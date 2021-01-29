Tim OBrien of The Healthy Place: “Staying active”

Staying active. While I believe exercise is powerful and beneficial, I don’t want to make the world feel like they need to run a marathon every day. Simply staying active has been proven time and again to be a powerful contributing factor towards physical wellness.

Often when we refer to wellness, we assume that we are talking about physical wellbeing. But one can be physically very healthy but still be unwell, emotionally or mentally. What are the steps we can take to cultivate optimal wellness in all areas of our life; to develop Mental, Physical, Emotional, & Spiritual Wellbeing?

As a part of our series about “How We Can Do To Cultivate Our Mental, Physical, Emotional, & Spiritual Wellbeing”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Tim OBrien.

Tim has extensive experience in the health and wellness industry. He began his career in 2003 at GNC franchises, then became District Manager in 2005. In 2008, he became the manager of Elite Nutrition. During those years, he built a solid foundation of knowledge and expertise. His passion and success gave him the vision to open his own business.

Tim believes in educating and empowering individuals to make lifelong, healthy choices and changes. His desire is to help each person reach their health potential. His energy is contagious, and he’s excited about helping YOU.

FAVORITES: Spending time with his beautiful family, church activities, traveling, and extreme sports.

INSIGHTFUL FACTS: Tim knows how to juggle and ride the unicycle.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

When I was four or five years old, my mom fought through thyroid cancer. After the chemo and radiation, much of her recovery was through nutraceuticals. She developed a passion for nutraceuticals and got a job at a health food store. I was raised learning about these and got a job myself at the same health food store when I was 18 years old. Found out pretty quickly that I really liked helping people find their healthy place whether that was through a multivitamin or fighting chronic pain through nutrients like curcumin.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

I believe I was created for a purpose and I have always wanted to do whatever would make a difference and help people. When I was 18, opportunities kept arising that pushed me toward the health and wellness industry. I love helping others and creating testimonies of healing and health!

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

I grew up in a bit of a dysfunctional home and I came out of my teens years with a lot of hurt. In my early twenties, I found a mentor who has been one of the most impactful people in my life. He spent hours with me over the years, connecting with me on how to live a life with integrity, generosity, patience, and kindness. He also showed me how those attributes can be applied to my marriage and business.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

For the first fourteen months of sales, I didn’t realize I was supposed to pay sales tax! Not only did I have to pay every last penny I owed, but I had to pay fees and fines for all fourteen months! Lesson learned was… pay better attention and get an accountant to help your business get started off on the right foot!

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

John Maxwell’s 360-degree leader. Before this book, my idea of leadership was like a CEO or the president! After this book, I realized that everyone can be a leader! Regardless of where you are in life, you can lead up, down, and across. Once I realized that I could lead where he was at, I was so excited! I just want to make an impact in my 80 years on earth, and this book made me see that I could. Furthermore, I could start right where I was at, with no title or specialized position.

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

“Just do the right thing and the rest will take care of itself” Terry Lamerond

Terry is my hero in the nutraceutical space. He has built two mammoth supplement companies and has helped my industry probably more than any other over the last fifty years. He has been a mentor to me and I will always remember one of the best pieces of advice he passed on to me.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

I am working hard on building our website. I want to market natural alternatives nationally, utilizing our Wellness Consultants. Something missing in the supplement industry is knowledgeable people to help guide you between the thousands of supplements available. The Healthy Place is making online consultations easy by offering Live Chat, phone, or zoom consultations. There are many that are suffering from chronic pain, depression, anxiety, and sleep problems. Our marketing and expansion of our website will mean many will no longer suffer in these areas. In addition, many others will live a stronger quality of life!

OK, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the core focus of our interview. In this interview series we’d like to discuss cultivating wellness habits in four areas of our lives, Mental wellness, Physical wellness, Emotional wellness, & Spiritual wellness. Let’s dive deeper into these together. Based on your research or experience, can you share with our readers three good habits that can lead to optimum mental wellness? Please share a story or example for each.

1.Get adequate sleep. When I am not sleeping enough I have significant brain fog and simply can not think clearly. Making sleep a priority, even when you feel overloaded with work, is vital for reaching your goals!

2.Read books! When I am constantly learning, it’s amazing how inspired I feel.

3.Self control. When I am actually following through on living my life with discipline, my mind is “ready” for whatever comes my way. Likewise, when I am not practicing discipline, I feel like a lump and so does my mind!!

Do you have a specific type of meditation practice or Yoga practice that you have found helpful? We’d love to hear about it.

I am a big believer in reading the Bible and praying each day. Communicating with my creator and reading His wisdom is a powerful tool that fills me up and strengthens me each day!

Thank you for that. Can you share three good habits that can lead to optimum physical wellness? Please share a story or example for each.

1.Staying active. While I believe exercise is powerful and beneficial, I don’t want to make the world feel like they need to run a marathon every day. Simply staying active has been proven time and again to be a powerful contributing factor towards physical wellness.

2.Eating healthy. When I eat food lacking in nutrients, I tend to feel like sluggish. We now know that 80%+ of degenerative disease is influenced by nutrition. Epigenetics means “above genetics”. This is amazing because the medical community literally used to believe that disease could not be controlled or prevented. We are finding out that much of the time we can!!

3.Supplements. Turns out we are ALL nutritionally deficient in one way or another! Supplements help bridge the gap. Inflammation for example is a huge player in all types of pain and disease. Supplementing with nutrients like curcumin, the active compound from turmeric, are powerful anti-inflammatories. Universities like Baylor out of Texas are proving nutrients like curcumin to be helpful in the battle against chronic pain and disease. Bottom line, supplements are an incredible asset to help folks towards the goal of physical wellness.

Do you have any particular thoughts about healthy eating? We all know that it’s important to eat more vegetables, eat less sugar, etc. But while we know it intellectually, it’s often difficult to put it into practice and make it a part of our daily habits. In your opinion what are the main blockages that prevent us from taking the information that we all know, and integrating it into our lives?

I find myself eating better or worse based on planning ahead. When I don’t plan ahead, then I am eating food I am not proud of. Go grocery shopping when you are full. Make the right decisions there and that’s half the battle because your pantry will be stocked with good choices! Have healthy snacks at the office to help in a pinch. Home and office is where I spend 99% of my time.

Can you share three good habits that can lead to optimum emotional wellness? Please share a story or example for each.

1.Do what you love. If your “job” is not something that you love, you need to change jobs. I literally can’t wait to get to my computer each day. I LOVE IT. I am doing something that I believe in so strongly and it is so rewarding as I see my actions produce results! Doing what I was made to do has an amazing impact on my daily emotions.

2.” Say sorry and forgive freely”. It’s amazing how much better it is emotionally walking through life with a light heart. Also, being quick to say sorry for the wrong that I do. When I realize that I hurt someone out of arrogance, misinformation, or ignorance, I like to be quick to say sorry. I am just wrong often and there is a freedom in embracing that truth in all of us and taking ownership of when we are!

3.Love and be loved. We are all made to want to love and be loved. Whether it is God, your spouse, your kids, your colleagues, or a stranger. Go out of your way to love others. Say something, do something, be something for someone that demonstrates love. “Givers gain”. Being loving to others has a profound impact on your emotional wellness.

Do you have any particular thoughts about the power of smiling to improve emotional wellness? We’d love to hear it.

I love smiling! I believe that there are huge impacts from letting people see your smile and seeing someone else smile. It’s a powerful gift to give someone your smile. There is actually a chemical reaction when you see someone’s bright, shining, real smile! Even when I am not “feeling it”, I make a point to take a second to offer my smile when I am connecting with someone. I would like to take a group of 10,000 people that are clinically depressed and give them a mission to smile before talking to every single person they encounter both at the beginning and end of each connection. Even on the telephone SMILE! People can hear a smile too and it will impact you as well!!

Finally, can you share three good habits that can lead to optimum spiritual wellness? Please share a story or example for each.

1.Give your life to God! Before I gave my life to God I was hooked on drugs, depressed, and angry at the world. I cared for nothing. Not even myself. All of my focus was turned inward. Humans are tempted with impatience, despair, hate, greed, and self-seeking. To give your life to God daily gives Him the steering wheel of your life. I love a simple pray like “God, I got distracted again. I fell off the path and I want to re-sign up for wholehearted devotion. Lead me today to say what you want me to say and do what you want me to do!”

2.Make it a daily habit to connect with God. Picture a rudder on a large ship setting sale from England. Sailors used to daily use the sun and the stars to make sure they were going in the right direction. They would “realign” their ship daily. If that rudder was just a little off, they could end up on a whole different continent! Connect with the Lord on a regular basis “realigning” your life’s direction. The last thing anyone wants is to get to the end of there life and be on the “wrong continent”!

3.Be generous. There are all forms of greed and generosity is the best way to guard your heart from greed. One can be greedy with their money, time, words, or other resources. Spiritual health can absolutely not be obtained by a greedy soul. Make it a constant goal to be generous. Maybe that generosity shows up in things as small as giving a smile and asking how the clerk at the grocery store is doing even when you are feeling grumpy. Generosity breeds more generosity just as greed leads to more greed. Being intentional about being generous is a pillar in one’s spiritual health because God has been generous to us. Life is a gift.

Do you have any particular thoughts about how being “in nature” can help us to cultivate spiritual wellness?

People have different “on-ramps” in connecting and staying connected spiritually. I have heard it said that there are “thin places” where there is a closer connection between heaven and earth. To me, there is no easier way to connect with a higher power than having a mountain range right in front of you.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

I want to end human suffering. From chronic pain and disease to human trafficking and world hunger. My mission for findyourhealthyplace.com is to impact, empower, and educate more and more people. I want to inspire all of those around me to do the same. Together we can truly change the world for the better!!

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

John Maxwell!

How can our readers further follow your work online?

IG: @applewellness

FB: findyourhealthyplaceTHP

Email: [email protected]

Thank you for these really excellent insights, and we greatly appreciate the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success.