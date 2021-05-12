Tim Qualls: “To be famous is not the goal”

“To be famous is not the goal” the goal is to make great ART.

As a part of our series about rising music stars, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Tim Qualls.

Houston based songwriter Tim Qualls, delivers Rootsy soul music that is grounded in family, heartache, and a positive outlook on life very few write about. Influenced by legends like Ray Charles, Jamie Cullum, and John Mayer, musicians compare him to a “soul artist that croons on the piano”. Once awarded Houston Press’ “Best New Act” award, Tim continues to deliver new music every year, most recently with his uplifting gospel inspired EP ” Beautiful Kind Of World” which features his son on the cover and features some of Houston’s best musicians.https://content.thriveglobal.com/media/5a2f5b4e7f9d229adab5ca6392c24ee8

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series Tim!

Thanks so much for letting me be a part of this!

Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

Sure! I did the majority of my growing up in a city called Midland, Tx. My dad was a retired insurance salesman, who when he retired started to 501C3 charity helping veterans get their benefits. My mom, an avid church goer, has worked for a Catholic church for the better part of two decades.

I found my way into music early in life, and was always looking for ways to perform. I was pretty heavy into choir and even some stage stuff. Somewhere in highschool, I started going to a church who had this really fun youth band, that I had a chance to be a part of. That is probably what got me into playing piano and taking the mic in my own hand. Eventually I went on to study music in college and began playing open mics, battle of the bands, and eventually making my way into the city to play gigs and bigger open mics/showcases.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

I don’t know if there was any experience that brought me to here, rather the opposite. Music was really one of the only things I was ever really any good at. It wasn’t till after college that I found business and leadership and management and all the things that come along with that stuff. So I went from being a super artsy guy, to a super business minded guy, and now, I’ve found a way to take those two moments of learning and combine them.

I also think sometimes, artists say that they do music for “others”, but for me, it was really just my way of connecting with the world and those around me. And now, I’ve found that the truer I am to connecting to my world, as a “by product” it has to chance from time to time to help others connect to their worlds.

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

I don’t know if it’s “interesting” enough, but my last album was really a game changer for me, as far as storytelling and connecting to others. It basically chronicled the year where my wife and I had our first son and also my dad passed away in the same year. I also happened to be making the album through the thick of it all, which really influenced where we went with it, the content, and the finished product obviously as well. It was kind of a really great chance for me to tell my story as I said at the time “learning how to be a dad while learning to live without a dad”. ON my youtube page, there is a short doc about the entire process.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

One time early on in my music playing career we played this event called “relay for life” which is pretty common on college campuses. Well, I started this song I wrote in the wrong key, and by the time it was time for the band to come in they all came in in the CORRECT key. It was REALLY embarrassing, and the band was pretty mad at me! By the way, this was in front of around 2500 students! Years later it is a really funny moment and story to tell.

What I learned is PRACTICE PRACTICE PRACTICE, then PRACTICE some more. And also, don’t take yourself too seriously.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

Well right now I am working on a bunch of singles to take my music through 2021, and then in 2022 we will begin a full length album. My first single, “heartbeat” which sonically might be my best work, releases in May, and really tells the story of rekindling love during lockdown. Eventually when the world gets back to normal, I will get the band back together and start to play the music in venues.

We are very interested in diversity in the entertainment industry. Can you share three reasons with our readers about why you think it’s important to have diversity represented in film and television? How can that potentially affect our culture?

I LOVE THIS QUESTION. I don’t look it, but I am half white, half Asian. The majority of my living family actually doesn’t even live in the U.S. In order for every young child to be inspired to be creative, they need to see more than a select few cultures represented. As time goes on, countries, regions, and cultures blend more and more, so it was super important to me growing up, and even more so now to me, to see different types of people playing a part in creativity. The exposure to new thoughts, ideas, concepts, and cultures pushes blended narratives forward.

What is really great about the internet today and social media is the immediate and direct exposure to basically an infinite amount of cultures. Which is something my age group and older really didn’t have as much of. What that really does now is take art in a direction that is now unexpected and in my opinion, better.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

1. “To be famous is not the goal” the goal is to make great ART.

It isn’t really a story, but that is something I have learned. Too many people want to be famous for the sake of being famous. Fame should be some sort of haphazard to what you do. It should happen because you have invested so much into your craft. For me personally, when I let that idea go, my art became better because of it.

2. Pay yourself first.

Artists are typically living paycheck to paycheck. To choose art, as your profession, is tough, and early on you need to expect not to make tons of money. So you need to live frugally in order to pay for things that will help expose your art to new people.

It wasn’t until my sons were born that I really learned about money and how learning about money can help your family, and yourself live a life you really want to.

3. ” You are a business”

Not enough artists have learned that music is not just making art, but that that is only a portion of it. You have to be a shrewd business person. it usually the last thing an artist wants to do, but it is necessary in order for your music to succeed business wise.

4. ” Write about yourself and your life”

At least for me, when I first started to write songs, they were about fake girls or fake experiences. Now it is all about what I am going through.

I learned that through going through sessions with better writers, putting out music and getting back feedback that the songs I was writing at any given time were ringing hollow with the listener.

5. “Don’t forget to live”

Early on when I started to write songs, I wouldn’t go have fun. I would go up to the practice rooms as school and just write. Thing is though, because I wasn’t out there living life to the fullest, I had nothing of substance to write about. So, when I started to live a bit more, my music started to mimic that a bit more.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

It’s ok to not always be in the grind. I think the artist Adele is the perfect example. She always disappears for a while, then, just like the start of a season, she dives in to record, release music, tour and market that music. It is so easy to feel the pressure of social media to constantly release music and content for the sake of that’s what people’s expectations have gone to and their attention spans have shrank to. It doesn’t have to be that way. Your life as well as your art can be seasonal, where you work really hard, like a harvest time, if you will, then go back and live some really good life. MAYBE, just maybe i’ll give you something to write about next time you release some good music.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Choose the positive. Tons of negative takes on just about any singular subject, literally every single day. You can turn on any station or device, open up any app, and find the negative side. YOU DON”T HAVE TO PARTICIPATE. You can unfollow, turn the device off, turn the news off. YOU are in charge of what feeds you daily, and you can make that positive or negative.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Well, right now musically, I would have to be my really great friend Ty Robins. Who is a producer, mixer, and all around good dude. He came along at the right time in my music development, and has really been a great partner in pushing my songwriting as well as the production of those songs to another level. If you are looking for someone to take time and really work at the heart of your art, he is the guy to do it.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

W.E.I.T.- Whatever it takes.

My dad used to say it. It was a good mantra to have through thick and thin. My dad always knew how to “find a way”. He worked hard, and hustled his tail off in every situation I saw him in.

I am a better person for his mentoring and example in my life. It has translated to so many aspects of my life: parenting, music, marriage.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

Ryan Tedder of One Republic. I like his overall outlook at the way he goes about music as a whole. If I could spend a week by his side watching him work (maybe even working on my music) that would be pretty amazing. Guys is one of the best in music for songwriting, production, and business. Also has a really great family balance I have seen as well. SO, by all means, send this directly to him!

How can our readers follow you online?

My favorite app to share on is my instagram at @timquallsmusic . But facebook and twitter are the same handle.