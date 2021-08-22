Tim Palmquist of Milestone Systems: “If we approach people with authentic empathy and understanding, we can mitigate a lot of stress and anxiety”

Open communication, compassion, flexibility, and empathy have helped me support others who experienced uncertainty and anxiety. This has been true in my personal as well as my work families. Helping others focus on the long-term trajectory versus getting caught up in the short-term news cycle is also helpful. As is reaching out to people — prioritizing people above everything else — and being flexible enough to make changes so others feel less lonely. If we approach people with authentic empathy and understanding, we can mitigate a lot of stress and anxiety.

As part of my series about the “How Business Leaders Plan To Rebuild In The Post COVID Economy”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Tim Palmquist, VP of Americas, Milestone Systems.

Tim Palmquist has 28 years of experience in the technology industry. This spawned perspectives that range across IT and include IP video from the early adopter days through today. He joined Milestone in 2007 and has supported and navigated the growth of Milestone through several sales, operations and leadership roles in the Americas region. He was promoted to Vice President, Americas, in 2012. Tim is passionate about driving the opportunities of the open platform business model, believing that customers are best served by the innovations of a partner community working in cooperation together.

Thank you so much for your time! I know that you are a very busy person. Our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

I grew up on a farm in Kansas where, among other things, I learned how to work (like, really work with my hands) and I learned how to successfully build things. It is this passion for building things that continues to fuel me to this day. I have helped build businesses, teams, and culture. I find that building structures with wood or steel or moving dirt with a tractor — and working together with a group of people to achieve this — is a tremendous creative outlet. I later used these early life experiences as the foundation to build a flourishing business and understand how to work well with people. The lessons that I learned early on from working on a farm provided me with a firm foundation to build my future life and career upon.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lessons or ‘takeaways’ you learned from that?

Fortunately, I am now old enough to understand that I have done my share of silly and sometimes funny things when I was younger. I am in the video security business now, but this was not always the case. Before joining Milestone Systems, I worked for a large IT systems integrator. Among other things, I was tasked with building out a new IP video surveillance practice. Those were the early days just as analog cameras were moving to IP. We taught ourselves a lot about cameras and recording software, and we outsourced outdoor physical installation of the cameras and enclosures to electricians. The problem was that in my “infinite wisdom” I told the contractors what to do. I had them run 110v power to every location and then step it down with a transformer. We now know this is a huge waste of money and not a good way to perform installations! It wasn’t until many, many installations later that I stumbled across a low voltage power supply from a company called Altronix. That’s when I suddenly realized how ridiculous and expensive our installations had been.

Mistakes like this have taught me to ask a lot more questions in life, even when I think I already know most of the answers. I never stop learning and I enjoy taking on new hobbies or interests all the time to immerse myself into what I don’t know. I have also found that YouTube is a great learning tool — I could have used it many years ago to save me from myself!

Is there a particular book that you read, or podcast you listened to, that really helped you in your career? Can you explain?

Harvey Mackay’s Beware the Naked Man Who Offers You His Shirt. It is an older book of short stories — mostly insights and how to’s — that makes for good reading despite having lost some of its relevance over time. The title in and of itself is timeless. Almost everyone has a product to sell, an opinion to offer, a critique or a praise of you or your work. But all those things must be understood through the filter of the other person’s perspective. This idea has helped me make sense of where people are coming from in their comments and in their offers throughout the years. The title of this book has remained valuable to me for the long-term.

Extensive research suggests that “purpose driven business” are more successful in many areas. When you started your company what was your vision, your purpose?

While it is true that most people believe that a purpose-driven company will deliver the highest quality products and services, I believe that a company’s purpose should be something that our people can also personalize. They are the ones who articulate our purpose to others. At Milestone Systems, we started out by enabling our customers to optimize their business processes by delivering an open and independent IP video surveillance platform. We were the only open platform company in a sea of proprietary solutions. This was our how, not our why. We later developed our purpose statement: To Make the World See. This continues to drive our business forward, today.

Do you have a “number one principle” that guides you through the ups and downs of running a business?

“There will always be another sale.” It is true with furniture, cars, clothes, and so many other things. There will always be a negative catalyst that will cause you to react in your life and in your business. Fortunately, these are most often short-term aggravations. It is almost always better to understand that you are navigating for the long-term and you can therefore resist to react to the short-term events that might otherwise derail your long-term vision and ambitions.

Thank you for all that. The Covid-19 pandemic has affected nearly every aspect of our lives today. For the benefit of empowering our readers, can you share with our readers a few of the personal and family related challenges you faced during this crisis? Can you share what you’ve done to address those challenges?

The biggest personal challenge has been my family’s separation. We live in Oregon, but our grown children and grandchildren are spread across California, Kansas, Texas, and Oregon. My dad lives in Kansas and both my mother and my wife’s mother passed away earlier this year. Both memorial services have been delayed due to COVID-19 and most of our family interaction, up until a few months ago, has been via phone and video. Milestone’s Portland office closed on March 15, 2020 and has only recently begun to reopen as of July 2021. The distance and the restrictions associated with the pandemic have deeply impacted my personal and family life.

Despite these challenges, we maintained a strong sense of family and community. My wife learned to live with me no longer traveling and working from home. I was able to keep up both my personal and my work life despite what we came to accept as our quickly evolving “new normal.” The bottom line is that our strong family connections have supported us through this pandemic, despite the distance and physical separation.

Can you share a few of the biggest work-related challenges you are facing during this pandemic? Can you share what you’ve done to address those challenges?

At Milestone Systems, I lead a team of people in the Americas region. As the pandemic broke out globally, the biggest challenge we faced was the uncertainty that came with closing our offices in Portland and Mexico City. Aside from the health fears associated with the pandemic itself, many of our people were also worried about the continuity of their jobs, their compensation, and the daily disruptions of managing their work from home. Many people struggled with the work/life balancing act that comes with being in lockdown. In the early months of the pandemic, I was regularly writing internal posts and reassuring all my Americas employees that things were going to be okay. I held several all-hands video meetings to help address everyone’s uncertainty, and eventually bring a sense of calm to an otherwise dynamic and uncertain future.

Fortunately, we were prepared for just such an event — although initially we didn’t fully realize it. For years, we have armed all our personnel with notebook PCs instead of desktop computers and a flexible working environment. Our thinking was that this gives our personnel freedom to work from wherever, in the event of a disaster recovery situation. As it turns out, closing an office due to a pandemic is much like a disaster recovery situation. Our personnel moved out of the office and went to work from home, and our business was unaffected by the move. Keep in mind we have post-sales support call centers in both offices and all of that moved to people’s homes seamlessly without any negative impact what-so-ever. We also made sure to apply for the Paycheck Protection Program loan the government was offering at the time, in case we needed it, to protect people’s salaries and jobs. Luckily, our business pace remained steady throughout the pandemic and we have since paid the entire loan back.

We were also prepared for this disruption in another even more important way. Our culture of putting our people first turned out to be critical in how everyone was able to adapt and support each other during the pandemic. At Milestone, we live out our values (reliability, openness, innovation, flexibility, and independence) on a day-to-day basis. And we steer our internal business with what we call a behavior compass where each employee is in the middle and the four points of the compass are empowerment, people growth, empathy, and passion. We don’t just work together but we are a family that is knitted together because we have constructed a culture of valuing our personnel and recognizing that everything we do, every achievement we make, is thanks to our people. People underpin all elements of our business strategy, so we have been very intentional about building a People First Culture. We are a family.

We also made sure our people were looked after with additional resources. These include an employee assistance program; telehealth that includes mental health options for easy access to counseling from an app; mental wellness resources through a third-party company, which includes meditation, yoga, and other stress relief exercises; monthly massages for office employees; fitness reimbursement that can be used for physical health and wellness, like running, Yoga, Tai Chi, and other fitness activities; and ten dedicated sick days per year.

These elements of our business (flexibility, preparedness, and additional resources) and our strong foundation of family (focusing on important values and behaviors) were key to our success in weathering the storm of the pandemic. Once the uncertainty wore off and we all realized we were going to get through this together the new normal became accepted and appreciated so much so that we are now implementing a long-term flexible work culture to support an office/home way of working. We also managed to grow our revenue in 2020 year over year. So all in all, despite COVID-19, we did pretty well.

Many people have become anxious from the dramatic jolts of the news cycle. The fears related to the coronavirus pandemic have understandably heightened a sense of uncertainty, fear, and loneliness. What are a few ideas that you have used to offer support to your family and loved ones who were feeling anxious? Can you explain?

Open communication, compassion, flexibility, and empathy have helped me support others who experienced uncertainty and anxiety. This has been true in my personal as well as my work families. Helping others focus on the long-term trajectory versus getting caught up in the short-term news cycle is also helpful. As is reaching out to people — prioritizing people above everything else — and being flexible enough to make changes so others feel less lonely. If we approach people with authentic empathy and understanding, we can mitigate a lot of stress and anxiety.

Obviously, we can’t know for certain what the Post-Covid economy will look like. But we can of course try our best to be prepared. We can reasonably assume that the Post-Covid economy will be a trying time for many people across the globe. Yet at the same time the Post-Covid growth can be a time of opportunity. Can you share a few of the opportunities that you anticipate in the Post-Covid economy?

I anticipate that the new level of flexible working we are beginning to see will have a big impact on not only the workplace of the future, but also many other collateral effects in our society. I anticipate we will see changing trends of where people live and how they work. People are moving out of cities into more suburban areas, and it is not just to the suburbs but to great distances away from their employers’ traditional brick and mortar offices. The concept of “work from anywhere” and the idea of flexible working hours are going to have a big impact on how businesses operate in the future. The consequences of these unfolding changes will negatively impact some parts of our economy while at the same time will create opportunity in other areas. I expect the long-term effects of flexible working situations will be dramatic and create many opportunities that would not otherwise have existed without the disruption of the pandemic.

How do you think the COVID pandemic might permanently change the way we behave, act or live?

Most people tend to value personal freedom and independence above everything else. The COVID-19 pandemic and its seemingly endless impact is challenging our individual freedoms. This is playing out in families, communities, and businesses around the world. I don’t know if the impact will be permanent, but it does seem like it will be with us for the foreseeable future. Right now, people seem more divided than ever before, and this is a very unfortunate consequence of this pandemic. We will always have plenty of things that divide us — we are not all the same and we all have our unique perspectives — but it is frustrating to add a virus to the list of divisions. On a positive note, “respect” might be the universal solution for this division and others that we see in our society. It is doubtful that we can all agree on all things, but we can respect each other’s position and coexist in the world together.

Considering the potential challenges and opportunities in the Post-Covid economy, what do you personally plan to do to rebuild and grow your business or organization in the Post-Covid Economy?

We are hiring! We are embarking on an ambitious journey to double our regional headcount by 2025. Despite the pandemic’s challenges, we see a rebound unfolding in the U.S. video security market followed by Canada. 2020 was a speed bump on the road to recovery in these markets. Clearly LATAM and other parts of the world will take more time to recover, but the U.S. has a proven track record of being a resilient market long-term. We will of course operate a bit differently post-COVID, but I believe the opportunities for growth in our business sector are very good.

Similarly, what would you encourage others to do?

Adapt. Be resilient. Reinvent. No doubt many businesses face numerous pandemic-related challenges as well as the consequences of responses by governments, businesses, and individuals. These influences will be with us for a long time. But change and disruption also breed opportunity, and every business leader should be looking for ways to adapt and find new ways to grow their business or redefine their business even as others are struggling to find their own way.

When I was growing up on my family’s farm in Kansas, tornados and windstorms were a part of our life. I remember during a particularly bad storm, I saw multiple trees and branches flying by my window! They barely missed my house and the devastation the storm left behind was unimaginable. And yet, once the storm had passed, we all went outside, picked up the debris, and began rebuilding, sometimes in an entirely new way — and life somehow evolved and became better over time.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Everything we do, we do with humans.” Every product, goal, target, win, success, loss, achievement, and every rise and fall — we do these things with human beings involved. The thing about human beings is that we make mistakes. Sometimes those mistakes are so big they cause damage and/or a business fails. We need to factor this into our personal and professional lives. Mistakes are natural and okay, we just need to learn from them over time, so we become better at what we do. Many people know this inherently and they turn their mistakes into important lessons that help them evolve. People are the foundation of everything that we do, and we need to prioritize our people over everything else in our business equation. If we get this right, then we are setting ourselves up for success over time. As you can see from my comments throughout, I am big believer in people just as much as I like to build things and run a successful business.

