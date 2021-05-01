Tim Mousseau: “Give people grace”

If you have to send feedback through email, consider not writing it out. Countless technologies exist that allow someone to record and send a video message over email quickly. These tools integrate with most emails, often reduce the file size so that it is not cumbersome to send, and keep a record for documentation. Video messages can provide the nuance missing in writing. If you have to send feedback over email, consider a video message.

As a part of our series about “How To Give Honest Feedback without Being Hurtful”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Tim Mousseau.

Tim Mousseau is a professional speaker and human resources consultant who studies how organizations can build safer cultures free of harm. As a survivor of sexual violence and corresponding workplace harassment, Tim transformed his HR background in talent development to focus on these critical topics. For the last eight years, Tim has supported over 400 organizations globally, including Congressional offices, Fortunate 1000 companies, universities, and tech-based startups.

Thank you so much for joining us! Our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

After getting my Master’s in Organizational Leadership, I thought I’d stick with talent development focused on soft skill and manager-based enablement, but my first job didn’t go as planned. My first professional role was a nightmare resulting in me quitting due to a toxic environment culminating in sexual harassment.

When reflecting on my experiences of sexual harassment and a previous personal experience with sexual assault, I needed to make meaning of what happened. The thought of leadership-based development no longer seemed pertinent. Instead, I started to research and work around sexual violence prevention. I’ve done that for nearly eight years now, my work extending across a variety of fields. Sadly, no matter the industry, violence and harassment continue to be issues. I’ve always loved data and research, which continue to drive my career. I am often billed as a “professional speaker” or “trainer.” In reality, I help companies by coming in as an outside consultant to support them in their issues. Where I never imagined owning my own business, let alone knowing this would be its path, I enjoy the capabilities to approach a profound problem from a novel mindset and offer support to so many different clients and industries.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

Since I own my business, I support a mixture of clients. As mentioned, my work in harm reduction and prevention of sexual violence or harassment extends across sectors. Though it presents challenges, I love this because I get to learn from new sources constantly.

The pandemic and the capabilities of virtual training have certainly heightened this. One day in February, I led a morning training for a Congressional Office. At lunch, I wrote a proposal for a startup that had just received seed funding and needed help scaling. That evening, I led a keynote for a college audience of 700 students. My work is hugely varied, but it offers insights to learn how different companies tackle these issues that I then adapt to other fields.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career?

One of my clients asked me to lead an emergent manager training across their APAC, EMEA, and North America regions. Listening to the managers from these different regions, especially as we approached the more complex topics of harassment prevention, was fascinating. It took me quite a bit of research to learn how to talk about harassment and harm reduction with an audience in the Asia-Pacific region, with participants from 23 distinct countries.

I remember when two participants from a country with rigid gender norms disagreed about hiring female engineers. The older manager was adamant that they could not hire women for these roles, but the younger staff member stood up to someone viewed as his senior. It was encouraging for the work I do around violence prevention and insights into how the conversation is evolving globally.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

When I first started, I often led training for universities and newer startups. These programs always felt a bit more informal as audiences tended to be younger and more excited about challenging the status quo. When my first Fortune 1000 client hired me to run a program for their leaders, I got caught in my head. Though they hired me, I worried immensely about how their leadership might perceive me, mainly because I am covered head to toe in tattoos. After reviewing everything on their website and outside profile, I convinced myself I needed to fit a specific image.

Where I was used to training in nice jeans and maybe a blazer, I became obsessed with the idea of “professional attire.” To prepare, I went out and bought a three-piece suit.

Come day one of training, and I showed up at the company headquarters in my brand new three-piece. When my client contact greeted me, they gave me a weird look, but I didn’t overthink it until I walked into the exercise room. Everyone there was dressed much more casually. I continued to panic. On our first break, my contact pulled me aside to check-in. They simply reaffirmed that they brought me to be me, no one else.

The jacket and tie came off, and my sleeves rolled up. The entire thing went much smoother. I found out that the company partially hired me because of my tattoos to help challenge their image and change how their employees viewed professionalism.

I learned two lessons. First, be careful with preconceived notions. From my review of participants to the company website, I got caught up in my perceptions. A few intentional phone calls would’ve helped me avoid this mistake.

The second lesson was to trust myself, the skills I bring, and my uniqueness. Even more so, it is to remember that others deserve this same trust. People are at their best as employees when they can be their whole selves. As a leader, I constantly seek building environments that welcome the whole self. People are better when they can exist without feeling a need to obscure their identities.

What advice would you give to other CEOs and business leaders to help their employees to thrive and avoid burnout?

One of my favorite recent learning pieces has centered around chronotypes, something I’ve learned about reading Dr. Michael Breus’ book, The Power of When. Chronotypes relate to our body’s natural schedules and when we are most active. I’ve always been a night owl, but this made me feel like a phony when it came to professional work. I know many peers and fellow leaders that talk about 5 am wake-up times.

As someone who struggles to make sense of the world before 9 am, I always felt like an imposter. It turns out my chronotype struggles to wake up in the morning and is most productive in the afternoon. Learning this helped me change how I am completing my work, slotting tasks into my schedule, and investing my energy.

A more profound thought aligned with this is recognizing there is no one set approach or leadership methodology. Though I received my Master’s in Organizational Leadership, I tend to dislike the self-development field. As a leader, you will constantly hear stories about other industry titans, great innovators, or professionals. It is easy to get wrapped up in the trends of others.

Take everything with a grain of salt. Customize any approach towards your own needs. Our world will always commodify self-help and improvement advice. There is nothing wrong with this advice, but find habits, practices, and systems that work for you.

How do you define “Leadership”? Can you explain what you mean or give an example?

Do your people feel safe around you? Feelings of safety significantly matter in times of stress or conflict. When I talk about feeling safe, I mean, do your people know that they can trust you, speak up without fear of reprisal, and bring their whole selves to work? For me, safety is everything, and it is far too easy to lose sight of other’s safety when you are leading. It is easy to get caught up and assume that everyone agrees with you or feels fine. It is too easy to internalize thoughts such as, “if people disagreed, they would say something, or I’ve always offered an open door.”

There is a difference between saying you care about people’s needs and working to address how they feel. No matter how pertinent the feedback, people won’t speak up if they don’t trust that we will respect their safety.

Creating feelings of safety comes down to small interactions. For example, I worked with a sales team member who hated deviating from routine. To be most effective, they preferred that our check-in meetings occur on the same day and time each week. If things shifted, it disrupted their entire system. Learning this about them allowed me to respect their boundaries and be mindful of how I worked with them. Maintaining a routine with our check-ins took little effort from me but made a world of difference for that team member.

For me, leadership means that our people feel safe around us in the good times and when things are going wrong.

In my work, I often talk about how to release and relieve stress. As a busy leader, what do you do to prepare your mind and body before a stressful or high stakes meeting, talk, or decision? Can you share a story or some examples?

I love cultivating small rituals to remind myself what I can and cannot control. When entering a high-pressure situation, especially a presentation, I always have the same items on me. In my left pocket is my favorite pen. In my back pocket, I have a small notebook and five business cards. On my right hand, I wear a ring of particular significance. That is it. All my other pockets are empty, and my cell phone is on silent in my bag, along with my wallet and keys.

I got used to doing this when I first started delivering keynotes. Back then, the idea was to control how I was showing up on stage. Not once during a presentation have I ever pulled out that notebook to jot down thoughts or ever used that pen. As a ritual, their presence provides comfort, however. When I make the shift between moving unnecessary items to my bag, it signifies a shift in thinking.

The last ritual is to repeat a favorite poem of mine. It is a personal inspiration that my mom read to me a long time ago that lingers with me. I repeat the verse a few times before entering a situation as a grounding piece.

I love the idea of little rituals that do not take much but offer a sense of control and mindset shift.

Ok, let’s jump to the core of our interview. Can you briefly tell our readers about your experience with managing a team and giving feedback?

Having transitioned from working within companies to owning my organization has changed how I manage and give feedback. When I worked as a Director of Human Resources, I found myself responsible for managing a team that ranged from as few as four people to upwards of twenty. Since our organization was a reasonably flat startup, my management responsibilities meant I oversaw every one of our peoples’ growth, regardless of their function. This role also entailed providing feedback to other Directors, many times acting as a broker between our junior staff members and my peers. This position taught me how to translate other’s feedback to make it palatable for others. In this role, I also had to translate input from the staff to our three partners. The task of representing our entire team meant I had to quickly learn how to navigate what I told those who held all the power, rephrase feedback, and protect our team members’ identities.

Although I currently own my business, most people I work with are either part-time or external consultants who specialize in specific projects. This leaner approach has taught me how to be directed in my feedback. Instead of having a more extended period to build trust with my part-time team members, I have to learn what they need and prefer quickly.

One of the most critical aspects of giving feedback is establishing trust immediately by learning your team members’ boundaries. Before I ever start a project or hire someone, I spend considerable time identifying what they need in professional relationships to ensure I can respect their boundaries and better instill safety.

This might seem intuitive but it will be constructive to spell it out. Can you share with us a few reasons why giving honest and direct feedback is essential to being an effective leader?

If leadership is all about making our people feel safe and building trust, honest feedback is a lynchpin of this trust. There are two reasons I find direct feedback to be vital.

You want to be able to adequately correct concerning behavior the first time you provide feedback. If you withhold feedback because you are afraid of being too harsh, you run the risk of incomplete or misinterpreted learning. The result might be that desired behavioral changes never occur, resulting in frustration for everyone. It is hard to receive critical feedback once. It is even worse to receive regular feedback around the same issues. When it comes to feedback, being direct can reduce how much time and energy you and team members need to spend on a topic. It is much better to address an issue head-on and resolve it instead of prolonging frustration on both sides.

Being honest also shows trust. When we give people direct feedback, it shows that we trust our team members. You can always provide direct feedback without being unnecessarily harsh. This is why I adamantly recommend learning about your team members’ boundaries.

When you know how someone prefers to receive feedback, the type of information they are looking for, the channels they prefer, and how they internalize feedback, it allows you to tailor your message to fit their needs. Often, this tailoring does not take long, but it can make all the difference.

One of the trickiest parts of managing a team is giving honest feedback, in a way that doesn’t come across as too harsh. Can you please share with us five suggestions about how to best give constructive criticism to a remote employee? Kindly share a story or example for each.

Remote work creates complexity, and it can feel that much easier to get lost in the noise created by different channels. When giving feedback remotely, I lean into the idea of removing barriers towards transparency and providing information that engenders trust. Here are a few specific ways to do this.

First, avoid providing personal feedback in large virtual meetings.

I once sat through a client meeting where one of the staff messed up on a report. In the middle of 15 people, their manager admonished the team member, referenced past mistakes, and brought the meeting to a halt. It was an extremely uncomfortable experience for the rest of us to witness. As the external partner, I felt mortified. If I knew this would be the response, I would have never brought up the mistake. Though I lacked context at that moment, I also saw that the employee likely lost any learning from that feedback, instead only experiencing the shame of the moment.

Unless it is 100% vital, never give personal feedback in large group settings. If something emerges, if a mistake happens, take note of it and return to that feedback later. With this, I genuinely mean later. Don’t ask someone who messed up to “stay on” the virtual meeting to chat. Everyone knows what that means. Let the meeting end and come back later. Personal feedback should be personal. If a lingering issue concerns the group, address that issue later after discussing it with the person first.

Next, make use of the virtual tools available to make the delivery of feedback more personal.

Unless someone has explicitly stated that they prefer feedback in writing, I prefer video feedback for remote employees. Though it does not always offer the same degree of non-verbal interaction, video calls allow people to see your face and judge your reactions. The first time I tried to give one of my designers feedback over the phone, I realized that no matter how much I reassured them things were okay, their innate worries invalidated my point. After spending too much time reinforcing that I was happy with them overall, I decided to give video feedback in the future. It made future conversations much easier because they could see my reactions.

When possible, use video tools to provide feedback. It makes the process all that more human. Miscommunication is more common through writing. When we can read each other’s nonverbals, it removes many of the potentials for misattribution.

When scheduling a time to give feedback, be upfront about the intentions of your meeting. Nothing is worse than stepping into a meeting thinking things are going great and being blind-sided by critical feedback. It can also be hard to receive a meeting request from your manager, knowing it involves feedback but not knowing further specifics. These feelings of insecurity can be magnified when we may not frequently communicate with someone.

For one of my clients, I regularly communicate with their Senior Talent Development Manager. Imagine my surprise when their VP of People asked for a 10-minute meeting.

Thankfully, in the invite email, they provided me with a snippet on why we were meeting: “Issues implementing training activity in Microsoft Teams.” This small information took the pressure off me. Sure, I designed an activity that wasn’t working, but at least I knew the problem, how to prepare, and didn’t waste time guessing what might be wrong.

Where appropriate, provide a brief idea of the issue to be discussed so that employees do not come into a situation blind. Providing our people with more information rarely creates frustration. More often, it generates more significant levels of ease. Communication and transparency are vital in helping our people embrace feedback.

Pay attention to your people’s workloads, project schedules, and industry stresses.

One of my clients sells fin-tech services and was scrambling to meet their first-quarter sales targets. Though I was supposed to meet with various business development team members to review data, I could tell it wasn’t a great time to bother them. No matter how I approached those conversations, those team members faced an enormous amount of stress.

I waited two weeks before sending emails to set up the same virtual meetings. I could’ve easily pushed the team to meet with me. Pausing and hearing their frustrations let me better serve them. When we pay attention to our people’s stresses, we learn that certain times provoke innate frustrations. Unless major balls are being dropped, it is okay to pause for a second and hold off. To wait to give feedback until the stress has passed.

This leads to my last point for remote feedback, which is right now, let the little things go.

In our current time, working remotely is quite different from other periods. People are exhausted due to uncertainty. The last year has been a rough period where so many unknowns have emerged. Reports estimate that people are working an average of 48 extra minutes a day, if not more per industry. This is on top of balancing different workloads and the merging of work and personal life.

Give people grace.

Someone logging in a few minutes late in the morning is not the reason things will fail. The occasional hiccup in communication is not the end of our organization. When I recommend this point, I sometimes hear people who are afraid of bad habits forming. With that in mind, I constantly think of a point from Switch by Chip and Dan Heath.

“What we often confuse for laziness is exhaustion.”

Our people are exhausted. Instead of adding to that exhaustion, decipher when to give feedback and when to give a break. These circumstances are not permanent, but they are overwhelming.

Can you address how to give constructive feedback over email? If someone is in front of you much of the nuance can be picked up in facial expressions and body language. But not when someone is remote. How do you prevent the email from sounding too critical or harsh?

If you have spent time learning about your peoples’ boundaries, you should have a good idea around their needs involving feedback over email. Still, written communication always carries room for mistakes, misreading, or a loss of nuance.

When writing feedback, focus on one specific incident or issue instead of generalizing behaviors. When you can include more details about what occurred, when it occurred, and the best next steps, it can lessen feelings of being overwhelmed. Focusing on one specific incident instead of multiple behaviors helps stop people from self-sabotaging and makes change feel more approachable than waiting to unload a year’s worth of feedback at once.

When writing out feedback, always offer a recommended solution. This practice is helpful for any form of feedback but especially over email. If you ask someone to change their behaviors, it is better to give them an idea of replacement actions. Providing someone a path forward can help the situation feel more optimistic. This is also an opportunity to give them a boost by tying the solution to their personality. Instead of a generic solution, give specific team members ideas connected to their strengths.

“This mistake happened, and we want to avoid that. I know you are great at X-type behavior. When fixing this, consider incorporating that strength into your role.”

If you have to send feedback through email, consider not writing it out. Countless technologies exist that allow someone to record and send a video message over email quickly. These tools integrate with most emails, often reduce the file size so that it is not cumbersome to send, and keep a record for documentation. Video messages can provide the nuance missing in writing. If you have to send feedback over email, consider a video message.

In your experience, is there a best time to give feedback or critique? Should it be immediately after an incident? Should it be at a different time? Should it be at set intervals? Can you explain what you mean?

When and how to send feedback all depend on someone’s boundaries. Since everyone is different, you should tailor your feedback strategy towards when a specific person prefers to receive feedback. The best way to learn about boundaries is to ask. Let personal preferences then guide your feedback delivery.

The one caveat I always provide is if there is some degree of risk or harm occurring. Suppose someone is acting in a manner that is likely to create lasting damages for a project, company reputation, or peers. In that case, feedback should occur immediately to stop the harm or immediately after to address the incident, regardless of preferences.

Tailor your feedback strategy unless you are preventing harm, then it should be immediate.

How would you define what it is to “be a great boss”? Can you share a story?

Being a great boss means paying attention to our peoples’ needs and recognizing that no degree of profitability or policy should outweigh these. I do work around sexual harassment because, in my first job, I experienced profound degrees of harassment. Coupled with my past experiences with sexual assault, it caused a significant degree of trauma.

Years later, when I worked at a web design startup, I experienced recurrent PTSD due to uncontrollable triggers. I knew I needed to see a therapist, but I was afraid to ask for too much time off. When I approached our partners, they were more than willing to support me. They let me see a therapist without taking any time off; no questions asked. They also let me schedule the time as client meetings so my coworkers wouldn’t get overly curious.

Not once did they ask me to make up the time. The partners trusted me to do my work. Their trust paid off. I was much more committed to the company. My work was of a higher quality.

Being a great boss means constantly remembering that our team members are people and that their human needs do not stop existing when they show up at work. Taking care of our people should be our top priority.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I hope to constantly challenge how we are approaching sexual harassment in our companies. As discussed, this topic is highly personal for me. Having experienced harassment in my first job, what I endured changed my path and how I viewed myself. It is not an experience I wish on anyone.

I find that most people agree with me, but I am shocked by how little we proactively address this topic. I hope to transform our approach towards this idea to better uplift the voices of those who have experienced harassment and create safer cultures.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Anyone can point out problems, but it is much better to identify solutions.” One of my managers at a college internship told me this. I tend to be a bit critical, and my mind works best when I find the root cause of issues before moving forward. It is not terrible to be critical, so long as we offer solutions. It is far too easy to be a naysayer. That moment helped me realize I also need to provide answers. I don’t want only to be known as the person talking about problems. I want to help fix them.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

The best place to find my work is on my website, timmousseau.com. Everything I write, my podcast interviews, any time I am featured somewhere, I share it there!

Thank you for these great insights! We really appreciate the time you spent with this.