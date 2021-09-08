Tim Young: “Do you. Always”

Do you. Always. You may book less work in the beginning, but if you have the personality of a jellyfish, your career will be lost at sea. Por ejemplo, auditioning for theater. If you play the role exactly as you think they want it, you are doing what 99% of the other actors are going to do. Be the 1%. Be the weirdo.

As a part of our series about rising music stars, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Tim Young.

Tim Young is a Grammy-winning vocalist, Broadway/TV/film actor, singer-songwriter and music producer from New York City. His credits include Broadway’s Next to Normal and Dear Evan Hansen, the films The Greatest Showman, Dear Evan Hansen, In the Heights, Vivo, Tick Tick Boom, television’s Fosse/Verdon, as well as the co-Composer and Music Director of the original film Stuck starring Ashanti and Giancarlo Esposito, and forth-coming original music on www.SoundsLikeTimYoung.com.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

I grew up in a tiny town in Long Island, with my small family in a big church. I was a devout Christian and worship minister, very insecure, obsessed with music, and a total goofball. My entire world was only church and Christian school until I went to college in Queens, and experienced life as an outsider for the first time. The rest of my life would be spent looking for a way back in. I had to leave Christianity behind to find myself, and whenever I got lost, I followed the music.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

I was in business school, successful and miserable. I joined the campus theater club to be around music again and did my first musical. Musical theater became my next obsession. I got myself into a Broadway show two years later and dropped out of business school in my senior year.

There was no doubt in my heart that I would always do music but growing up I learned “you can’t have exactly what you want.” I carried this fear of specificity into adulthood, so I’ve played musical chairs with careers in music. Christian music, jingles, Broadway, film scoring, songwriting, music direction, rock bands: I follow what makes me passionate about creating, each step leading to the next one, each feeling closer to the center.

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

That would be the time Sir Paul McCartney joined me on stage. I was singing for a fancy-pants wedding band on weekends, and one particular Saturday I was doing a wedding at the Plaza Hotel for Sir Paul’s niece. Every time I would sing, he would stop eating, turn his chair to face me and listen, giving me thumbs up. I was losing it in the best way. When we got into our dance set, Sir Paul came up to the stage and waved me over to him. He asked, “Do you and your band know ‘Saw Her Standing There?’ “ In a blackout, I replied “Yeah Paulie.” That’s when I realized we were holding each other’s arms and singing the song to each other. I snapped back into this dimension and said, “Give me a minute Paulie”. I ran to my band shouting “SAW HER STANDING THERE IN E FLAT NOW!” Sir Paul takes to the stage and trips on the top step. The whole ballroom goes silent. He jumps up and with his arms outstretched goes “BLAHHH 1–2–3!” We launch into the song and the room explodes. I still get goosebumps when I think about the energy that washed over the stage. I had the shakes for days.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Oh man, this one hurts. I was in my first Broadway show, Next to Normal, and was invited to perform at the Central Park Boat House as part of a fundraiser for an arts foundation. I was GREEN and really wanted to impress. They asked me to do two songs, singing and playing the piano. I prepared “Uptown Girl” by Billy Joel and an original song, bought a top hat (screaming internally right now), and was feeling all of my oats. I get to soundcheck and there’s Ann Hampton Callaway: jazz vocalist, legend, and writer and singer of the theme song to “The Nanny.” I am dead with adoration. She sounds amazing, is so cool and powerful on stage, and I’m like WHOA, I can’t believe I get to open for HER. That’s when the organizer comes up to me to let me know she needs to leave early that night and I’d be performing AFTER her.

Ok…so it’s showtime, and Ann is FIRE; burns the room down, they love her. She did this thing where she had the audience choose her second song. So slick. I’m like, ‘I’m going do that too.” She wraps, and then they announce me. I take the stage in my burgundy two-piece suit and top hat (I’m dying) and hit the keys ready to wow them. I’m playing this piano SO hard to try and impress. I play so hard, in fact, that I break the sustain pedal, so every note I play just keeps ringing, and it becomes an inaudible mess of every key on the piano just hanging in the air, mocking me and my top hat (dead). I’m sweating through my thick-as-hell velvet suit seeing that not only did I lose the audience, but they look empathetically uneasy. I get to the end, and it’s the dreaded pity-applause: clap, clap clap, clap. My voice is shaking and I’m stuttering, but I’ll get them back with the choose-my-next-song bit. Except I had them choose between two originals of mine, songs they do not know, and they literally say out loud, “We don’t know, Tim. You pick.” I don’t remember the second number. My spirit had left my body and went to a place where my top hat and I were frolicking in a meadow where music never happened.

The lesson: 1) Stick to the plan. Know what you are going to do and do that. 2) Relax. The more energy you feel, the more you need to compensate and lean back. 3) Under no circumstances should you wear a top hat when singing…just never. Never wear a top hat.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

Right now I’m gearing up for a series of releases, my first self-written/produced singles leading up to an album later this year. It’s taken a lot for me to step out into my own sound and get vulnerable, and now is the time. I’ve also taken the position as the Live Music Director of the new nightclub, The Q NYC in Hell’s Kitchen. I’m overseeing all live performances, producing, directing, arranging, and conducting, as well as doing my own solo show on Monday nights where I sing and play piano, taking live requests from the audience. Guess I’m still trying to cover the pain of the Boat House performance lol.

We are very interested in diversity in the entertainment industry. Can you share three reasons with our readers about why you think it’s important to have diversity represented in film and television? How can that potentially affect our culture?

As a gay kid deeply in the closet growing up in a Christian home, I had no exposure to any gay culture. In fact, it was kept away from me and deemed evil. If there had been even a pin-spot of light, some representation that gay wasn’t evil, that gay was valid, that gay was real and not something I had to rid myself of, I would have learned how to love myself a lot sooner in my life; how to love myself and how to give love to others. Identity, validation and love: those are my reasons. This holds true for sexual identity, gender, race, appearance, every segment of society that we categorize and separate. Diversity in representation is about canceling out that divide.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

1) No top hats. See above.

2) When you book a job. Yay! Time to start lining up the next one. That’s the difference between a gig and a career. Someone did tell me that when I booked my first pro contract. I wish I would have listened.

3) Do you. Always. You may book less work in the beginning, but if you have the personality of a jellyfish, your career will be lost at sea. Por ejemplo, auditioning for theater. If you play the role exactly as you think they want it, you are doing what 99% of the other actors are going to do. Be the 1%. Be the weirdo.

4) Sleep is the most important gift you can give yourself in terms of self-care. Be generous with sleep.

5) Don’t let what people say touch your bones. Some criticism is meant to help, some meant to hurt, all will change you. Be careful how deep you let it go.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

Don’t be afraid to change. Your interests and point of view will change, so will your wants and dreams. Let it happen. You may end up in a place you never knew was perfect for you. Also, don’t forget to sleep.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

Enormous influence?! If you say so, literally. This is a big question, so I will give a little answer. Compassion. If we could be more aware of the give and take, of how people become the way they are, and the tremendous power we all hold to change that flow of energy, for better or for worse, I think we’d all carry ourselves very differently. Until we truly connect to each other, “I watch the ripples change their size but never leave the stream of warm impermanence.” — David Bowie

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

There are many. I’d like to thank Thomas Martin. He’ll hate me for shouting him out like this, but he has had an enormous influence on me for many years. He made me believe that I could be more, that I am more, that I am limited only by my own imagination, and to let my imagination roam free. This influence is far beyond just music, but by the nature of how he lives his life, he infected me with this sense that our life is truly what we shape it to be. I have to remind myself of this every day. I am but water, but I can shape the jar.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Little and often makes much.” That’s the one ringing in my ears right now. I have a tendency to get overwhelmed by the things I want to achieve. I stand back and look at the entire mountain and think “there’s no way I can just start climbing it; I need more training, more gear.” I stop myself from starting so often, but little and often make much. A few steps every day, and one day you’ll reach the top. I remind myself that I don’t need to climb the entire mountain in one day.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them.

Imogen Heap. She was one of the first artists I felt a deep connection towards. Her music, her sound, her method: I feel like I understand myself more when I listen to her work. I’d love to make pancakes and loop weird sounds we make with stuff in the kitchen. My standing mixer is particularly harmonious. Would make a great panned pad.

How can our readers follow you online?

Real-time, my Instagram @SoundsLikeTimYoung. I do too much lol. I’m an avid roller skater, gamer, gym-rat, on top of all the music and weekly live streams. It’s a pretty fair snapshot of what my week is like. For my body of work and more in-depth info on me and my work, check out my website at www.SoundsLikeTimYoung.com. Beyond that, I gig four days a week all over New York City, so come hang out with me if you have the chance. I love to connect.

This was very meaningful, thank you so much! We wish you continued success!