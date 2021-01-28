How would you like to get more accomplished and feel more successful on a regular basis? “Time management” is your answer.

Are you aware that most people have very poor or no time management skills?

If you are one of these people, don’t feel bad; most people have never been taught these skills. As a matter of fact, research tells us that almost 80% of Americans have poor time management skills.

I am going to share with you my “Brilliant on the Basics” strategies for improving your time management skills.

ACTION STEPS

To begin with, you will need the following tools: A pencil or pen and a stick ‘em note pad.

Step One : Before you go to bed at night, make a list of one to three things that are your priorities for the next day. Remember, the maximum amount you may list is three things.

: Before you go to bed at night, make a list of one to three things that are your for the next day. Remember, the maximum amount you may list is three things. Step Two: Review your list and place them in order (top priority first). Special Note: Most people get caught in the trap of doing the things that are urgent, rather than doing the things that are important. Stay focused on your priorities.

Review your list and place them in order (top priority first). Special Note: Most people get caught in the trap of doing the things that are urgent, rather than doing the things that are important. Stay focused on your priorities. Step Three: Read your list prior to going to sleep. Try to visualize the way you would like your day to go tomorrow. By doing this, your subconscious mind will actually work on these tasks while you are sleeping. It will think of ways to overcome any obstacles you may encounter the next day.

Read your list prior to going to sleep. Try to visualize the way you would like your day to go tomorrow. By doing this, your subconscious mind will actually work on these tasks while you are sleeping. It will think of ways to overcome any obstacles you may encounter the next day. Step Four: When you wake up in the morning you will have the option to replace anything on your list, in case you overlooked something that is a more important priority.

When you wake up in the morning you will have the option to replace anything on your list, in case you overlooked something that is a more important priority. Finally, you will have hit the ground running. You are way ahead of most people. Focus on your top priority and get it done. Do not allow anything to distract you from your mission.

Scratch it off your list when completed, and move on to the next priority, and so on.

Do not add to your list until you have completed all of your priorities.

Remember… Every day is a gift, and the quality of your life is your gift to yourself.