize what has to be done. Getting the biggest thing checked off the to-do-list first can be highly beneficial when it comes to reducing stress. Just the simple satisfaction of crossing something off a list will help your mind relax in the long run.

The question I get asked the most is “how do you get so much done a day?”. My answer is always time management. I juggle being a college student, upholding an internship, being a freelance graphic designer, being a sponsored skateboarder, and being a music artist. There is always a lot on my plate, but delegating my time really helps me stay on top of all my deadlines. Being busy, doesn’t have to be stressful. It is all a mindset and how the individual wants to perceive a situation. If anybody needs any one-on-one advice, feel free to reach out! Professionally, I’m known as Jgriff, and you can contact me on social media @jgriff830.