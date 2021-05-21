Time for children, Never wasted time..

To win a child’s heart is to spend time with them. They didn’t expect anything from you but they expect you to be with them. We can’t spend all day with them but a little time with them give them happiness, satisfaction and more they’ll remember all those beautiful moments.

Few quotes that emphasis the importance of spending time for the children, read implement in your daily life. Improve your relationship with your children.

The best thing you can spend on your kids is time

Spending time with children is one thing you will never regret

In the end kids won’t remember the fancy toys or game you bought for them, they will remember the time you spent with them – Kevin Heath

Nothing will give you more happiness than spending time with children – Mithul Gohel

To a child love is spelled as TIME – Zig Zaglar