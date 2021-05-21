Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Time for children, Never wasted time..

The soul is healed by being with children - Dostoyevsky

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

To win a child’s heart is to spend time with them. They didn’t expect anything from you but they expect you to be with them. We can’t spend all day with them but a little time with them give them happiness, satisfaction and more they’ll remember all those beautiful moments.

Few quotes that emphasis the importance of spending time for the children, read implement in your daily life. Improve your relationship with your children.

The best thing you can spend on your kids is time

Spending time with children is one thing you will never regret

In the end kids won’t remember the fancy toys or game you bought for them, they will remember the time you spent with them

– Kevin Heath

Nothing will give you more happiness than spending time with children

– Mithul Gohel

To a child love is spelled as TIME

– Zig Zaglar

The greatest legacy we can leave our children is Happy Memories

– Og Mandino

    Ganga Jp, Motivational Writer , Blogger at Thrive Global

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    “It’s important that our kids know we will always be there for them” with Kurt Workman and Dr. Ely Weinschneider

    by Dr. Ely Weinschneider, Psy.D.
    //

    “Ultimately, good parenting is about raising happy, healthy individuals”, with Kim Perell and Dr. Ely Weinschneider﻿

    by Dr. Ely Weinschneider, Psy.D.
    Community//

    Mat Rezaei: “Quality time is the ultimate win-win”

    by Ben Ari
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.